4 WPIAL wrestlers to represent Pennsylvania all-star team at Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic

By:

Monday, March 9, 2020 | 1:15 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Kurtis Phipps is declared the winner against Rocco Welsh of Waynesburg Central in the 126-pound final at the PIAA Class AAA wrestling championships Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Kurtis Phipps’ high school wrestling career isn’t over just yet.

The Norwin senior was selected to compete for the Pennsylvania all-star team at the annual Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic Saturday at Pitt’s Fitzgerald Field House.

A team of WPIAL all-stars will wrestle Maryland’s all-stars at 4 p.m. followed by the USA team against Pennsylvania at 6.

Phipps (153-10), a Bucknell commit and a four-time WPIAL champion, claimed his first PIAA title last Saturday in Hershey. He will face Pope John Paul XIII’s Eddie Ventresca, a Virginia Tech recruit from Roxbury, N.J., in the 126-pound bout.

Phipps is the first wrestler in the 84-year history of the school to win a title.

Also named to the Pennsylvania squad were North Hills senior Sam Hillegas (138), Canon-McMillan senior Gerrit Nijenhuis (182) and Mt. Lebanon senior Luke Stout (195).

Hillegas (157-5), a Virginia Tech recruit, and Nijenhuis (181-16), who will compete at Purdue, are two-time state champions. Stout (153-16), a Princeton commit, won his first Saturday, joining his brother Kellan as a state champion.

Headlining the WPIAL all-star team team is two-time PIAA champion and four-time WPIAL champion Thayne Lawrence of Frazier (160).

The other state champion named to the WPIAL squad was Ellwood City senior Austin Walley (182).

Also named were Kiski Area’s Dom Giordano (113) and Jack Blumer (160), Elizabeth Forward senior Ryan Michaels (120), Hampton’s Zach Wright (126), Latrobe’s Gabe Willochell (132), Pine-Richland’s Nathan Lukez (138), Franklin Regional’s Mason Spears (145), South Fayette’s Eli Brinsky (170), Bethel Park’s Luke Montgomery (195), Greensburg Salem’s John Meyers (220) and Burgettstown heavyweight Riley Kemper.

Waynesburg’s Joe Throckmorton and Burrell’s Josh Shields will coach the WPIAL team.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Norwin