5 things we learned in Week 7: QB health precarious

Saturday, October 24, 2020 | 10:18 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Keystone Oaks quarterback Logan Shrubb rushed for 309 yards Friday against Hopewell before leaving the game with an ankle injury.

The health status of two of the WPIAL’s top quarterbacks is in question as their teams approach the playoffs.

North Catholic’s Joey Prentice and Keystone Oaks’ Logan Shrubb, standout dual-threat quarterbacks, left their Week 7 games with injuries. KO coach Greg Perry said he expects Shrubb to play Friday, but North Catholic coach Patrick O’Shea said Prentice might be limited.

Both teams are in the WPIAL Class 3A playoff field.

Second-seeded North Catholic hosts No. 7 Mt. Pleasant, and No. 4 Keystone Oaks hosts No. 5 South Park.

Prentice left Friday’s game with a hand injury, but O’Shea said he’s hoping for good news.

“I haven’t heard how bad or not bad it is,” O’Shea said. “I’m waiting to hear. It was something that had him really, really struggling to throw the football.”

Prentice rushed for a touchdown in Friday’s 26-14 victory over Freeport, but passing is a big part of his game. He has thrown for 955 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.

The senior also is a standout safety for North Catholic.

“As long as Joey can still play defense, that’s fantastic for us,” O’Shea said, “because the defense has been playing at such a high level.”

Shrubb injured an ankle in Friday’s 52-34 victory over Hopewell. Before exiting the game, the senior had rushed for 309 yards on 28 carries with touchdown runs of 29, 39 and 11 yards.

“He twisted his ankle a little bit,” Perry said, “but he’s the kind of kid who isn’t going to miss a game. I think he’ll be OK.”

2. Statworthy efforts

With the regular season complete, Armstrong’s Cadin Olsen claimed his spot atop the WPIAL passing yardage list. The sophomore quarterback completed 107 of 207 passes for 1,768 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. He threw just two interceptions.

The WPIAL’s top rusher for the seven-week regular season was Mars senior Teddy Ruffner. After running for 233 yards and four touchdowns in Friday’s 34-22 win over Indiana, Ruffner finished the regular season with 1,567 yards and 24 scores.

His closest competition came from California’s Jaedan Zuzak (1,357 yards), but the Trojans were idle this week after Monessen forfeited their scheduled matchup.

Yough senior C.J. Waldier led the WPIAL in receptions with 46. He totaled 668 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

3. Going out with a bang

The WPIAL’s top prospect, Gateway four-star senior running back/safety Derrick Davis, is planning his college commitment for Nov. 7.

He will choose from LSU, Southern Cal, Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, Pitt and Penn State.

He certainly is putting on a show for his future coaches.

He ran for 151 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries and also caught a 9-yard TD pass from Carsen Engleka in Friday’s 43-12 win over Connellsville in the Class 5A Big East Conference.

Despite the Gators (4-0, 3-0) having three games canceled by the coronavirus, Davis has managed to run for 429 yards and score 11 touchdowns.

4. Gallagher’s highlight reel

There already has been quite a bit of speculation about whether electrifying Laurel Highlands sophomore Rodney Gallagher will play football or basketball in college.

After Friday night, it makes sense to add another topic to the discussion: If he plays football, will it be on offense or defense?

Gallagher returned two touchdowns for interceptions, one for 75 yards and another for 62, in a 34-33 victory over Trinity.

The 62-yard return was a highlight for the ages. He picked the ball off at the left sideline and swerved into a thicket of no fewer than six would-be Trinity tacklers but somehow emerged unscathed for a sprint down the sideline to the end zone.

The 6-foot, 160-pound Gallagher was playing his second game at quarterback since making the full-time switch from wide receiver.

In those two games, which includes a 35-20 loss to McKeesport last week, Gallagher is 21 for 35 passing for 291 yards and four touchdowns. He rushed 39 times for 134 yards and two scores, including a tackle-breaking 43-yarder against Trinity.

5. Zmijanac retires

Seton LaSalle coach Mike Zmijanac, who won more than 200 games and six WPIAL football titles at Aliquippa, retired from coaching, his current school announced Saturday.

Zmijanac went 3-13 in two seasons at Seton LaSalle after an 0-10 season at Ringgold in 2018.

At Aliquippa, he went 237-36 in 21 seasons.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.