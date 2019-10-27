5 things we learned in H.S. football
Saturday, October 26, 2019
Nobody at Cornell can remember a home game in the football playoffs, coach Ed Dawson said, but that soon could change.
The Raiders, a program that was rebooted four seasons ago, are in position to host a first-round game in the WPIAL Class A playoffs after Friday night’s win over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart. The team finished second in the Big Seven and holds a tiebreaker edge over the second-place teams from the Eastern and Tri-County South conferences.
But will Cornell play at home? Dawson has a meeting scheduled Monday with school administrators to answer that question.
“Our field isn’t the greatest,” Dawson said, “but the kids earned a home game. You want to afford them that.”
In years past, some teams with grass have moved their playoff games to artificial turf if they believe their field isn’t playable or if there’s rain in the forecast.
“We don’t have an ideal field, but our kids like it,” Dawson said. “They call it the swamp.”
Cornell folded its football team in 2011, citing a lack of players, but the program was revived in 2016. The Raiders went 1-17 combined in their first two season before finishing 4-5 last year.
This year, they’re 8-1.
“It’s been exciting just seeing it through,” Dawson said. “I tell the kids who stayed — that didn’t quit or transfer — that this is a testament to their character. As a coach, you want to teach kids lessons and see them learn. It’s been awesome to watch.”
2. Tough 1st-round draw
The WPIAL football committee has a decision to make in Class A.
Who will draw Jeannette in the first round? The Jayhawks (9-1) seemed headed for the top seed overall in the eight-team bracket. But Friday night’s 26-7 loss to Clairton cost Jeannette that and also a first-round home game.
That means the Jayhawks can’t be seeded higher than fifth and must be matched with Clairton (8-2), West Greene (9-1), Sto-Rox (9-1) or Cornell (8-1) — the four teams that open the playoffs at home.
The pairings meeting is Monday night.
3. Making history in Aliquippa
The home crowd that packed Aliquippa’s Aschman Stadium on Friday night saw something highly unusual: A loss.
Counting regular season and playoffs, the Quips had won 56 of their previous 57 games at the historic stadium that affectionately is called The Pit. In 2016, Beaver came to town and upset Aliquippa, 28-14.
Before that, the Quips hadn’t lost at home since 2008 to Beaver Falls.
But it was Central Valley that looked most at home at Aschman Stadium on Friday. The Warriors scored the first 31 points and defeated Aliquippa, 45-6, to win the Tri-County West Conference title.
4. Chemistry class
Pine-Richland teammates Cole Spencer and Eli Jochem connected 11 times, including three touchdowns, Friday night as both quarterback and wide receiver set career highs. But they weren’t the only tandem that starred in Week 9.
South Fayette’s Naman Alemada and Charley Rossi combined on 14 receptions on a night that saw some remarkable passing totals. Bentworth’s Shawn Dziak passed for 418 yards, and Burrell’s Alex Arledge had 348.
