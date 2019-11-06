3 WPIAL teams sit atop their class in latest Trib HSSN state football rankings

Tuesday, November 5, 2019 | 10:00 PM

There was only one team ranked in the Trib HSSN state rankings that lost last week. It sounds like an impressive record, but seven teams enjoyed district playoff byes and did not play in Week 10.

Of the teams that did suit up for postseason play, 12 of the 13 were victorious and inched closer to a PIAA state playoff berth.

The team that was eliminated from any chance at gold and knocked out of the state ranking was Jeannette. Two weeks ago, the Jayhawks were undefeated and No. 1 in Class A. Now their season is over after falling to the only new addition to the rankings this week, Sto-Rox.

More will fall this week as the state playoff field is completed in Week 11.

There is a pair of head-to-head contests this weekend.

Class 6A top-ranked St. Joe’s Prep will face No. 4 LaSalle College in a District 12 semifinal Saturday.

Then, in Class A, No. 2 Farrell meets No. 4 Maplewood in the District 10 championship game Friday.

Here is the PIAA top five in each of the six classifications prior to Week 11. Teams are listed with record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A:

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (7-2) (1) (D-12): The defending PIAA champion Hawks beat Father Judge 49-0 in Week 10. They play No. 4 LaSalle College in a District 12 semifinals game on Saturday.

2. Central Catholic (9-1) (2) (D-7): The Vikings had a WPIAL quarterfinals bye in Week 10. They host Mt. Lebanon in a WPIAL semifinals game on Friday on Trib HSSN.

3. Manheim Township (11-0) (3) (D-3): The Blue Streaks beat Cumberland Valley 32-26 in Week 10. They host Manheim Township in a District 3 semifinals game on Friday.

4. LaSalle College (8-2) (4) (D-12): The Explorers beat Roman Catholic 45-7 in Week 10. They play No. 1 St. Joseph’s Prep in a District 12 semifinals game on Saturday.

5. Pine-Richland (9-1) (5) (D-7): The Rams had a WPIAL quarterfinals bye in Week 10. They host North Allegheny in a WPIAL semifinals game on Friday on Trib HSSN.

Out: None

Class 5A:

1. Penn-Trafford (10-1) (1) (D-7): The Warriors beat Fox Chapel 48-7 in Week 10. They play Upper St. Clair in a WPIAL quarterfinals game on Friday on Trib HSSN.

2. Archbishop Wood (6-3) (2) (D-12): The Vikings had a District 12 playoff bye in Week 10. They play Archbishop Ryan in a District 12 semifinals game on Saturday.

3. Gateway (9-2) (3) (D-7): The Gators beat Shaler 35-21 in Week 10. They play Bethel Park in a WPIAL quarterfinals game on Friday on Trib HSSN.

4. Penn Hills (10-1) (4) (D-7): The defending PIAA champion Indians beat Latrobe 56-17 in Week 10. They play McKeesport in a WPIAL quarterfinals game on Friday on Trib HSSN.

5. Oil City (11-0) (5) (D-10): The Oilers beat Meadville 9-7 in Week 10. They play Hollidaysburg in a PIAA preliminary round game on Friday.

Out: None

Class 4A:

1. Thomas Jefferson (11-0) (1) (D-7): The Jaguars beat Montour 49-7 in Week 10. They play Blackhawk in a WPIAL semifinals game on Friday on Trib HSSN.

2. Cathedral Prep (9-2) (2) (D-10): The defending PIAA champion Ramblers beat Fort LeBoeuf 56-0 in Week 10. They play University Prep in a PIAA preliminary round game on Friday.

3. Dallas (11-0) (3) (D-2): The Mountaineers beat Abington Heights 56-14 in Week 10. They host Crestwood in a District 2 semifinals game on Friday.

4. Valley View (10-1) (4) (D-2): The Cougars beat Pittston 48-0 in Week 10. They host Berwick in a District 2 semifinals game on Friday.

5. South Fayette (10-1) (5) (D-7): The Lions beat West Mifflin 52-0 in Week 10. They play Belle Vernon in a WPIAL semifinals game on Friday on Trib HSSN.

Out: None

Class 3A:

1. Wyomissing (10-0) (1) (D-3): The Spartans had a District 3 quarterfinals bye in Week 10. They host Annville-Cleona in a District 3 semifinals game on Saturday.

2. Neumann-Goretti (11-0) (2) (D-12): The Saints beat Lansdale Catholic 34-19 in Week 10. They play Pope John Paul II in a PIAA preliminary round game on Friday.

3. Central Valley (10-1) (3) (D-7): The Warriors beat Mt. Pleasant 42-6 in Week 10. They play Derry in a WPIAL semifinals game on Friday on Trib HSSN.

4. Aliquippa (10-1) (4) (D-7): The defending PIAA champion Quips beat Elizabeth Forward 27-7 in Week 10. They play South Park in a WPIAL semifinals game Friday on Trib HSSN.

5. Montoursville (10-1) (5) (D-4): The Warriors beat Shamokin 42-0 in Week 10. They host Warrior Run in a District 4 semifinals game on Friday.

Out: None

Class 2A:

1. Southern Columbia (11-0) (1) (D-4): The defending PIAA champion Tigers beat Towanda 75-0 in Week 10. They host North Penn/Mansfield in a District 4 semifinals game on Saturday.

2. Washington (11-0) (2) (D-7): The Little Prexies beat Shady Side Academy 21-7 in Week 10. They play Freedom in a WPIAL quarterfinals game on Friday on Trib HSSN.

3. Ligonier Valley (11-0) (3) (D-6): The Rams beat West Shamokin 49-7 in Week 10. They host Bellwood-Antis in a District 6 semifinals game Saturday on Trib HSSN.

4. Wilmington (9-0) (4) (D-10): The Greyhounds had a District 10 semifinals bye in Week 10. They play Greenville in a District 10 championship game on Friday.

5. Richland (10-0) (5) (D-6): The Rams had a District 6 quarterfinals bye in Week 10. They host Penns Valley in a District 6 semifinals game on Friday.

Out: None

Class A:

1. Clairton (9-2) (1) (D-7): The Bears beat Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 41-0 in Week 10. They play Cornell in a WPIAL semifinals game on Friday on Trib HSSN.

2. Farrell (9-2) (2) (D-10): The defending PIAA champion Steelers beat West Middlesex 42-0 in Week 10. They play No. 4 Maplewood in a District 10 championship game on Friday.

3. Coudersport (9-0) (4) (D-9): The Falcons has a District 9 quarterfinals bye in Week 10. They play Smethport in a District 9 semifinals game on Friday.

4. Maplewood (10-0) (5) (D-10): The Tigers beat Reynolds 36-0 in Week 10. They play No. 2 Farrell in a District 10 championship game on Friday.

5. Sto-Rox (10-1) (NR) (D-7): The Vikings beat Jeannette 15-6 in Week 10. They play West Greene in a WPIAL semifinals game on Friday on Trib HSSN.

Out: Jeannette (D-7)

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

