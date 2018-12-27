3 South Fayette players named to Class 4A Pennsylvania Football Writers all-state team

By: Bill Hartlep

Thursday, December 27, 2018 | 1:18 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, South Fayette’s Ryan Coe kicks a field goal against Thomas Jefferson during the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Nov. 17, 2018, at Heinz Field.

The South Fayette offense was run like a well-oiled machine for much of the 2018 season.

Three cogs who kept the engine running were honored Thursday with selection to the Class 4A 2018 Pennsylvania Football Writers all-state team.

Senior quarterback Jamie Diven, senior wide receiver Mike Trimbur and senior kicker Ryan Coe all were selected after helping the Lions capture the WPIAL Class 4A title.

Diven, in his first year under center for the Lions, completed 189 of 312 passes for 3,211 yards and 45 touchdowns.

Trimbur, a Cornell recruit, was his top target, grabbing 57 catches for 1,096 yards and 16 scores.

Coe, one of the nation’s top kickers and a Delaware recruit, made 60 extra points and nine field goals.

Thomas Jefferson, the WPIAL runner-up, also had two players selected to the Class 4A all-state team — senior running back Max Shaw and junior wide receiver Dan Deabner.

Shaw ran for 1,971 yards and 35 touchdowns on 214 carries, while Deabner caught 59 passes for 1,365 yards and 21 scores.

After winning the PIAA title, Cathedral Prep’s Billy Lucas and Mike Mischler were named the Class 4A Player and Coach of the Year, respectively.

2018 PENNSYLVANIA FOOTBALL WRITERS ALL-STATE TEAM

CLASS 4A

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Jamie Diven, South Fayette – 6-1, 195 senior

Chase Diehl, Bishop McDevitt – 6-0, 205 senior

Isaac Rumery, Clearfield – 6-1, 205 senior

Deven Bollinger, Northwestern Lehigh – 6-4, 195 junior

Running Back

Billy Lucas, Cathedral Prep – 6-0, 205 senior

Ian Csicsek, Saucon Valley – 5-10, 185 senior

Max Shaw, Thomas Jefferson – 6-0, 190 senior

Mason Kordish, Valley View – 5-8, 170 senior

Tavion Banks, Bethlehem Catholic – 5-10, 187 junior

Wide Receiver

Nazir Burnett, Bishop McDevitt – 6-2, 175 senior

Mike Trimbur, South Fayette – 5-11, 180 senior

Dan Deabner, Thomas Jefferson – 6-0, 180 junior

Yusuf Terry, Imhotep Charter – 6-4, 175 senior

Tight End

Demonte Martin, Eastern York – 6-5, 195 senior

Offensive Line

Chris Oliver, Cathedral Prep – 6-4, 293 senior

Tim Weaver, Saucon Valley – 6-5, 285 senior

Dalton Daddona, Bethlehem Catholic – 6-3, 280 senior

Quentin Bloom, Clearfield – 6-0, 307 junior

Shane Murphy, Berks Catholic – 6-4, 270 senior

Marlon Westcott, Imhotep Charter – 6-2, 305 senior

Athlete

Janaasah Boone, Valley View – 6-0, 175 junior

Abdul MacFoy, Berks Catholic – 5-7, 165 junior

Specialist

Ryan Coe, South Fayette – 6-2, 225 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Joey Scarabino, Cathedral Prep – 6-3, 241 senior

Caleb Rockey, Bellefonte – 6-3, 245 senior

Ryan Bodolus, Pottsgrove – 6-1, 220 senior

David Tomb, Jersey Shore – 6-0, 205 senior

Luke Painton, Berks Catholic – 6-7, 245 senior

Carter Christopher, Bishop McDevitt – 6-3, 285 senior

Linebacker

Brandon George, Berks Catholic – 6-4, 240 senior

Paul Carreras, Bethlehem Catholic – 6-0, 225 senior

Traon Jones, Valley View – 5-5, 155 senior

Hunter O’Connor, Jersey Shore – 6-0, 225 senior

Dray Donley, Bishop McDevitt – 6-0, 215 senior

Defensive Back

Teagan Wilk, Berwick – 5-11, 180 junior

Alex MacKenzie, Conrad Weiser – 6-3, 195 senior

Nehemiah Figueroa, Pottstown – 5-10, 170 senior

Jaden Duplessis, Valley View – 6-1, 175 senior

Athlete

Tykee Smith, Imhotep Charter – 6-0, 190 senior

Kenyon Johnson, West Perry – 5-11, 180 junior

Player of the Year: Billy Lucas, Cathedral Prep

Coach of the Year: Mike Mischler, Cathedral Prep

Tags: South Fayette, Thomas Jefferson