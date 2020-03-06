7 WPIAL wrestlers advance to PIAA Class AA semifinals

Friday, March 6, 2020 | 2:03 PM

HERSHEY — Friday has gone a lot better for WPIAL Class AA wrestlers at the PIAA individual championships at the Giant Center.

But can the evening session make it a great day for the WPIAL.

Seven wrestlers advanced to the semifinals, which will begin at 7:15 p.m.

The group includes Burrell juniors Ian Oswalt (132 pounds) and AJ Corrado (152). Both pulled out one-point victories in the quarterfinals Friday morning. Oswalt defeated East Pennsboro senior Adam Jacob, 2-1, and Corrado overcame a twisted knee to nip Palisades junior Ben Haubert, 3-2.

Oswalt (44-6) will face the second seed at 132, Brockway senior Anthony Glasi (37-1), in the semifinals, while Corrado (44-7) battles Penns Valley junior Malachi DuVall (36-5). Corrado edged DuVall, 3-2, in the PIAA Southwest Regional on Feb. 22. Corrado used a first-period takedown to secure the win.

“I was disappointed that I got called for stalling,” Oswalt said. “The kid laid there and I was doing all the work. But a win is a win.”

Also advancing to the semifinals were South Park junior Joey Fischer (113), Elizabeth Forward senior Ryan Michaels (120), Frazier senior Thayne Lawrence (160), Freedom junior Trent Schultheis (170) and Ellwood City senior Austin Walley (182).

Fischer (43-2) rolled to a 14-3 win against Littlestown junior Connor Brown. He’ll face Brookville sophomore Owen Reinsel (36-5).

Michaels (33-3) pinned Reynolds senior Cole Bayless for the second consecutive year at the state tournament. After giving up an early takedown, Michaels rallied and took command of the match.

“I came out a little slow, giving up the first takedown,” Michaels said. “Then I took control and took him down a couple times. I was able to finish him off with a pin.”

Lawrence, who is looking to become a three-time champion, gave up the first takedown, but rallied to defeat Southern Columbia sophomore Gavin Garcia. A takedown and nearfall points were taken away from Lawrence early in the first period.

It was the first takedown Lawrence (23-0) allowed in more than a month.

He’ll face Commodore Perry junior Gage Musser (35-2).

Schultheis (38-4) squeezed past Kane senior Teddy Race, 4-2. He’ll face the top seed, Saucon Valley senior Matt Arciuolo (43-1).

Walley (43-1) defeated Line Mountain senior Jacob Feese, 5-2. He’ll face Penns Valley senior Andrew Sharer (22-3).

