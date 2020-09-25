3 interceptions help No. 2 North Allegheny defeat top-ranked Central Catholic

North Allegheny’s Khalil Dinkins scored two touchdowns in a little more than a minute Friday night, the second on a 40-yard interception return as the second-ranked Tigers pulled away from No. 1 Central Catholic in a 35-21 victory at Graham Field in Wilkinsburg.
NA’s lead was only seven points before Dinkins’ back-to-back third-quarter scores. The Tigers’ defense intercepted three passes and held Central Catholic running back Eddy Tillman to 17 yards on 15 carries.
North Allegheny led 14-7 at half and 28-7 after three.
The win gives North Allegheny (2-0, 1-0) the early edge in WPIAL Class 6A. Turnovers, penalties and a few missed connections in the passing game doomed Central Catholic (2-1, 2-1).
Tailback J.R. Burton led North Allegheny with 108 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and fullback Brady Leczo also reached the end zone. Combined, the Tigers rushed for 173 yards on 41 carries.
Leczo and Mason Kress had interceptions.
This story will be updated.
