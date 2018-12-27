3 South Fayette players named to Class 4A Pennsylvania Football Writers all-state team
By: Bill Hartlep
Thursday, December 27, 2018 | 1:18 PM
The South Fayette offense was run like a well-oiled machine for much of the 2018 season.
Three cogs who kept the engine running were honored Thursday with selection to the Class 4A 2018 Pennsylvania Football Writers all-state team.
Senior quarterback Jamie Diven, senior wide receiver Mike Trimbur and senior kicker Ryan Coe all were selected after helping the Lions capture the WPIAL Class 4A title.
Diven, in his first year under center for the Lions, completed 189 of 312 passes for 3,211 yards and 45 touchdowns.
Trimbur, a Cornell recruit, was his top target, grabbing 57 catches for 1,096 yards and 16 scores.
Coe, one of the nation’s top kickers and a Delaware recruit, made 60 extra points and nine field goals.
Thomas Jefferson, the WPIAL runner-up, also had two players selected to the Class 4A all-state team — senior running back Max Shaw and junior wide receiver Dan Deabner.
Shaw ran for 1,971 yards and 35 touchdowns on 214 carries, while Deabner caught 59 passes for 1,365 yards and 21 scores.
After winning the PIAA title, Cathedral Prep’s Billy Lucas and Mike Mischler were named the Class 4A Player and Coach of the Year, respectively.
2018 PENNSYLVANIA FOOTBALL WRITERS ALL-STATE TEAM
CLASS 4A
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Jamie Diven, South Fayette – 6-1, 195 senior
Chase Diehl, Bishop McDevitt – 6-0, 205 senior
Isaac Rumery, Clearfield – 6-1, 205 senior
Deven Bollinger, Northwestern Lehigh – 6-4, 195 junior
Running Back
Billy Lucas, Cathedral Prep – 6-0, 205 senior
Ian Csicsek, Saucon Valley – 5-10, 185 senior
Max Shaw, Thomas Jefferson – 6-0, 190 senior
Mason Kordish, Valley View – 5-8, 170 senior
Tavion Banks, Bethlehem Catholic – 5-10, 187 junior
Wide Receiver
Nazir Burnett, Bishop McDevitt – 6-2, 175 senior
Mike Trimbur, South Fayette – 5-11, 180 senior
Dan Deabner, Thomas Jefferson – 6-0, 180 junior
Yusuf Terry, Imhotep Charter – 6-4, 175 senior
Tight End
Demonte Martin, Eastern York – 6-5, 195 senior
Offensive Line
Chris Oliver, Cathedral Prep – 6-4, 293 senior
Tim Weaver, Saucon Valley – 6-5, 285 senior
Dalton Daddona, Bethlehem Catholic – 6-3, 280 senior
Quentin Bloom, Clearfield – 6-0, 307 junior
Shane Murphy, Berks Catholic – 6-4, 270 senior
Marlon Westcott, Imhotep Charter – 6-2, 305 senior
Athlete
Janaasah Boone, Valley View – 6-0, 175 junior
Abdul MacFoy, Berks Catholic – 5-7, 165 junior
Specialist
Ryan Coe, South Fayette – 6-2, 225 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Joey Scarabino, Cathedral Prep – 6-3, 241 senior
Caleb Rockey, Bellefonte – 6-3, 245 senior
Ryan Bodolus, Pottsgrove – 6-1, 220 senior
David Tomb, Jersey Shore – 6-0, 205 senior
Luke Painton, Berks Catholic – 6-7, 245 senior
Carter Christopher, Bishop McDevitt – 6-3, 285 senior
Linebacker
Brandon George, Berks Catholic – 6-4, 240 senior
Paul Carreras, Bethlehem Catholic – 6-0, 225 senior
Traon Jones, Valley View – 5-5, 155 senior
Hunter O’Connor, Jersey Shore – 6-0, 225 senior
Dray Donley, Bishop McDevitt – 6-0, 215 senior
Defensive Back
Teagan Wilk, Berwick – 5-11, 180 junior
Alex MacKenzie, Conrad Weiser – 6-3, 195 senior
Nehemiah Figueroa, Pottstown – 5-10, 170 senior
Jaden Duplessis, Valley View – 6-1, 175 senior
Athlete
Tykee Smith, Imhotep Charter – 6-0, 190 senior
Kenyon Johnson, West Perry – 5-11, 180 junior
Player of the Year: Billy Lucas, Cathedral Prep
Coach of the Year: Mike Mischler, Cathedral Prep
Bill Hartlep is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.
Tags: South Fayette, Thomas Jefferson
- Loading...