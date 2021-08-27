5 things to watch in WPIAL football Week Zero: On opening night, teams have options

Thursday, August 26, 2021 | 8:43 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Aidan Besselman (4) battles Mateo Cepullio for a pass during practice on Aug. 11.

“Week Zero” is back.

The optional week on the football calendar was eliminated from last year’s pandemic-shortened schedule but returns this fall in full force. In so-called “Week Zero,” teams can replace their second preseason scrimmage with a regular-season contest.

A five-game showcase at the Wolvarena highlights this weekend’s slate, along with a number of regional rivalry games scattered across Western Pennsylvania.

Week Zero was added to the PIAA schedule in 2015. The vast majority of WPIAL teams opted for a real game once again this season, but that wasn’t always the case. When WPIAL football teams first were given the choice six years ago, the response was split. Sixty-one teams scrimmaged and 61 played a real game.

This year, only 19 WPIAL and City League teams opted for a scrimmage.

Week Zero is the only week that isn’t scheduled by the WPIAL, so teams can find out-of-district opponents.

Sto-Rox will play Bishop Sycamore of Columbus, Ohio, at 5 p.m. Friday at the Wolvarena, followed by Central Catholic vs. Philadelphia power Imhotep Charter at 8 p.m.

The Wolvarena will host three out-of-district games Saturday. Brashear faces St. Vincent Pallotti of Laurel, Md., at 1 p.m., followed by Pine-Richland vs. Harrisburg at 4:30 p.m., and Woodland Hills vs. Wayne (N.J.) Valley at 8 p.m.

International relations

Two WPIAL football teams scrambled to find new Week Zero opponents in recent days because of pandemic restrictions on the U.S.-Canada border. Canadian tourists are prohibited from crossing the border by land, leaving two Toronto-area teams unable to visit Western Pennsylvania.

That had Upper St. Clair and Gateway without anyone to play.

USC found an opponent close to home and will host Greensburg Central Catholic at 7 p.m. Friday.

Gateway had to look a little farther. The Gators agreed to meet Delaware Valley of Pike County on a neutral field. The schools, separated by more than 300 miles, will play at 6 p.m. Friday at Bald Eagle Area in Centre County.

Line of scrimmage

Yes, the vast majority of WPIAL teams decided to play a real Week Zero game, but not everybody. Some likely contenders chose the old-school route of playing a second preseason scrimmage.

Among them, Penn Hills faced Aliquippa for a Thursday night scrimmage that saw Indians coach Jon LeDonne face his Quips alma mater. Defending WPIAL and PIAA Class 4A champion Thomas Jefferson elected to hold a tri-scrimmage with Clairton and Perry, and Belle Vernon visited West Allegheny.

New boss in charge

Twenty-one WPIAL and City League teams will have new head coaches this season with most making their season debut Friday night. Among them, longtime Aliquippa assistant Sherman McBride takes Ambridge to West Virginia for a season opener against Wheeling Central Catholic.

The other coaching changes include Beaver’s Cort Rowse, Beth-Center’s Tony Ruscitto, Brashear’s Andrew Moore, Brownsville’s Brian Gates, Burgettstown’s Greg Marshall, Carrick’s Greg Johnston, Connellsville’s Bill Maczko, Franklin Regional’s Lance Getsy, Freedom’s John Rosa, Greensburg Central Catholic’s Marko Thomas, Hempfield’s Mike Brown, Jefferson-Morgan’s Brent Baker, Monessen’s Wade Brown, Pine-Richland’s Steve Campos, Riverside’s Fran Ramsden, Seton LaSalle’s Chris Siegle, Summit Academy’s John McCloud, Uniontown’s Keith Jeffries, Waynesburg’s Aaron Giorgi and Western Beaver’s Ron Busby.

Change of plans

A couple of WPIAL teams made last-minute changes to their season openers.

South Allegheny, which dealt with covid-related issues during camp, pushed its opener back one day. The Gladiators will visit Serra Catholic at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Stadium lighting issues led Washington to relocate its season opener. The Prexies will host Monessen at 7 p.m. Friday at Canon-McMillan.

