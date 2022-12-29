6 WPIAL football players earn 2022 Class A all-state honors
Thursday, December 29, 2022 | 10:00 AM
Six WPIAL Class A football players were awarded Pa. Football Writers all-state honors Thursday, including Union quarterback Braylon Thomas, who led the Scotties to their first WPIAL title since 1959 and trip to the PIAA championship game.
The junior ran for 1,466 yards and 20 touchdowns and threw for 1,202 yards and 14 more scores. Tenth-seeded Union upset No. 1 Bishop Canevin, 26-0, in the WPIAL finals.
Thomas was joined on the all-state team by a pair of Crusaders — wide receiver Xavier Nelson and defensive back Jason Cross. OLSH quarterback Nehemiah Azeem, Mapletown running back Landan Stevenson and Clairton offensive lineman Tyreese Washington-Law also were selected to the 41-member team.
Stevenson ran for a WPIAL-leading 2,342 yards and scored 45 touchdowns as the Maples celebrated their first undefeated regular season since 1968 and won the first playoff game in team history. He finished his career with 5,993 career rushing yards and 102 touchdowns.
Alex and Andrew Erby were named the Class A player and coach of the year, respectively, after leading Steelton-Highspire to the PIAA title with a 22-8 win over Union.
The all-state team was chosen by a statewide vote of sportswriters. The Class A, 2A and 3A teams will be released Thursday. Class 4A, 5A and 6A will be revealed Friday.
2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class A All-State Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Alex Erby, Steel-High – 6-4, 205, junior
Braylon Thomas, Union Area – 6-2, 180, junior
Dan McGarry, Curwensville – 5-10, 175, senior
Nehemiah Azeem, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart – 5-9, 175, senior
Running back
Jalen Wagner, Reynolds – 6-1, 190, senior
John Shuster, Windber – 5-11, 190, senior
Landan Stevenson, Mapletown – 5-10, 180, senior
Riley Parker, Canton – 6-0, 190, senior
Ronald Burnette, Steel-High – 5-10, 180, junior
Wide receiver
Ross Eyer, Muncy – 6-4, 185, senior
Xavier Nelson, Bishop Canevin – 5-8, 160, senior
Haydin McLaughlin, Reynolds – 6-0, 190, senior
Tight end
Austyn Smyth, Northern Lehigh – 6-3, 200, senior
Offensive line
Andrew Erby Jr., Steel-High – 6-4, 275, junior
Mason Nelson, Canton – 6-2, 290, senior
Jackson VanNorman, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 250, junior
Nate Leksell, Reynolds – 6-0, 255, senior
David Sanchez, Mahanoy Area – 6-1, 290, senior
Tyreese Washington-Law, Clairton – 5-10, 240, senior
Athlete
Branson Eyer, Muncy – 6-1, 175, senior
Nick Frame, Northern Lehigh – 6-2, 180, senior
DEFENSE
Defensive line
AJ Jimenez, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 215, senior
Eugene Green, Steel-High – 6-2, 215, junior
Britton Spangle, Glendale – 5-10, 215, senior
Jesse Rodino, Marian Catholic – 6-3, 210, junior
Jacob Scheib, Tri-Valley – 5-11, 210, senior
Linebacker
Hayden Ward, Canton – 5-11, 165, senior
Jason Shuda, Muncy – 6-1, 220, senior
Ben Manley, Mahanoy Area – 6-2, 225, senior
Cody Dumm, Northern Cambria – 5-9, 180, senior
Ethan Karpowich, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 225, senior
Reece Huntzinger, Tri-Valley – 5-10, 170 senior
Defensive back
Brock Polinsky, Minersville – 5-11, 165, senior
Colm McGroarty, Mahanoy Area – 5-9, 155, junior
Tanner Trybus, Cambria Heights – 5-11, 170, senior
Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin – 6-0, 165, junior
Jaeion Perry, Steel-High – 6-1, 175, junior
Specialist
Bailey Ferguson, Canton – 6-0, 170, senior
Athlete
Weston Bellows, Canton – 5-10, 190, senior
Mitchell Tingley, Lakeview – 5-7, 185, junior
Tyler Biggans, West Branch – 5-10, 200, junior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Alex Erby, Steel-High
COACH OF THE YEAR: Andrew Erby, Steel-High
Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.
