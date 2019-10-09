4 WPIAL teams hold down top spots in latest state football rankings

By:

Tuesday, October 8, 2019 | 11:36 PM

It was a strong week for most of the top teams across the commonwealth as only three teams fell out of the Trib HSSN state rankings following Week 6.

Peters Township suffered the biggest drop, going from No. 1 in Class 5A to falling out after a loss to Moon.

Middletown was ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, but a loss to Milton Hershey dropped the Blue Raiders out of the top five for the first time this season.

In Class A, Williams Valley lasted only a week at No. 5 before falling out after losing to Pine Grove.

Warwick in 5A and Central Valley in 3A also lost, but both are still ranked in their respective class after losing head-to-head matchups against other state-ranked teams.

There are two more head-to-head matchups involving ranked teams in Week 7.

Philadelphia powers collide as 6A top ranked St. Joe’s Prep visits Class 5A No. 2 Archbishop Wood in a District 12 showdown.

In Class 4A, No. 3 Valley View hosts No. 4 Dallas in a big District 2 clash.

Here is the PIAA top five in each of the six classifications prior to Week 7. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A:

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (3-2) (1) (D-12): The defending PIAA champion Hawks beat Roman Catholic, 44-7, in Week 6. They visit 5A No. 2 Archbishop Wood on Friday.

2. North Allegheny (7-0) (2) (D-7): The Tigers beat Butler, 49-14, in Week 6. They host Hempfield on Friday on Trib HSSN.

3. Central Catholic (6-1) (3) (D-7): The Vikings beat Norwin, 28-14, in Week 6. They host Butler on Saturday on Trib HSSN.

4. LaSalle College (5-1) (4) (D-12): The Explorers beat Father Judge, 49-7, in Week 6. They host Archbishop Ryan on Friday.

5. Manheim Township (6-0) (5) (D-3): The Blue Streaks beat 5A No. 2 Warwick, 28-7, in Week 6. They host Cedar Crest on Friday.

Out: None

Class 5A:

1. Penn-Trafford (6-1) (3) (D-7): The Warriors beat Latrobe, 39-7, in Week 6. They host Trinity on Friday.

2. Archbishop Wood (4-2) (4) (D-12): The Vikings beat Archbishop Ryan, 51-7, in Week 6. They host 6A No. 1 St. Joseph Prep on Friday.

3. Gateway (6-1) (5) (7): The Gators beat Franklin Regional, 31-0, in Week 6. They visit Massillon (Ohio) on Friday.

4. Warwick (6-1) (2) (D-3): The Warriors lost to 6A No. 5 Manheim Township, 28-7, in Week 6. They visit West Lawn Wilson on Friday.

5. West Chester East (6-1) (NR) (D-1): The Vikings beat Kennett, 43-14, in Week 6. They host Downingtown West on Friday.

Out: Peters Township (D-7)

Class 4A:

1. Thomas Jefferson (7-0) (1) (D-7): The Jaguars beat 3A No. 4 Central Valley, 28-3, in Week 6. They host Laurel Highlands on Friday.

2. Cathedral Prep (5-2) (2) (D-10): The defending PIAA champion Ramblers beat Erie McDowell, 29-26, in Week 6. They visit Canisius (NY) on Friday.

3. Valley View (7-0) (3) (D-2): The Cougars beat Western Wayne, 35-15, in Week 6. They host No. 4 Dallas on Friday.

4. Dallas (7-0) (4) (D-2): The Mountaineers beat Nanticoke Area, 62-7, in Week 6. They visit No. 3 Valley View on Friday.

5. Bethlehem Catholic (5-2) (5) (D-11): The Hawks beat East Stroudsburg South, 35-14, in Week 6. They host Easton on Saturday.

Out: None

Class 3A:

1. Aliquippa (7-0) (1) (D-7): The defending PIAA champion Quips beat Yough, 67-0, in Week 6. They host South Park on Friday.

2. Wyomissing (7-0) (3) (D-3): The Spartans beat Hamburg, 45-6, in Week 6. They host Kutztown on Saturday.

3. Montoursville (7-0) (5) (D-4): The Warriors beat Danville, 46-14, in Week 6. They visit Mifflinburg on Friday.

4. Neumann-Goretti (7-0) (NR) (D-12): The Saints beat Archbishop Carroll, 64-20, in Week 6. They visit Cardinal O’Hara on Friday.

5. Central Valley (6-1) (4) (D-7): The Warriors lost to 4A No. 1 Thomas Jefferson, 28-3, in Week 6. They visit Hopewell on Friday.

Out: Middletown (D-3)

Class 2A:

1. Southern Columbia (7-0) (1) (D-4): The defending PIAA champion Tigers beat Jersey Shore, 56-14, in Week 6. They visit Wyoming Area on Friday.

2. Washington (7-0) (2) (D-7): The Little Prexies beat Carmichaels, 45-0, in Week 6. They host Beth-Center on Friday on Trib HSSN.

3. Ligonier Valley (7-0) (3) (D-6): The Rams beat Marion Center, 46-0, in Week 6. They visit Northern Cambria on Friday.

4. Wilmington (7-0) (4) (D-10): The Greyhounds beat Iroquois, 65-0, in Week 6. They host Sharpsville on Friday.

5. Richland (7-0) (5) (D-6): The Rams beat Bishop Guilfoyle, 36-0, in Week 6. They visit Bedford on Friday.

Out: None

Class A:

1. Jeannette (7-0) (1) (D-7): The Jayhawks beat Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 42-13, in Week 6. They host Greensburg Central Catholic on Friday on Trib HSSN.

2. Farrell (5-2) (2) (D-10): The defending PIAA champion Steelers beat Cochranton, 54-0, in Week 6. They host Reynolds on Friday.

3. Clairton (5-2) (3) (D-7): The Bears beat Imani Christian, 41-0, in Week 6. They host West Greene on Friday on Trib HSSN.

4. Sto-Rox (7-0) (5) (D-7): The Vikings beat Rochester, 21-0, in Week 6. They host Bishop Canevin on Friday.

5. Canton (7-0) (NR) (D-4): The Warriors beat Sayre, 30-6, in Week 6. They visit Wellsboro on Friday.

Out: Williams Valley (D-11)

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

