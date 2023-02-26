3 wrestlers look to join exclusive club in WPIAL Class 2A finals

Saturday, February 25, 2023 | 4:05 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Frazier’s Rune Lawrence picks up Laurel’s Chase Tinstman during a 189-pound semifinals at the WPIAL Class 2A wrestling championship Saturday. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Frazier’s Ryan Celaschi atempts to take Indiana’s Will Turner to his back during a 152-pound semifinals at the WPIAL Class 2A wrestling championship Saturday. Mt. Pleasant’s Jamison Poklembo looks to take down Elizabeth Forward’s Damon Michaeld in a 133-pound semifinal at the WPIAL Class 2A wrestling tournament Saturday. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Bentworth’s Chris Vargo takes down Frazier’s Tyler Clark in a 127-pound semifinal at the WPIAL Class 2A wrestling tournament Saturday at Chartiers Valley. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Kole Doppelheuer controls Freedom’s Gavyn McCray in the 145-pound semifinal at the WPIAL 2A wrestling championships Saturday at Chartiers Valley. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Mt. Pleasant’s Jamison Poklembo looks to take down Elizabeth Forward’s Damon Michaeld in a 133-pound semifinal at the WPIAL Class 2A wrestling tournament Saturday at Chartiers Valley. Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Mt. Pleasant’s Sean Cain picks up McGuffey’s Lucas Barr in the 121-pound semifinal at the WPIAL Class 2A wrestling tournament Saturday at Chartiers Valley. Previous Next

Three Class 2A wrestlers – Bentworth junior Chris Vargo, Laurel senior Grant MacKay and Frazier junior Rune Lawrence – will attempt to join an elusive club Saturday at the WPIAL championships at Chartiers Valley.

The trio will try to become three-time WPIAL champions. All three breezed into the finals – Vargo and Lawrence picked up pins and MacKay was awarded a win by injury default.

Others attempting to win their second titles are Burgettstown’s Joey Sentipal and Joe Baronick, Mt. Pleasant’s Jamison Poklembo and Burrell’s Cooper Hornack and Niko Ferra.

Vargo and Hornack will meet in the 127-pound final. Vargo defeated Hornack, 5-0, in the 120-pound final in 2022.

Lawrence is a two-time PIAA champion and MacKay a one-time champion.

The top eight finishers advance to the Southwest Regional at Altoona on March 3-4.

Here’s a look at the finals, which will be broadcast on Trib HSSN:

107: Cam Baker of Burrell vs. Antonio Boni of Central Valley.

114: Nico Fanella of Indiana vs. Jorden Williams of Chartiers-Houston.

121: Lucas Barr of McGuffey vs. Jack Kazalas of Quaker Valley.

127: Chris Vargo of Bentworth vs. Cooper Hornack of Burrell.

133: Jamison Poklembo of Mt. Pleasant vs. Peter Chacon of Montour.

139: Joey Sentipal of Burgettstown vs. Nike Ferra of Burrell.

145: Kole Doppelheuer of Belle Vernon vs. Tyler Debnar of Beth-Center.

152: Tyler Berish of Beth-Center vs. Ryan Celaschi of Frazier.

160: Grant MacKay of Laurel vs. Chase Brandebura of Carlynton.

172: Braedon Welsh of Fort Cherry vs. Isaac Lacinski of Burrell.

189: Rune Lawrence of Frazier vs. Jake Layhue of Beth-Center.

215: Vitali Daniels of Bentworth vs. Brenan Morgan of Central Valley.

285: Christian Flaherty of Keystone Oaks vs. Joe Baronick of Burgettstown.

