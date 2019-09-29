6 WPIAL football teams clinch early playoff berths at the midway point
Saturday, September 28, 2019 | 11:38 PM
The regular season is only half over, and there are already six WPIAL football teams that have clinched a playoff spot.
With four weeks left in the regular season, here are the teams that have punched their early postseason ticket.
Class 6A, top six team make the playoffs
North Allegheny Tigers
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Class 5A, top five teams in each conference make the playoffs plus a sixth-place wild card
Big East Conference
Penn-Trafford Warriors
Northern Conference
Penn Hills Indians
Allegheny Eight Conference
None
Class 4A, top four teams in each conference make the playoffs
Big Eight Conference
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Northwest Eight Conference
None
Class 3A, top four teams in each conference make the playoffs
Tri-County West Conference
None
Big East Conference:
None
Class 2A, top four teams in each conference make the playoffs
Allegheny Conference
Avonworth Antelopes
Three Rivers Conference
None
Midwestern Athletic Conference
None
Century Conference
None
Class A, top two teams in each conference make the playoffs plus two third-place wild cards
Big 7 Conference
None
Eastern Conference
None
Tri-County South Conference
None
