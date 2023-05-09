3-time state champ Rune Lawrence of Frazier picks West Virginia

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Andrew Palla | Tribune-Review Frazier’s Rune Lawrence reacts after defeating Beth-Center’s Jake Layhue in the 189-pound finals of the WPIAL tournament at Chartiers Valley High School on Feb. 25.

One of the top wrestlers in the WPIAL will be headed south to continue his wrestling career.

Frazier junior Rune Lawrence announced on social media Monday his commitment to wrestle at West Virginia.

Lawrence is a three-time PIAA and WPIAL Class 2A champion. His career record is 112-7. He was 45-3 this season. He has 73 career pins.

Lawrence is ranked No. 14 nationally by FloWrestling in the Class of ‘24.

He will eventually join West Allegheny’s Ty Watters and Shawn Taylor on the Mountaineers roster.

The Mountaineers are coached by Tim Flynn.

Lawrence’s brother Thayne is wrestling at Lehigh.

