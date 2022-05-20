5 WPIAL teams in Trib HSSN state baseball rankings for May 20, 2022
Friday, May 20, 2022 | 7:44 PM
With two weeks left before the start of the PIAA postseason, the days of losing and hoping to cling to a spot in the Trib HSSN state baseball rankings are done.
Get bumped from the district postseason early enough and title hopes, along with a place among the state elite, vanishes.
Win and advance, lose and go home…and not home plate.
Archbishop Wood dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in Class 5A, allowing undefeated Chichester to take over the new top-ranked position.
The other five remain intact with Bethlehem Liberty in 6A, Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast in 4A, Central, Martinsburg in 3A, Serra Catholic in 2A and Eden Christian Academy in A at No. 1.
Here is the latest edition of the HSSN state baseball rankings.
Class 6A
Team, record, district, previous
1. Bethlehem Liberty, 19-1, 11, 1
2. Governor Mifflin, 19-1, 3, 3
3. West Chester Henderson, 17-1, 1, 4
4. Owen J. Roberts, 15-1, 1, 5
5. Hatboro-Horsham, 15-1, 1, 2
Out: None
Class 5A
1. Chichester, 12-0, 1, 3
2. Archbishop Wood, 15-3, 12, 1
3. Peters Township, 20-1, 7, 5
4. Wallenpaupack, 17-2, 2, 2
5. Manheim Central, 17-2, 3, 4
Out: None
Class 4A
1. Monsignor Bonner-Archbishop Prendergast, 18-1, 12, 1
2. Cathedral Prep, 18-2, 10, 3
3. Wyoming Area, 17-3, 2, 2
4. Saucon Valley, 16-2, 4, NR
5. Holy Ghost Prep, 10-3, 1, NR
Out: Montour, 7, Bellefonte, 6
Class 3A
1. Central (Martinsburg), 20-0, 6, 1
2. Lancaster Catholic, 18-2, 3, NR
3. Hickory, 14-2, 10, 2
4. Central Columbia, 15-1, 4, 4
5. Hopewell, 15-6, 7, NR
Out: South Park, 7, Lake-Lehman, 2
Class 2A
1. Serra Catholic, 21-0, 7, 1
2. Portage, 18-0, 6, 4
3. Dock Mennonite, 12-1, 1, 2
4. Taylor Riverside, 18-2, 2, 3
5. Marion Center, 15-0, 6, NR
Out: Seton LaSalle, 7
Class A
1. Eden Christian Academy, 16-0, 7, 1
2. Faith Christian, 12-1, 1, 2
3. High Point Baptist Academy, 13-3, 3, NR
4. Union, 10-4, 7, 3
5. Rocky Grove, 15-3, 10, 4
Out: Halifax, 3
