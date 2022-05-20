TribLIVE Logo
5 WPIAL teams in Trib HSSN state baseball rankings for May 20, 2022

By:
Friday, May 20, 2022 | 7:44 PM

With two weeks left before the start of the PIAA postseason, the days of losing and hoping to cling to a spot in the Trib HSSN state baseball rankings are done.

Get bumped from the district postseason early enough and title hopes, along with a place among the state elite, vanishes.

Win and advance, lose and go home…and not home plate.

Archbishop Wood dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in Class 5A, allowing undefeated Chichester to take over the new top-ranked position.

The other five remain intact with Bethlehem Liberty in 6A, Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast in 4A, Central, Martinsburg in 3A, Serra Catholic in 2A and Eden Christian Academy in A at No. 1.

Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state baseball rankings.

Class 6A

Team, record, district, previous

1. Bethlehem Liberty, 19-1, 11, 1

2. Governor Mifflin, 19-1, 3, 3

3. West Chester Henderson, 17-1, 1, 4

4. Owen J. Roberts, 15-1, 1, 5

5. Hatboro-Horsham, 15-1, 1, 2

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Chichester, 12-0, 1, 3

2. Archbishop Wood, 15-3, 12, 1

3. Peters Township, 20-1, 7, 5

4. Wallenpaupack, 17-2, 2, 2

5. Manheim Central, 17-2, 3, 4

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast, 18-1, 12, 1

2. Cathedral Prep, 18-2, 10, 3

3. Wyoming Area, 17-3, 2, 2

4. Saucon Valley, 16-2, 4, NR

5. Holy Ghost Prep, 10-3, 1, NR

Out: Montour, 7, Bellefonte, 6

Class 3A

1. Central (Martinsburg), 20-0, 6, 1

2. Lancaster Catholic, 18-2, 3, NR

3. Hickory, 14-2, 10, 2

4. Central Columbia, 15-1, 4, 4

5. Hopewell, 15-6, 7, NR

Out: South Park, 7, Lake-Lehman, 2

Class 2A

1. Serra Catholic, 21-0, 7, 1

2. Portage, 18-0, 6, 4

3. Dock Mennonite, 12-1, 1, 2

4. Taylor Riverside, 18-2, 2, 3

5. Marion Center, 15-0, 6, NR

Out: Seton LaSalle, 7

Class A

1. Eden Christian Academy, 16-0, 7, 1

2. Faith Christian, 12-1, 1, 2

3. High Point Baptist Academy, 13-3, 3, NR

4. Union, 10-4, 7, 3

5. Rocky Grove, 15-3, 10, 4

Out: Halifax, 3

