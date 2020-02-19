22 WPIAL football players selected for PSFCA East-West Game

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 | 8:00 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley quarterback Gabe Lawson tries to elude Central Catholic’s A’maar Allen during the third quarter Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Seneca Valley High School.

Two WPIAL quarterbacks, Seneca Valley’s Gabe Lawson and Baldwin’s Mason Stahl, were chosen to lead the West all-stars in the PSFCA East-West Game on Memorial Day weekend.

They were among 22 WPIAL football players selected for the annual all-star event run by the state coaches association. Rosters were announced Wednesday.

The game is May 24 at Landis Field in Harrisburg, one day before the Big 33 Football Classic is played at the same stadium. Kickoff is 2 p.m.

This is the first time the two all-star games are scheduled for the same site.

Along with Lawson and Stahl, the 36-player West roster includes 20 more players from the WPIAL: McKeesport’s Devari Robinson, North Allegheny’s Luke Colella, Ben Grafton and Amosis Porter Jr., Central Valley’s Michael Barbuto, Thomas Jefferson’s Daniel Deabner and Shane Stump, Montour’s George Padezanin, Central Catholic’s A’maar Allen and A’meer Allen, Woodland Hills’ Jeremie Thomas and Rodney Stubbs, Seneca Valley’s Kevin Meeder and Evan Smith, Bethel Park’s Brandon Cole and Jehvonn Lewis, Pine-Richland’s Trent Miller, Franklin Regional’s Justin Johns, East Allegheny’s Tyler Padezan and Penn Hills’ Dylan Bennett.

Latrobe coach Jason Marucco is a West assistant.

The all-star game was played all but one year since its creation in 2001. It has switched sites numerous times, including a 2016 stop at Cupples Stadium on the South Side, but was played at Altoona’s Mansion Park Stadium the past three years.

The East leads the all-time series 10-8 but the West has won four of the past five.

WEST ROSTER

Pos., Name, School

QB, Gabe Lawson, Seneca Valley

QB, Mason Stahl, Baldwin

RB, Jaheim Morris, Cedar Cliff

RB, Danny Blue, McDowell

RB, Devari Robinson, McKeesport

WR, Luke Colella, North Allegheny

WR, Caleb Burke, Richland

WR, Abdul Janneh, New Oxford

WR, Michael Barbuto, Central Valley

WR, Daniel Deabner, Thomas Jefferson

OL, George Padezanin, Montour

OL, A’meer Allen, Central Catholic

OL, A’maar Allen, Central Catholic

OL, Jeremie Thomas, Woodland Hills

OL, Dylan Maciulewicz, McDowell

OL, Kevin Meeder, Seneca Valley

OL, Ben Grafton, North Allegheny

DT, Antonio Jones, York William Penn

DT, Malaki Parlante, Loyalsock

DT, Sam Storll, State College

DE, Brandon Cole, Bethel Park

DE, Christian Jablonski, Ligonier Valley

DE, Trent Miller, Pine-Richland

LB, Justin Johns, Franklin Regional

LB, Amosis Porter Jr., North Allegheny

LB, Rodney Stubbs, Woodland Hills

LB, Evan Smith, Seneca Valley

DB, Jehvonn Lewis, Bethel Park

DB, Shane Stump, Thomas Jefferson

DB, Lokey Howell, State College

DB, Tyler Padezan, East Allegheny

DB, Isaiah Edwards, State College

DB, Dylan Bennett, Penn Hills

K/P, Tyler Luther, Chambersburg

K/P, Nick Basile, Central York

LS, Luke Ohmann, Susquehannock

Head coach

Tom Dickinson, North Penn

Assistant coaches

Shanon Manning, Bellefonte

Jason Marucco, Latrobe

Anthony Sottasante, Tussey Mountain

Larry Wendereusz, Slippery Rock

Steve Wiles, Susquehannock

EAST ROSTER

Pos, Name, School

QB, Deven Bollinger, Northwestern Lehigh

QB, Harry Kirk, Manheim Township

RB, Kyle Cichanowsky, West Chester East

RB, Isaiah Taylor, Pottsgrove

WR, Nathan Stefanik, Nazareth

WR, Nathaniel Edwards, Cheltenham

WR, Damique Stokes, Manheim Township

WR, Rafael McCoy, Wilkes-Barre

TE/HB, Brandon Niemenski, Crestwood

TE/HB, Ben Mann, Manheim Township

OL, Casey Stephenson, St. Joseph’s Prep

OL, Chad Layton, Central Dauphin

OL, Richard Santiago, Coatesville

OL, George French, Bethlehem Catholic

OL, Adam Kase, Conrad Weiser

OL, Jerry Lyons, Bethlehem Catholic

DT, Saquan Carter-Barton, Harrisburg

DT, Samuel Solomon, Wyoming

DT, Beau Bryan, Downingtown West

DT, Trey Wells, Lancaster Catholic

DE, Jake Wilson, Nazareth

DE, Mike Malone, Abington Heights

DE, Andrew Bailey, St. Joseph’s Prep

DE, Tymek Everett-Evans, Harrisburg

LB, Dillon Trainer, LaSalle College

LB, Max Tillett, Southern Columbia

LB, Devyn Clair, Bishop McDevitt

LB, Tyshawn Stewart-Crystal, Susquehanna Township

DB, Jon Engel, Manheim Township

DB, Jamir Barnes, Cheltenham

DB, Stevie Graves, Susquehanna Township

DB, Jahmir Plant, Harrisburg

DB, Lateef Harris, Cheltenham

K/P, Gavin Evitts, Schuylkill Haven

K/P, Chris Clark, Haverford School

LS, Ian Brummer, Wyomissing

Head coach

Mike Farr, Schuylkill Haven

Assistant coaches

Victor Brown, Upper Marion

Andrew Erby, Steelton-Highspire

Jim McCarroll, Pocono Mountain West

John Toman, Southern Lehigh

Randy Wolff, West Wayne

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.

Tags: Baldwin, Bethel Park, Central Catholic, Central Valley, East Allegheny, Franklin Regional, Ligonier Valley, McKeesport, Montour, North Allegheny, Penn Hills, Seneca Valley, Thomas Jefferson, Woodland Hills