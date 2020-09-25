3 interceptions help No. 2 North Allegheny defeat top-ranked Central Catholic

Friday, September 25, 2020 | 11:33 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Mason Kress (5) celebrates his interception with Ben Withrow during the fourth quarter of their game against Central Catholic on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Graham Field in Wilkinsburg. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Mason Kress returns an interception past Central Catholic’s Eric Benson during the fourth quarter of their game on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Graham Field in Wilkinsburg. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Eddy Tillman looks for running room during the third quarter against North Allegheny on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Graham Field in Wilkinsburg. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Khalil Dinkins tackles Central Catholic’s Anderson Cynkar for a loss during the first quarter of their game on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Graham Field in Wilkinsburg. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Khalil Dinkins scores during the third quarter against Central Catholic on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Graham Field in Wilkinsburg. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Khalil Dinkins returns an interception for a touchdown past Central Catholic’s Eddy Tillman during the third quarter of their game on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Graham Field in Wilkinsburg. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Mason Kress intercepts a pass intended for Central Catholic’s Brandon Jackson during the fiourth quarter of their game on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Graham Field in Wilkinsburg. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny lineman Ben Withrow recovers a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown next to Central Catholic’s Liam O’Connor during the first quarter of their game on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Graham Field in Wilkinsburg. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s JR Burton scores past Central Catholic’s Keith Cushenberry during the first quarter of their game on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Graham Field in Wilkinsburg. Previous Next

North Allegheny’s Khalil Dinkins scored two touchdowns in a little more than a minute Friday night, the second on a 40-yard interception return as the second-ranked Tigers pulled away from No. 1 Central Catholic in a 35-21 victory at Graham Field in Wilkinsburg.

NA’s lead was only seven points before Dinkins’ back-to-back third-quarter scores. The Tigers’ defense intercepted three passes and held Central Catholic running back Eddy Tillman to 17 yards on 15 carries.

North Allegheny led 14-7 at half and 28-7 after three.

The win gives North Allegheny (2-0, 1-0) the early edge in WPIAL Class 6A. Turnovers, penalties and a few missed connections in the passing game doomed Central Catholic (2-1, 2-1).

Tailback J.R. Burton led North Allegheny with 108 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and fullback Brady Leczo also reached the end zone. Combined, the Tigers rushed for 173 yards on 41 carries.

Leczo and Mason Kress had interceptions.

This story will be updated.

Tags: Central Catholic, North Allegheny