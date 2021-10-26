3 WPIAL teams take 2nd at PIAA team golf championships

By:

Monday, October 25, 2021 | 9:20 PM

Metro Creative

Silver was popular medal for three WPIAL golf teams Monday at the PIAA team championship at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.

Fox Chapel boys (3A), Peters Township girls (3A) and Greensburg Central Catholic girls (2A) each collected second-place medals.

The Fox Chapel boys lost in a playoff to District 6 champion State College after both teams finished regulation with an 8-over-par 292. State College won the first playoff hole. Davey Fuhrer paced the Foxes by shooting a 1-under 70.

“We had it but we just didn’t finish,” Fox Chapel coach Bryan Deal said. “We had a three-shot lead heading to the final hole and we let it slip away.”

The Class 2A boys title went to Devon Prep with a 20-over 304. WPIAL champion North Catholic placed fourth with a 334.

The Class 3A girls title was won by District 1 champion Downingtown East with a 20-over 236. Peters Township finished second, two shots back, with a 22-over 238. WPIAL champion Fox Chapel was third with a 241. Delaney Kern led Peters Township with a 1-under 71.

Greensburg Central Catholic finished second in Class 2A for the second consecutive season. District 10 champion Hickory ran away with the title by shooting a 9-over 225. The Centurions were second with a 23-over 239, and WPIAL runner-up Central Valley was fifth with a 291. Meghan Zambruno paced the Centurions with a 3-over 75.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Fox Chapel, Greensburg C.C., North Catholic, Peters Township