4 WPIAL teams set for PIAA baseball semifinals

Friday, June 9, 2023 | 11:58 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shaler’s Connor Hamrick celebrates his double next to Penn-Trafford’s Brayden Stone during their PIAA Class 5A state quarterfinal on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Gateway.

In the first five years of the six-classification format, the WPIAL has averaged just over three teams per year participating in the PIAA baseball finals.

For the district to keep pace with that average, teams will have to be above average in the state semifinals Monday.

The WPIAL is down to four baseball teams participating in the PIAA postseason, and all four are reigning district champions in search of double gold.

The six tournaments conclude June 15-16 with championship games at Penn State.

Here’s a list of semifinals games from the western side of the bracket:

PIAA baseball playoffs

Monday’s games

Class 6A

Mt. Lebanon (15-10) vs. Cedar Cliff (20-6) at Mount Aloysius College, 4:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Shaler (21-4) vs. Monsignor Bonner (12-3) at Hershey, 3:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Hopewell (14-11) vs. Bellefonte (18-5) at First Commonwealth Bank Field in Homer City, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Riverside (23-0) vs. Punxsutawney (20-2) at Slippery Rock University, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Sharpsville (16-7) vs. Bald Eagle (20-4) at Showers Field in DuBois, 4:30 p.m.

Class A

Southern Fulton (24-1) vs. Clarion (19-4) at Mount Aloysius College at 2 p.m.

