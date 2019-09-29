6 WPIAL football teams clinch early playoff berths at the midway point

By:

Saturday, September 28, 2019 | 11:38 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny head coach Art Walker Jr. congratulates Khalil Dinkins after his touchdown against Seneca Valley Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Nextier Stadium in Jackson.

The regular season is only half over, and there are already six WPIAL football teams that have clinched a playoff spot.

With four weeks left in the regular season, here are the teams that have punched their early postseason ticket.

Class 6A, top six team make the playoffs

North Allegheny Tigers

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Class 5A, top five teams in each conference make the playoffs plus a sixth-place wild card

Big East Conference

Penn-Trafford Warriors

Northern Conference

Penn Hills Indians

Allegheny Eight Conference

None

Class 4A, top four teams in each conference make the playoffs

Big Eight Conference

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Northwest Eight Conference

None

Class 3A, top four teams in each conference make the playoffs

Tri-County West Conference

None

Big East Conference:

None

Class 2A, top four teams in each conference make the playoffs

Allegheny Conference

Avonworth Antelopes

Three Rivers Conference

None

Midwestern Athletic Conference

None

Century Conference

None

Class A, top two teams in each conference make the playoffs plus two third-place wild cards

Big 7 Conference

None

Eastern Conference

None

Tri-County South Conference

None

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

