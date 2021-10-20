4 WPIAL coaches earn statewide honor from PIAA
Wednesday, October 20, 2021 | 7:17 PM
Four WPIAL coaches earned state coach of the year honors from the PIAA for the 2020-21 school year.
The four were New Castle baseball coach Bill Cook, Central Valley football coach Mark Lyons, Seneca Valley boys soccer coach George Williams and North Hills softball coach Libby Gasior.
The PIAA revealed the winners Wednesday on Twitter.
All four won WPIAL titles last season. Cook, Lyons and Williams also added state championships.
The other award winners were:
Basketball (boys): Ron Insinger, Loyalsock
Basketball (girls): Lisa Varano, Mount Carmel
Cross country (boys): Ron Hess, Lewisburg
Cross country (girls): Cory Dufrene, Warrior Run
Field hockey: Sue Butz-Stavin, Emmaus
Golf (boys): Ed Comoch, Scranton Prep
Golf (girls): Joe Sudimak, Unionville
Lacrosse (boys): Bob Allvord, Kennett
Lacrosse (girls): Lorainne Beers, Archbishop Carroll
Swimming/diving (boys): Stephen Duncheskie, La Salle College
Swimming/diving (girls): Sonta Whitman, Villa Maria
Soccer (girls): Aaron Flook, Bloomsburg
Spirit: Deena Pribonic, McDowell
Tennis (boys): Harris Mailman, Lower Merion
Tennis (girls): Todd Reagan, Spring-Ford
Track /field (boys): Tom Dolan, Southern Columbia
Track/Field (girls): Kiki Bell, Central Bucks West
Volleyball (boys): Dave Machamer, Lower Dauphin
Volleyball (girls): Shari Campbell, Clarion
Wrestling: Kent Lane, Southern Columbia
