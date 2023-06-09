4 WPIAL teams set for PIAA baseball semifinals
Friday, June 9, 2023 | 11:58 AM
In the first five years of the six-classification format, the WPIAL has averaged just over three teams per year participating in the PIAA baseball finals.
For the district to keep pace with that average, teams will have to be above average in the state semifinals Monday.
The WPIAL is down to four baseball teams participating in the PIAA postseason, and all four are reigning district champions in search of double gold.
The six tournaments conclude June 15-16 with championship games at Penn State.
Here’s a list of semifinals games from the western side of the bracket:
PIAA baseball playoffs
Monday’s games
Class 6A
Mt. Lebanon (15-10) vs. Cedar Cliff (20-6) at Mount Aloysius College, 4:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Shaler (21-4) vs. Monsignor Bonner (12-3) at Hershey, 3:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Hopewell (14-11) vs. Bellefonte (18-5) at First Commonwealth Bank Field in Homer City, 4:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Riverside (23-0) vs. Punxsutawney (20-2) at Slippery Rock University, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Sharpsville (16-7) vs. Bald Eagle (20-4) at Showers Field in DuBois, 4:30 p.m.
Class A
Southern Fulton (24-1) vs. Clarion (19-4) at Mount Aloysius College at 2 p.m.
