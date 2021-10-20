TribLIVE Logo
4 WPIAL coaches earn statewide honor from PIAA

Wednesday, October 20, 2021 | 7:17 PM

Four WPIAL coaches earned state coach of the year honors from the PIAA for the 2020-21 school year.

The four were New Castle baseball coach Bill Cook, Central Valley football coach Mark Lyons, Seneca Valley boys soccer coach George Williams and North Hills softball coach Libby Gasior.

The PIAA revealed the winners Wednesday on Twitter.

All four won WPIAL titles last season. Cook, Lyons and Williams also added state championships.

The other award winners were:

Basketball (boys): Ron Insinger, Loyalsock

Basketball (girls): Lisa Varano, Mount Carmel

Cross country (boys): Ron Hess, Lewisburg

Cross country (girls): Cory Dufrene, Warrior Run

Field hockey: Sue Butz-Stavin, Emmaus

Golf (boys): Ed Comoch, Scranton Prep

Golf (girls): Joe Sudimak, Unionville

Lacrosse (boys): Bob Allvord, Kennett

Lacrosse (girls): Lorainne Beers, Archbishop Carroll

Swimming/diving (boys): Stephen Duncheskie, La Salle College

Swimming/diving (girls): Sonta Whitman, Villa Maria

Soccer (girls): Aaron Flook, Bloomsburg

Spirit: Deena Pribonic, McDowell

Tennis (boys): Harris Mailman, Lower Merion

Tennis (girls): Todd Reagan, Spring-Ford

Track /field (boys): Tom Dolan, Southern Columbia

Track/Field (girls): Kiki Bell, Central Bucks West

Volleyball (boys): Dave Machamer, Lower Dauphin

Volleyball (girls): Shari Campbell, Clarion

Wrestling: Kent Lane, Southern Columbia

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

