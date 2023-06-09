TribLIVE Logo
7 WPIAL softball teams advance to PIAA semifinals

Friday, June 9, 2023 | 11:46 AM

WPIAL teams are guaranteed to be represented at the PIAA softball championships next week at Penn State in both Class 5A and 4A.

Two District 7 teams go head-to-head in the state semifinals Monday in those two classifications.

The WPIAL has one team left in Class 6A, 2A and A. The district is out of the running for crowning another PIAA Class 3A champ after defending state champion Avonworth lost in the quarterfinals.

The six tournaments conclude June 15-16 with championship games at Penn State.

Here’s a list of semifinals games from the western side of the bracket:

PIAA softball playoffs

Monday’s games

Class 6A

Hempfield (20-3) vs. Cumberland Valley (19-5) at St. Francis University, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

Shaler (21-1) vs. Armstrong (21-2) at Gateway, 2 p.m.

Class 4A

Elizabeth Forward (20-1) vs. Montour (17-4) at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Class 3A

Juniata (24-3) vs. Jamestown (22-2) at Heindl Field in DuBois, 4 p.m.

Class 2A

Neshannock (22-0) vs. Everett (24-0) at Heindl Field in DuBois, 2 p.m.

Class A

Union (19-3) vs. Claysburg-Kimmel (22-3) at Norwin, 2 p.m.

