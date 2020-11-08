5 things we learned: Central Catholic coach Terry Totten climbs list with 6th WPIAL title

Sunday, November 8, 2020 | 12:46 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic head coach Terry Totten fist bumps Eddie Tillman after practice on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Oakland.

Only three football coaches have won more WPIAL titles than Central Catholic’s Terry Totten, but he hasn’t spent any time contemplating his place in league history.

“Maybe when it’s over, someday I’ll think about that,” he said Friday night, while crediting his assistant coaches and players for the team’s success.

No. 3 seed Central Catholic defeated No. 1 North Allegheny, 38-24, in the WPIAL Class 6A championship at North Hills’ Martorelli Stadium. It was the team’s second title in a row and fourth in six years under Totten (2020, ’19, ’16 and ’15), joining trophies his teams won in 2013 and 2007.

Bob Palko, Bill Cherpak and Phil Bridenbaugh are the only coaches with more titles than Totten.

Palko and Cherpak have eight. Cherpak could add a ninth next weekend when Thomas Jefferson faces Aliquippa in the WPIAL Class 4A final. Bridenbaugh celebrated seven titles at New Castle.

The group of six-time winners includes Chuck Klausing, Tom Nola, George Novak, Art Walker Sr. and Mike Zmijanac.

That puts Totten in rare territory.

A 1976 Central Catholic graduate, Totten took over as head coach of his alma mater in 2005. He played defensive back for the Vikings and later at IUP, where he earned all-conference honors.

“He is a Central Catholic guy through and through,” defensive coordinator Dave Fleming said. “He just wants this program to be the best that it can be.

“It doesn’t matter to him how many championships he wins. It’s about the kids. … He really wants to give the kids everything he has so they can experience a championship.”

Three game-winning kicks

Lately, whenever Andrew Massucci kicks a ball, Peters Township wins.

The junior made three game-winning kicks in the past week including a go-ahead extra point with 4.7 seconds left in Friday night’s 20-19 victory over Gateway in a WPIAL Class 5A semifinal.

Massucci also scored two game-winning goals for the school’s boys soccer team in the past week. The Indians celebrated double-overtime playoff victories against Baldwin on Oct. 31 and Fox Chapel on Wednesday.

Both times, Massucci kicked the game-winner in 2-1 victories.

Back once again

Thomas Jefferson quarterback Jake Pugh was in sixth grade the last time the Jaguars didn’t reach the WPIAL finals. That was 2014, but his opponents probably aren’t too impressed with that six-year streak.

Aliquippa’s seniors were a year away from kindergarten the last time the Quips didn’t reach the WPIAL finals.

That was 2007.

The two powerhouse programs avoided semifinal upsets to keep their streaks alive. They’ll meet in the WPIAL Class 4A championship Nov. 14.

Thomas Jefferson defeated Plum, 20-17, Friday night, and Aliquippa defeated Belle Vernon, 33-25. Both TJ and the Quips trailed at one point before winning.

All in the family

The WPIAL Class A championship will be a family affair.

Clairton reached the finals behind cousins Jonte and Dontae Sanders on Friday night, while Jeannette relied on brothers Brad and Brett Birch.

The Sanders cousins combined for 320 rushing yards in a 55-16 semifinal victory over Shenango. Among Dontae’s three touchdowns was a 27-yard touchdown pass from Jonte.

Not to be out done, the Birch brothers connected on three touchdowns passes with Brett scoring on receptions of 25, 14 and 11 yards. Brett also had a 71-yard punt return touchdown.

First time in finals

Elizabeth Forward is headed to the WPIAL finals for the first time in school history.

Of the 12 finalists in this year’s championships, eight were in the finals just last season. Three others celebrated a WPIAL title at some point in the past decade.

That makes the Warriors’ story unique. Coach Mike Collodi and his players will face defending champion Central Valley in the WPIAL Class 3A final.

Elizabeth Forward got there by defeated North Catholic, 17-0, in a semifinal Friday night. North Catholic had averaged 44 points per game this season.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

