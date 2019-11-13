3 new teams enter Trib 10 heading into Heinz Field weekend

Wednesday, November 13, 2019 | 5:23 PM

As we get deeper into the WPIAL playoffs, the winds of change are blowing strong in this week’s Trib 10.

North Allegheny, Penn Hills and South Fayette saw their seasons and their stay in the power rankings come to an end with losses in Week 11. Peters Township, Washington and Avonworth were new to the list.

Expect more changes with the Final Four in Class 5A and 2A on Friday and the other four classes crowning champions at Heinz Field on Saturday as the state playoffs begin.

In all, there are three head-to-head matchups involving Trib 10 teams set for Week 12.

You can watch all four semifinals on Friday and listen to all four championship games on Saturday here on Trib HSSN.

Here are the rankings heading into Week 11. These rankings have zero classification boundaries. Last week’s ranking follows current record.

WPIAL Football Trib 10

Team, overall record, last week’s ranking, this week’s opponent

1. Thomas Jefferson, 12-0, (1), vs. Belle Vernon on Saturday on Trib HSSN

2. Penn-Trafford, 11-1, (2), vs. No. 6 Peters Township on Friday on Trib HSSN

3. Central Catholic, 10-1, (3), vs. No. 4 Pine-Richland on Saturday on Trib HSSN

4. Pine-Richland, 10-1, (4), vs. No. 3 Central Catholic on Saturday on Trib HSSN

5. Gateway, 10-2, (5), vs. McKeesport on Friday on Trib HSSN

6. Peters Township, 11-1, (NR), vs. No. 2 Penn-Trafford on Friday on Trib HSSN

7. Central Valley, 11-1, (8), vs. No. 8 Aliquippa on Saturday on Trib HSSN

8. Aliquippa, 11-1, (10), vs. No. 7 Central Valley on Saturday on Trib HSSN

9. Washington, 12-0, (NR), vs. Brentwood on Friday on Trib HSSN

10. Avonworth, 12-0, (NR), vs. Riverside on Friday on Trib HSSN

Out: North Allegheny, Penn Hills, South Fayette

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Aliquippa, Avonworth, Central Catholic, Central Valley, Gateway, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Pine-Richland, Thomas Jefferson, Washington