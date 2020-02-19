22 WPIAL football players selected for PSFCA East-West Game
By:
Wednesday, February 19, 2020 | 8:00 AM
Two WPIAL quarterbacks, Seneca Valley’s Gabe Lawson and Baldwin’s Mason Stahl, were chosen to lead the West all-stars in the PSFCA East-West Game on Memorial Day weekend.
They were among 22 WPIAL football players selected for the annual all-star event run by the state coaches association. Rosters were announced Wednesday.
The game is May 24 at Landis Field in Harrisburg, one day before the Big 33 Football Classic is played at the same stadium. Kickoff is 2 p.m.
This is the first time the two all-star games are scheduled for the same site.
Along with Lawson and Stahl, the 36-player West roster includes 20 more players from the WPIAL: McKeesport’s Devari Robinson, North Allegheny’s Luke Colella, Ben Grafton and Amosis Porter Jr., Central Valley’s Michael Barbuto, Thomas Jefferson’s Daniel Deabner and Shane Stump, Montour’s George Padezanin, Central Catholic’s A’maar Allen and A’meer Allen, Woodland Hills’ Jeremie Thomas and Rodney Stubbs, Seneca Valley’s Kevin Meeder and Evan Smith, Bethel Park’s Brandon Cole and Jehvonn Lewis, Pine-Richland’s Trent Miller, Franklin Regional’s Justin Johns, East Allegheny’s Tyler Padezan and Penn Hills’ Dylan Bennett.
Latrobe coach Jason Marucco is a West assistant.
The all-star game was played all but one year since its creation in 2001. It has switched sites numerous times, including a 2016 stop at Cupples Stadium on the South Side, but was played at Altoona’s Mansion Park Stadium the past three years.
The East leads the all-time series 10-8 but the West has won four of the past five.
WEST ROSTER
Pos., Name, School
QB, Gabe Lawson, Seneca Valley
QB, Mason Stahl, Baldwin
RB, Jaheim Morris, Cedar Cliff
RB, Danny Blue, McDowell
RB, Devari Robinson, McKeesport
WR, Luke Colella, North Allegheny
WR, Caleb Burke, Richland
WR, Abdul Janneh, New Oxford
WR, Michael Barbuto, Central Valley
WR, Daniel Deabner, Thomas Jefferson
OL, George Padezanin, Montour
OL, A’meer Allen, Central Catholic
OL, A’maar Allen, Central Catholic
OL, Jeremie Thomas, Woodland Hills
OL, Dylan Maciulewicz, McDowell
OL, Kevin Meeder, Seneca Valley
OL, Ben Grafton, North Allegheny
DT, Antonio Jones, York William Penn
DT, Malaki Parlante, Loyalsock
DT, Sam Storll, State College
DE, Brandon Cole, Bethel Park
DE, Christian Jablonski, Ligonier Valley
DE, Trent Miller, Pine-Richland
LB, Justin Johns, Franklin Regional
LB, Amosis Porter Jr., North Allegheny
LB, Rodney Stubbs, Woodland Hills
LB, Evan Smith, Seneca Valley
DB, Jehvonn Lewis, Bethel Park
DB, Shane Stump, Thomas Jefferson
DB, Lokey Howell, State College
DB, Tyler Padezan, East Allegheny
DB, Isaiah Edwards, State College
DB, Dylan Bennett, Penn Hills
K/P, Tyler Luther, Chambersburg
K/P, Nick Basile, Central York
LS, Luke Ohmann, Susquehannock
Head coach
Tom Dickinson, North Penn
Assistant coaches
Shanon Manning, Bellefonte
Jason Marucco, Latrobe
Anthony Sottasante, Tussey Mountain
Larry Wendereusz, Slippery Rock
Steve Wiles, Susquehannock
EAST ROSTER
Pos, Name, School
QB, Deven Bollinger, Northwestern Lehigh
QB, Harry Kirk, Manheim Township
RB, Kyle Cichanowsky, West Chester East
RB, Isaiah Taylor, Pottsgrove
WR, Nathan Stefanik, Nazareth
WR, Nathaniel Edwards, Cheltenham
WR, Damique Stokes, Manheim Township
WR, Rafael McCoy, Wilkes-Barre
TE/HB, Brandon Niemenski, Crestwood
TE/HB, Ben Mann, Manheim Township
OL, Casey Stephenson, St. Joseph’s Prep
OL, Chad Layton, Central Dauphin
OL, Richard Santiago, Coatesville
OL, George French, Bethlehem Catholic
OL, Adam Kase, Conrad Weiser
OL, Jerry Lyons, Bethlehem Catholic
DT, Saquan Carter-Barton, Harrisburg
DT, Samuel Solomon, Wyoming
DT, Beau Bryan, Downingtown West
DT, Trey Wells, Lancaster Catholic
DE, Jake Wilson, Nazareth
DE, Mike Malone, Abington Heights
DE, Andrew Bailey, St. Joseph’s Prep
DE, Tymek Everett-Evans, Harrisburg
LB, Dillon Trainer, LaSalle College
LB, Max Tillett, Southern Columbia
LB, Devyn Clair, Bishop McDevitt
LB, Tyshawn Stewart-Crystal, Susquehanna Township
DB, Jon Engel, Manheim Township
DB, Jamir Barnes, Cheltenham
DB, Stevie Graves, Susquehanna Township
DB, Jahmir Plant, Harrisburg
DB, Lateef Harris, Cheltenham
K/P, Gavin Evitts, Schuylkill Haven
K/P, Chris Clark, Haverford School
LS, Ian Brummer, Wyomissing
Head coach
Mike Farr, Schuylkill Haven
Assistant coaches
Victor Brown, Upper Marion
Andrew Erby, Steelton-Highspire
Jim McCarroll, Pocono Mountain West
John Toman, Southern Lehigh
Randy Wolff, West Wayne
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
Tags: Baldwin, Bethel Park, Central Catholic, Central Valley, East Allegheny, Franklin Regional, Ligonier Valley, McKeesport, Montour, North Allegheny, Penn Hills, Seneca Valley, Thomas Jefferson, Woodland Hills
More Football• Peters Township safety Donovan McMillon announces Penn State offer
• North Allegheny junior Khalil Dinkins adds Penn State offer
• Penn Hills standouts Snell, Bennett make college choices
• Shane Swope tabbed to coach Monessen football
• Riverview tabs Carlynton alum Trevor George as football coach