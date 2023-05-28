5 athletes, coach, cross country team to join Gateway Sports Hall of Fame in class of 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Gateway quarterback Rob Kalkstein led the Gators to Heinz Field for the 2009 WPIAL Class AAAA championship game.

The Gateway Sports Hall of Fame will induct its next class of Gators athletic greats this fall, and the first class since 2019 has been selected.

The group includes five athletes, a teacher/coach and one team.

Robert Kalkstein (Class of 2010) was 41-9 as Gateway’s starting quarterback and played in three WPIAL title games at Heinz Field. He finished with 6,501 career passing yards.

Shayla Scott (Class of 2007) was a standout on the Gateway girls basketball team. She earned all-state recognition three times before continuing her playing career at Pitt.

Cameron Saddler (Class of 2008) earned four letters as a running back for the Gators. The three-year starter and two-year captain also was one of the top kick returners in Gateway history.

Luke Nosbisch (Class of 2011) was a WPIAL and PIAA championship swimmer who also earned all-state and All-American honors. He swam at Pitt and also the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Dan Schmitt (Class of 1986) was a multi-sport athlete and a productive running back who finished his Gateway career with 3,500 all-purpose yards and 30 touchdowns.

Ralph Guzzo enjoyd a 37-year career at Gateway as a teacher, assistant coach, head coach and manager. He helped lead Gateway to a section title in baseball in 2001.

The 1967 boys cross country team captured the Class AAA state title, Gateway’s first state title in any sport.

This year’s induction ceremony will be Nov. 4 at Edgewood Country Club in Churchill. Tickets are $60 each and must be purchased in advance. For ticket information, call Tony Petrocelli at 412-855-3905 or 412-373-3373, ext. 23.

Petrocelli requests that any members of the 1967 cross country team reach out to him as well.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

