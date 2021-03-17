6 WPIAL wrestlers headline state team for Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic

By:

Wednesday, March 17, 2021 | 9:23 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Burrell’s AJ Corrado (right) was one of six WPIAL wrestlers named to the state team for the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic.

The Pennsylvania and WPIAL teams were announced for the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic and six WPIAL wrestlers were named to the state team.

The Classic will be April 2 at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe. The WPIAL team will face the Maryland All-Stars at 4 p.m. and the Pennsylvania team faces the United States squad at 6.

Because of covid-19 concerns, the Classic was moved from Pitt’s Fitzgerald Field House.

Seneca Valley senior Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, a three-time PIAA and WPIAL champion, heads the state team. He’ll wrestle at 152 pounds.

The other WPIAL wrestlers on the state team include South Park’s Joey Fischer (126), Seneca Valley’s Dylan Chappell (132), Waynesburg’s Wyatt Henson (152), Burrell’s A.J. Corrado (160) and Waynesburg’s Luca Augustine (172).

Henson is a three-time state champion. His first was in Missouri in 2019 and the past two in Pennsylvania.

Chappell was a PIAA finalist.

The other state team wrestlers are Notre Dame Green Pond’s Brett Under (120), Glendale’s Brock McMillen (138), Montoursville’s Cael Crebs (182), Nazareth’s Drew Clearie (195), Cumberland Valley’s Jacob Lucas and Selinsgrove heavyweight Nate Schon.

Schon and Unger were two-time state champions and McMillen was a three-time champion.

The combined record of the state team is 1,732-225 with 18 state championships.

Three Hempfield wrestlers headline the WPIAL team: Ethan Berginc (120), Ty Linsenbigler (152) and heavyweight Isaiah Vance. Berginc was a PIAA 113-pound champion in 2020.

Franklin Regional’s Carter Dibert, a 2019 106-pound champion, is the PIAA champion on the WPIAL team. He’ll wrestle at 125.

Burrell’s Ian Oswalt, a four-time WPIAL champion and two-time PIAA runner-up, will wrestle at 132.

Also named to the team were Blackhawk’s Kenny Duschek (138), Norwin’s John Altieri (145), Pine-Richland’s Cole Spencer (160), Kiski Area’s Sammy Starr (170), Freedom’s Trent Schultheis (182), Hampton’s Justin Hart (195) and Armstrong’s Logan Harmon (215).

Altieri, Chappell, Dibert and Hart were PIAA runner-ups.

The combined record of the WPIAL team is 1,597-340 with 17 WPIAL championships.

The United States and Maryland squads have not been announced.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .