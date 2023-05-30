2023 WPIAL Class A softball championship preview: Union vs. Carmichaels

By:

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 | 2:47 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Union starting pitcher Mia Preuhs is 9-3 with a 2.87 ERA and 101 strikeouts this season.

WPIAL Class A softball championship

1-Union (16-3) vs. 2-Carmichaels (18-0)

2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lilley Field, PennWest University, California

On the air: Trib HSSN (video)

How they got here: After a first-round bye, Union defeated No. 9 Jeannette, 16-1, in the quarterfinals and No. 4 Chartiers-Houston, 13-5, in the semifinals; Carmichaels had a first-round bye and then beat No. 7 Leechburg, 13-3, in the quarterfinals and No. 3 Frazier, 3-1, in the semifinals.

WPIAL titles: Union 1 (2022); Carmichaels 2 (1997, ‘98)

Coaches: Doug Fisher, Union; Dave Briggs, Carmichaels

Players to watch: Mia Preuhs, Union; Bailey Barnyak, Carmichaels

Extra bases: Union is the defending champion in Class A after beating West Greene, 3-2, last season. The Scotties captured the Section 1 title with a 12-0 record. Their only losses were to Belle Vernon, Mohawk and Neshannock. Union has won five of its past six games. The Scotties outscored opponents 272-62 this season, including 29-6 in the playoffs. Preuhs, a sophomore, leads the Scotties with a .522 average with eight home runs and 27 RBIs. Junior Bella Cameron (.425), freshman Olivia Benedict (.452), sophomore Addie Nogay (.451) and freshman Olivia Williams (.466) also are batting over .400. Preuhs is 9-3 with a 2.87 ERA and 101 strikeouts in pitching circle. … Carmichaels won the Section 2 title at 12-0 and is one of only two unbeaten teams in the WPIAL (Neshannock, 19-0). The Mighty Mikes have outscored opponents 183-19, with 10 shutouts. They are led by Barnyak, a freshman pitcher who is 16-0 with a 0.53 ERA and 179 strikeouts. She also is batting .417 with 14 RBIs. Fellow freshman Carys McConnell is batting .537 with 30 RBIs. Senior Sophia Zalar is hitting .566. Sophomore Ali Jacobs is hitting .534 with 24 RBIs.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

Tags: Carmichaels, Union