7 WPIAL softball teams advance to PIAA semifinals
By:
Friday, June 9, 2023 | 11:46 AM
WPIAL teams are guaranteed to be represented at the PIAA softball championships next week at Penn State in both Class 5A and 4A.
Two District 7 teams go head-to-head in the state semifinals Monday in those two classifications.
The WPIAL has one team left in Class 6A, 2A and A. The district is out of the running for crowning another PIAA Class 3A champ after defending state champion Avonworth lost in the quarterfinals.
The six tournaments conclude June 15-16 with championship games at Penn State.
Here’s a list of semifinals games from the western side of the bracket:
PIAA softball playoffs
Monday’s games
Class 6A
Hempfield (20-3) vs. Cumberland Valley (19-5) at St. Francis University, 4 p.m.
Class 5A
Shaler (21-1) vs. Armstrong (21-2) at Gateway, 2 p.m.
Class 4A
Elizabeth Forward (20-1) vs. Montour (17-4) at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
Juniata (24-3) vs. Jamestown (22-2) at Heindl Field in DuBois, 4 p.m.
Class 2A
Neshannock (22-0) vs. Everett (24-0) at Heindl Field in DuBois, 2 p.m.
Class A
Union (19-3) vs. Claysburg-Kimmel (22-3) at Norwin, 2 p.m.
