21 Western Pa. youth wrestlers win junior state championships

By:

Friday, April 7, 2023 | 3:38 PM

AP

The 2023 Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Youth State Championship was recently held at the University of Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center.

Here is a look at the overall champions and a list of wrestlers from Southwestern Pennsylvania who earned a medal.

There were 21 state champions from the Pittsburgh area.

The Westmoreland County winners were Greensburg Salem’s Gianna D’Angelo (girls 9-10, 94), Latrobe’s Sebastian Shine (9-10, 70), Yough’s Jett Sidun (8-and-younger, 50) and Kiski Area’s Marco Hutcherson (boys 9-10, 90).

2023 PJW Youth State Championship

Overall winner and local placewinners

Boys 8 and younger

45: 1. Luke Lagard (South Side Beaver).

50: 1. Jett Sidun (Yough). 2. Bronson Perkins (Valley).

55. 1. Dozier Young (Shaler). 3. Bryce Gates (River Valley). 5. Ethan Woleslagle (Elizabeth Forward). 6. Ethan Schwartz (Plum). 7. Ryder Waller (Ellwood City).

60: 1. Deshazo Hines (Washington). 3. Baylor Perkins (Valley). 7. Bobby McKillop (Penn-Trafford).

65: 1. Tyler Farmer (Frazier). 3. Matthew Limmer (North Allegheny). 4. Lucas Sundo (Avonworth). 5. Liam Suhadolnik (Apollo-Ridge). 8. Jimmy Long (Seneca Valley).

75: 1. Mack Apel (North Allegheny).

90: 1. Liam Williams (State College). 3. Preston Dorn (South Park).

110: 1. Amanee Ranson (Erie). 5. Emanuel White (Highlands). 7. Charlie Stevens (Seneca Valley). 8. Hunter Simms (Derry).

Boys 9-10

55: 1. Brock Taylor (Beth-Center).

60: 1. Stevyi Mutych (Saucon Valley). 2. Levi Sisler (Jefferson-Morgan). 7. Jayce Frisk (Franklin Regional). 8. Zachary Bosco (Central Valley).

65: 1. Liam Reeves (Nazareth).

70: 1. Sebastian Shine (Latrobe). 6. Daylan Amman (North Hills).

75: 1. Ayden Jimenez (Allentown Dieruff). 2. Angelo Pifer (Plum). 3. James Danko (Thomas Jefferson).

80: 1. Bronsyn Baxter (Forest Hills). 7. Jakob Vogt (Ringgold).

85. !. Arian Jackson (Shaler). 2. Collin Beattie (McGuffey). 3. Ethan Thompson (Southmoreand).

90: 1. Marco Hutcherson (Kiski Area). 2. Titan Powell (Connellsville). 5. James Duncan (Ringgold). 8. Rocco Platt (Montour).

95: 1, Brody Brown (Chartiers Valley). 2. Ike Collins (Butler). 5. Tristan Snyder (Latrobe). 7. Aiden McWreath (Belle Vernon). 8. Slade Horwat (Derry).

105: 1. Michael Brady (Council Rock South). 5. Easton Krasa (McGuffey). 8. Cole Pettit (Peters Township).

120: 1. Carter Rudish (Slippery Rock). 3. Cruz Melvin (Beth-Center). 8. Walter Vuckovich (Saltsburg).

150: 1. Gavin Crawford (West Jefferson Hills). 2. Owen Smith (Canon-McMillan). 4. Benjamin Corvin (Southmoreland). 5. Trent Kenny (Belle Vernon).

Boys 11-12

65: 1. Leonidas Murillo (Cumberland Valley). 8. Colt Bissett (West Greene).

70: 1. Dane Malone (Abington Heights). 5. John Christman (Connellsville). 6. Gabe Green (Peters Township). 7. Gracin Guglielmo (Belle Vernon).

75: 1. Arav Pandey (Susquehanna Township). 3. Patrick Bulget (Quaker Valley).

80: 1. Jack Stonebraker (West Allegheny). 6. Myles Hoover (North Allegheny).

85: 1. Lucas Reeves (Nazareth).

90: 1. Caleb Kosko (Jim Thorpe). 5. Mikey McNeal (Derry). 6. Olympic Serrao (Fox Chapel).

