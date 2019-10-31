2nd WPIAL football playoff game moved to artificial turf

By:

Thursday, October 31, 2019 | 7:43 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Clairton’s Brendan Parsons (5) tries to break away from Jeannette’s on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

Friday’s forecast predicts drier weather but Thursday’s rain was enough to force two WPIAL football playoff games to be moved off grass.

The WPIAL announced that Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and Clairton will play their Class A first-round game at West Mifflin. They were schedule to play at Clairton’s Neil C. Brown Stadium.

The move followed a decision to move California and Cornell to West Allegheny.

Kickoff for both games remains 7 p.m. Friday.

But not everybody is headed for artificial turf. Apollo-Ridge, Burgettstown, Derry and West Greene remain scheduled to host playoff games Friday on grass.

A year ago, West Greene moved to an artificial surface but this year the Pioneers plan to play at home, coach Brian Hanson said Thursday.

Class A bracket

Class 2A bracket

Class 3A bracket

Class 4A bracket

Class 5A bracket

Class 6A bracket

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Clairton