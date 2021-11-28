24 WPIAL soccer players make all-state teams

By:

Sunday, November 28, 2021 | 5:31 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Anthony DiFalco celebrates after scoring against Kiski Area during a WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Franklin Regional High School.

With the district and state playoffs complete, the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association announced its boys and girls all-state teams.

The WPIAL had a number of representatives with 14 boys selections and 10 players picked for the girls list.

The girls are Penn-Trafford senior forward Malia Kearns, Plum junior forward Kaitlyn Killinger, Steel Valley senior forward Kelsey Salopek, senior forward Jayden Sharpless of North Catholic, Butler senior forward Chloe Weiland, North Allegheny junior forward Lucia Wells, Mars senior midfielder Aly Cooper, Franklin Regional senior midfielder Sydney Lindeman, Moon junior midfielder Hailey Longwell, Mars junior defender Gwen Howell and Plum junior defender Kaley Simqu.

WPIAL boys include senior forwards Evan Anderson of North Allegheny, Anthony DiFalco of Franklin Regional, Rowan Kriebel of Shady Side Academy, Anthony Massucci of Peters Township, Eben McIntyre of Charleroi, Landon Mohney of Butler, Nathan Prex of Seneca Valley and Norwin’s Caleb Yuricha; Shady Side Academy senior midfielder Sam Farner, Brashear senior midfielder Kalala Iragi, senior midfielder Luke Kolankowski of Plum, junior midfielder Beaux Lizewski of Seneca Valley, senior defender AJ Getsy of Thomas Jefferson and South Park senior goalkeeper Preston Cecotti.

For the full boys list, click here.

For the full girls list, click here.

