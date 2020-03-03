7 WPIAL teams in HSSN boys basketball state rankings as PIAA playoffs loom

By:

Monday, March 2, 2020 | 10:17 PM

When comparing the latest Trib HSSN boys basketball state rankings to the girls rankings through the end of the district playoffs, there were fewer changes on the boys side.

During district championship week, only six boys basketball teams fell out of the state rankings, with half of those being in Class 5A.

Heading into the state playoffs, only one No. 1 team from last week failed to win its district and dropped from the top spot. That was in Class 4A, where Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast edged Imhotep Charter in the District 12 title game and the two teams flip-flopped between No. 1 and No. 3.

Here is the latest PIAA top five in each of the six classifications through March 1. The team’s district is the number in parenthesis after their record, followed by their ranking last week.

Class 6A

1. West Lawn Wilson (27-1, 3) (1)

2. Butler (20-4, 7) (2)

3. Methacton (24-2, 1) (4)

4. McDowell (21-3, 10) (5)

5. Simon Gratz (23-5, 12) (NR)

Out: Roman Catholic (12)

Class 5A

1. Archbishop Wood (20-5, 12) (1)

2. West Chester East (23-2, 1) (2)

3. Wallenpaupack (23-2, 2) (NR)

4. Southern Lehigh (22-4, 11) (NR)

5. Laurel Highlands (17-8, 7) (NR)

Out: Cardinal O’Hara (12), New Oxford (3), Pottsville (11)

Class 4A

1. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast (18-5, 2) (3)

2. Lancaster Catholic (23-3, 3) (2)

3. Imhotep Charter (19-8, 12) (1)

4. Hickory (21-4, 10) (4)

5. Highlands (22-3, 7) (5)

Out: none

Class 3A

1. Neumann-Goretti (22-4, 12) (1)

2. Loyalsock Township (26-1, 4) (2)

3. North Catholic (24-2, 7) (4)

4. Camp Hill Trinity (21-3, 3) (NR)

5. Lincoln Park (21-5, 7) (3)

Out: Bishop McDevitt-Wyncote (12)

Class 2A

1. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (24-1, 7) (1)

2. Math, Civics & Science (22-5, 12) (2)

3. Holy Cross (22-2, 2) (3)

4. Bishop Guilfoyle (23-3, 6) (4)

5. Executive Education Academy Charter (16-6, 11) (5)

Out: none

Class A

1. Elk County Catholic (26-1, 9) (1)

2. Vincentian Academy (21-4, 7) (2)

3. Berlin-Brothersvalley (26-1, 5) (3)

4. Mount Calvary Christian School (25-2, 3) (5)

5. St. John Neumann (21-4, 4) (NR)

Out: Shade (5)

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Butler, Highlands, Laurel Highlands, Lincoln Park, North Catholic, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Vincentian Academy