95: 1. Cole Schwartz (Catasauqua). 5. Jax Brentzel (Penn-Trafford). 6. Joshua Wasniewski (Moon)

100: 1. Thomas Bencho (West Allegheny). 3. Murphy Sheridan (Hempfield). 5. Brody Ream (Frazier). 6. Gionno Gardner (Canon-McMillan). 7. Kaden Fitz (West Jefferson Hills).

105: 1. Frank Leanza (Manheim Township). 3. Carter Katus (Burgettstown).

115: 1. Jacob Kramer (Berks Catholic). 2. Dominic Butera (Norwin). 8. Lashawn Haley (West Mifflin).

125: 1. Will McNeal (Derry).

135: 1. Sam Harrington (Diocese of Erie). 3. Brady Rightweiser (Burgettstown). 7. Cole Retos (Freedom).

145: 1. Noah Wiliams (State College). 2. Trace Kinzey (Armstrong). 4. Cole Tournay (Canon-McMillan). 5. Kaydon Ferrell (Franklin Regional).

160: 1. Logan Reed (Montousville). 4. Grayson Gnail (Saltsburg).

200: 1. Jackson Mickens (Albert Gallatin). 2. Brennan Breisinger (Quaker Valley). Denairo Price Jr. (Valley). 7. Maxwell Dilick-Diamond (Armstrong).

Girls 8 and younger

45: 1. Lexi Beers (Palisades). 3. Carae Gregula (Mt. Lebanon). 4. Rhea Karas (South Fayette).

51: 1. Willow Kerr (Newport) 3. Dublin Parnell (Quaker Valley). 4. Reagan Brown (Connellsville). 5. Jensyn Moore (Avella).

57: 1. Marley Dixon (DuBois). 2. Harper Humphries (McGuffey).

63: 1. Scarlett McElhinney (Sharpsville). 3. Gianna Suhadolnik (Apollo-Ridge). 5. Vita Pitzarella (Peters Township).

69: 1. Nadia Croteau (Richland). 3. Vivian Anderson (Mt. Lebanon). 5. Kenza Hawkins (Ringgold).

76: 1. Lennox Deringer (Mt. Lebanon). 2. Alexia Rosenfeld (Mt. Lebanon). 4. Shae Groskiewicz (Ft. Cherry). 5. Gia Faletto (Ft. Cherry).

83: 1. Briella Collins (Canon-McMillan). 6. Naomi McClain (Ligonier Valley).

Girls 9-10

50: 1. Muirenn Bagneli (Philadelphia).

56: 1. Mia Emili (Easton). 2. Zoey Eicher (Albert Gallatin).

63: 1. London Powell (Connellsville). Aleeya Dreshman (Canon-McMillan). 5. Madison Sundo (Avonworth).

70: 1. Glade Croteau (Richland).

78: 1. Josie Wood (Octorara). 2. Zoe Fabyonic (Mt. Lebanon). 3. Isabella Folks (North Allegheny). 6. Olivia Gregory (Carmichaels).

86: 1. Sabrina See (North East). 2. Brinley Dinzeo (Penn-Trafford). 3. Elle Anderson (Mt. Lebanon).

94. 1. Gianna D’Angelo (Greensburg Salem). 2. Abagail Washinski (Fort Cherry). 6. Morgan Ralston (Avonworth).

102: 1. Wilson Reynolds (Montgomery). 4. Malaya Germany (City of Pittsburgh).

Girls 11-12

60: 1. Hannah Reardon (Upper Dublin).

66: 1. Aunnika Imler (Claysburg). 2. Ava Lamb (West Allegheny).

72: 1. Guilianna Latshaw (Millerburg). 2. Gianna Allen (Penn-Trafford). 5. Poppy Yendell (McGuffey).

78: 1. McKenzie Gappa (Quakertown).

84: 1. Isla Silva (Mt. Lebanon). 2. Syden Laboon (West Jefferson Hills).

92: Makenna Williams (Corry). 3. Josie Mason (West Greene).

100: 1. Carolyne Katz (Pen Argyl). 6. Chloe Speicher (Burgettstown).

108: 1. Camilla Hathaway (Mt. Lebanon). 3. Isabella Martinez (Valley).

116: 1. Cordy Zalota (Villa Maria Academy). 2. 6. Ava Hrinda (West Mifflin).

125: 1. Gracie Miller (West Shore). 4. Maizy Mikeska (Derry Area).

145: 1. Fulton Jackson (Gettysburg). 2. Alyssa Changle (Chartiers Valley).

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .