5 things to watch at the WPIAL Class AA golf championship

By:

Wednesday, September 25, 2019 | 10:09 PM

Riverside’s Skyler Fox hits his tee shot on Hole 16 during the WPIAL Class AA boys golf championship Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, at Allegheny Country Club.

The WPIAL Class AA golf championship will take place Thursday at Allegheny Country Club.

There are 32 golfers trying to finish in the Top 16 to advance to the PIAA Western Qualifier on Oct. 14 at Tom’s Run Golf Course at Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort in Blairsville.

There they will compete against golfers from Districts 5, 6, 9 and 10 and try to finish in the Top 22 for a berth in the PIAA Championships on Oct. 21-22 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.

The action begins at 8:30 a.m.

Going for Four

That’s what Riverside senior Skyler Fox is shooting for. Fox tries to become the first boys golfer to win four consecutive WPIAL Class AA title on Thursday. Only Hopewell’s Jodi Figley Renner (1983-86) has achieved the goal and no Class AAA boy has done it.

Home course advantage

Sewickley Academy senior J.F. Aber finished third in the 2018 tournament, but will he have an advantage over the field since his dad, John, is the head golf professional at Allegheny Country Club. Aber shot a 2-over 73 last year.

Sewickley 5

Even though there is no team title on the line, the Sewickley Academy boys should be considered the favorites. All five of its golfers are competing in the individual tournament. They are Aber, the only senior in the group, junior Tim Fitzgerald, freshman Joey Mucci, sophomore Will Duggan and junior Navin Rana.

Hoping to advance

That’s what four golfers from Westmoreland County are hoping to do: advance to the West Regional. They are Greensburg Central Catholic junior Ben Ritenour, Burrell senior Marcus Pinchock, Mt. Pleasant senior Tim Pisula and Derry Area senior Aiden Bushey.

Follow the action

Those interested in following the action on the Internet can do so by going to the WPIAL website (www.wpial.org). On the message board, select 2019 live scoring and Class AA scoring.

