5 facts from the WCCA wrestling tournament

Saturday, January 4, 2020 | 1:07 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Justin Cramer works to defeat Franklin Regional’s Anthony Alesi at 195 pounds during the WCCA wrestling tournament Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Kiski Area High School.

The 67th annual Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association wrestling tournament will conclude on Saturday at Kiski Area. Here are five interesting facts heading into the final day of competition.

Quick ones: There were some quick pins during the first night of competition. Here some of the quickest:

11 seconds – Nick Delp of Kiski Area and Dillon Ferretti of Hempfield

12 seconds — Isaiah Vance of Hempfield

13 seconds – Frankie Gill of Norwin

18 seconds – Preston Kelly of Penn-Trafford

19 seconds – Carter Dibert of Franklin Regional

24 seconds – Brayden Roscosky of Kiski Area

Going for two: There are eight wrestlers trying to become two-time county champions. They are Franklin Regional’s Carter Dibert, Norwin’s Kurtis Phipps, Kiski Area’s Jack Blumer, Nick Delp and Brayden Roscosky, Burrell’s Ian Oswalt, and Hempfield’s Ty Linsenbigler and Isaiah Vance.

Even dozen: Greensburg Salem, Kiski Area and Latrobe have each won 12 team titles. Norwin has won nine titles and Hempfield has eight.

Century club: Mt. Pleasant senior Damien George picked up his 100th career victory when he defeated Dalton O’Neil of Franklin Regional, 9-7, in the quarterfinals.

112: That’s how many pins there were during the opening night of competition of 176 matches. Competition began at 4 p.m. and wrestling was over by 8 p.m.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.

