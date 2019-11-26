3 WPIAL football teams sit atop their class heading into the PIAA final four

By:

Tuesday, November 26, 2019 | 5:50 PM

The PIAA has reached the final four with the state semifinals taking center stage this holiday weekend.

The Trib HSSN continues its top five rankings even with only four teams left in each class.

All six WPIAL champs remain alive for state gold heading into the third round on the Road to Hershey.

The quarterfinals were kind to all but one of the top-ranked teams. St. Joe’s Prep, Archbishop Wood, Thomas Jefferson, Southern Columbia and Clairton were all quarterfinals winners. Wyomissing in Class 3A suffered a season-ending loss.

Here is the PIAA top five in each of the six classifications prior to Week 14. Teams are listed with record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A:

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (10-2) (1) (D-12): The defending PIAA champion Hawks beat No. 4 Nazareth 45-24 in Week 13. They play No. 2 Central Catholic in a PIAA semifinals game on Saturday.

2. Central Catholic (12-1) (2) (D-7): The Vikings beat State College 24-21 in Week 13. They play No. 1 St. Joseph’s Prep in a PIAA semifinals game on Saturday.

3. Downingtown West (13-1) (3) (D-1): The Whippets beat Coatesville 48-36 in Week 13. They play No. 4 Central Dauphin in a PIAA semifinals game on Friday.

4. Central Dauphin (10-2) (5) (D-3): The Rams had a quarterfinals bye in Week 13. They play No. 3 Downingtown West in a PIAA semifinals game on Friday.

5. Nazareth (12-2) (4) (D-11): The Blue Eagles lost to No. 1 St. Joseph’s Prep 45-24 in Week 13. Their season is over.

Out: None

Class 5A:

1. Archbishop Wood (9-3) (1) (D-12): The Vikings beat Southern Lehigh 41-7 in Week 13. They play No. 2 Gateway in a PIAA semifinals game on Friday.

2. Gateway (12-2) (3) (D-7): The Gators beat Peters Township 21-20 in Week 13. They play No. 1 Archbishop Wood in a PIAA semifinals game on Friday.

3. Cheltenham (13-1) (4) (D-1): The Panthers beat Academy Park 43-42 in Week 13. They play No. 4 Cocalico in a PIAA semifinals game on Friday.

4. Cocalico (11-2) (5) (D-3): The Eagles beat Cedar Cliff 45-7 in Week 13. They play No. 3 Cheltenham in a PIAA semifinals game on Friday.

5. Peters Township (12-2) (3) (D-7): The Indians lost to No. 2 Gateway 21-20 in Week 13. Their season is over.

Out: None

Class 4A:

1. Thomas Jefferson (14-0) (1) (D-7): The Jaguars beat No. 2 Cathedral Prep 28-13 in Week 13. They play No. 4 Lampeter-Strasburg in a PIAA semifinals game on Friday on Trib HSSN.

2. Dallas (14-0) (3) (D-2): The Mountaineers beat No. 4 Imhotep Charter 43-36 in Week 13. They play No. 3 Jersey Shore in a PIAA semifinals game on Friday.

3. Jersey Shore (11-3) (NR) (D-4): The Bulldogs beat Pottsville 42-35 in triple overtime in Week 13. They play No. 2 Dallas in a PIAA semifinals game on Friday.

4. Lampeter-Strasburg (11-3) (NR) (D-3): The Pioneers beat Berks Catholic 35-21 in Week 13. They play No. 1 Thomas Jefferson in a PIAA semifinals game on Friday on Trib HSSN.

5. Cathedral Prep (11-3) (2) (D-10): The defending PIAA champion Ramblers lost to No. 1 Thomas Jefferson 28-13 in Week 13. Their season is over.

Out: Imhotep Charter (D-12), Pottsville (D-11)

Class 3A:

1. Central Valley (12-1) (2) (D-7): The Warriors had a quarterfinals bye in Week 13. They play No. 4 Bald Eagle in a PIAA semifinals game on Friday on Trib HSSN.

2. Wyoming Area (12-1) (4) (D-2): The Warriors beat Montoursville 43-27 in Week 13. They play No. 3 Tamaqua in a PIAA semifinals game on Friday.

3. Tamaqua (12-2) (NR) (D-11): The Raiders beat No. 1 Wyomissing 20-10 in Week 13. They play No. 2 Wyoming Area in a PIAA semifinals game on Friday.

4. Bald Eagle Area (11-3) (NR) (D-6): The Eagles beat Sharon 21-20 in Week 13. They play No. 1 Central Valley in a PIAA semifinals game on Friday on Trib HSSN.

5. Wyomissing (12-1) (1) (D-3): The Spartans lost to Tamaqua 20-10 in Week 13. Their season is over.

Out: Montoursville (D-4), Sharon (D-10)

Class 2A:

1. Southern Columbia (14-0) (1) (D-4): The defending PIAA champion Tigers beat Upper Dauphin 63-22 in Week 13. They play No. 3 Richland in a PIAA semifinals game on Friday.

2. Wilmington (12-0) (3) (D-10): The Greyhounds beat Ridgway-Johnsonburg 45-27 in Week 13. They play No. 4 Avonworth in a PIAA semifinals game on Friday.

3. Richland (13-0) (4) (D-6): The Rams beat Bishop McDevitt 29-21 in Week 13. They play No. 1 Southern Columbia in a PIAA semifinals game on Friday.

4. Avonworth (14-0) (5) (D-7): The Antelopes beat No. 2 Washington 28-6 in Week 13. They play No. 2 Wilmington in a PIAA semifinals game on Friday.

5. Washington (13-1) (2) (D-7): The Little Prexies lost to Avonworth 28-6 in Week 13. Their season is over.

Out: None

Class A:

1. Clairton (11-2) (1) (D-7): The Bears had a quarterfinals bye in Week 13. They play No. 2 Farrell in a PIAA semifinals game on Friday.

2. Farrell (12-2) (2) (D-10): The defending PIAA champion Steelers beat Coudersport 28-0 in Week 13. They play No. 1 Clairton in a PIAA semifinals game on Friday.

3. Bishop Guilfoyle (11-2) (4) (D-6): The Marauders beat Juniata Valley 36-17 in Week 13. They play No. 4 Lackawanna Trail in a PIAA semifinals game on Friday.

4. Lackawanna Trial (10-3) (5) (D-2): The Lions beat Muncy 26-13 in Week 13. They play No. 3 Bishop Guilfoyle in a PIAA semifinals game on Friday.

5. Coudersport (11-1) (3) (D-9): The Falcons lost to No. 2 Farrell 28-0 in Week 13. Their season is over.

Out: None

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

