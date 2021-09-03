5 things to watch in WPIAL football Week 1: Teams roll with covid cancellations

Thursday, September 2, 2021 | 8:52 PM

Blackhawk and Central Valley weren’t scheduled to play one another in Week 1, but the Beaver County teams will share the field Friday night.

In the era of covid-related shutdowns, coaches, players and school administrators must be nimble. After some last-minute logistics, Central Valley will host Blackhawk at 7 p.m. at Sarge Alberts Stadium.

The teams were already scheduled to meet in Week 3, but the status of that game remains to be determined, CV athletic director Sam Cercone said. They’ll deal with Week 1 now and worry about Week 3 later.

In all, five matchups already were canceled this week.

“I’m not surprised by it,” Cercone said of the cancellations. “Technically, I think it could have been worse because everybody’s opened up, which is the right thing to do. Kids need to be in school. But then with that, you have more chances (of exposure), I guess.”

Scheduled games between Riverview and Chartiers-Houston, Beaver and Central Valley, Hopewell and Blackhawk, Butler and Erie High, and Westinghouse and Kirtland (Ohio) have been called off, in whole or in part, due to covid cases.

“It’s one less game that our guys get to compete in, which they all signed up to do,” Westinghouse coach Donta Green said. “They worked hard preparing for this week, and we don’t get the opportunity to finish.”

Pa. vs. Ohio Showdown

A star-studded high school team from Columbus, Ohio, packed with future Division I recruits, is facing a WPIAL opponent this week. No, it’s not Bishop Sycamore.

Pickerington Central, which reached the Ohio state finals three of the past four seasons, will host North Allegheny at 7 p.m. Friday. The Ohio power was OHSAA Division I champion in 2017 and ’19, and was runner-up in 2020.

Nicknamed the Tigers, Pickerington (2-0) is ranked fourth in state rankings compiled by Cleveland.com.

“We were trying to get games in Ohio, West Virginia, New York or the eastern part of the state,” said NA coach Art Walker, whose team asked the WPIAL for open dates in Weeks 1 and 2. “It puts your guys in a position where we get to evaluate them. We’ll see where we’re at and where we need to improve.”

Pickerington’s biggest star is junior Alex Styles, a five-star recruit who’s ranked nationally by Rivals as the sixth-best prospect in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-5, 216-pound safety has Penn State, Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Notre Dame and Ohio State among his 18 offers.

Yet, he’s not the only player on the roster with a list of college options. There are three linemen in Pickerington’s senior class alone already committed to FBS schools: Cincinnati recruits Tyler Gillison (6-4, 245) and C.J. Doggette (6-2, 285) and Rutgers recruit Kwabena Asamoah (6-4, 300).

“There’s size and speed,” Walker said. “Their offensive line is gigantic. Their defensive line is big. Their defense is maybe the longest base defense we’ve faced in I couldn’t tell you how long.”

In Week 2, North Allegheny will host Mentor, another successful Ohio team.

Unofficial homecoming

It’s barely September but Week 1 includes one unofficial homecoming game.

When Seneca Valley visits Pine-Richland at 7:30 p.m. Friday, a number of coaches will be standing on the opposite sideline from a year ago.

First, new Pine-Richland head coach Steve Campos was an offensive assistant at Seneca Valley for the past nine years. He was hired in June to lead the Rams after predecessor Eric Kasperowicz was ousted. When Kasperowicz left the school, so did his entire coaching staff.

Some of those assistants are now at Seneca Valley, including offensive coordinator Ryan Lehmeier. With Lehmeier running the offense, Pine-Richland went 48-5 in four seasons with three WPIAL titles and two state championships. Offensive line coach Tim Sasson also traded Pine-Richland green for Seneca Valley blue.

History lesson

The last time Penn Hills defeated Central Catholic, the Indians had a junior defensive lineman named Aaron Donald, and he returned a fumble 86 yards for a touchdown. That was Oct. 2, 2009, and Penn Hills won 30-7 at Carnegie Mellon.

The teams have met six times since, most recently in 2017, and Central Catholic has won them all. They’ll meet again Friday night at Dormont Stadium.

Central Catholic is 0-1 after a Week Zero loss to Philadelphia power Imhotep Charter. Penn Hills is making its season debut.

Friday night lights?

There are few Western Pennsylvania traditions better than football on Friday night, but Woodland Hills hasn’t had that yet this fall. The Wolverines will play on a Saturday for the second week in a row when they visit McKeesport at noon. The Tigers are holding their homecoming in Week 1.

