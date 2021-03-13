5 WPIAL wrestlers advance to the PIAA Class AAA finals in upper weights
Saturday, March 13, 2021 | 3:44 PM
HERSHEY — The finals are set in the upper weights at the PIAA Class AAA wrestling championships Saturday at the Giant Center, and the WPIAL will be represented in four of the seven weight classes.
There will be all-WPIAL finals at 145 and 152 pounds.
Waynesburg had three more wrestlers advance to the finals, giving them five for the day. The Raiders have already wrapped up the PIAA team title.
Moving on were Wyatt Henson (145 pounds), Rocco Welsh (152) and Luca Augustine (172). They join Mac Church (120) and Cole Homet (138) from the lower weights.
Henson used an unbelievable comeback in the quarterfinals to move on. He trailed Northampton’s Dagen Condomitti 7-1 in the second period and rallied for an 11-9 win in overtime.
Henson will face Norwin senior John Altieri in the finals at 145. Altieri rallied for wins in both of his matches. He was the West Super Region champion when Henson slammed him and was disqualified at Altoona.
The other rematch in the upper weights is at 152 where two-time champion Alejandro Herrera-Rondon from Seneca Valley will face Welsh.
Hampton senior Justin Hart also advanced to the finals at 189 pounds.
Hempfield senior heavyweight Isaiah Vance, ranked No. 1 in the state, lost in the semifinals to Nazareth freshman Sean Kinney, 6-3. Greensburg Salem junior heavyweight Billy McChesney fell in the semifinals to Selinsgrove senior Nate Schon, 6-4.
Also losing in the semifinals were Connellsville junior Jared Keslar, who dropped an 8-6 overtime decision to Walsh; Pine-Richland senior Cole Spencer, who fell 5-2 to Jack McGill of Spring-Ford at 160; Kiski Area senior Sammy Starr who fell to Mifflin County’s Trey Kibe, 4-2, at 172; and Armstrong senior Logan Harmon, who lost 3-1 in overtime to Wilson (District 3) senior Josh Harkless at 215.
The finals will begin at 8 p.m.
