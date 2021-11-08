3 WPIAL field hockey champions to host PIAA openers Tuesday

Sunday, November 7, 2021 | 10:40 PM

Bob Orkwis | For the Tribune-Review Pine-Richland players celebrate after winning the WPIAL Class 3A field hockey title Oct. 31, 2021, at Washington & Jefferson.

No Western Pennsylvania field hockey team has reached the PIAA finals in the sport’s 47-year history, but three WPIAL squads will try as they start their state tournament quest Tuesday.

The PIAA on Sunday announced sites and times for first-round games in the three classifications.

All first-round games are Tuesday.

In Class 3A, Pine-Richland (17-0) hosts Central York (19-5-1) at 5 p.m. In Class 2A, Fleetwood (18-5) visits Penn-Trafford (16-0) at 6 p.m. In Class A, Shady Side Academy (11-1) hosts Lancaster Mennonite (16-4) at 5 p.m.

The four-round tournaments conclude Nov. 20 with three championship games at Whitehall High School in Lehigh County.

The majority of PIAA titles have gone to teams from Districts 1 and 3. District 3, which includes the region around Harrisburg, has won 28 titles. Suburban Philadelphia schools from District 1 have 24.

Districts 2, 4, 11 and 12 have combined to win the other 40 titles.

