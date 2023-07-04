9 athletes to join Kiski Area Sports Hall of Fame in Class of 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 | 8:18 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Kiski Area boys head soccer coach Sean Arnold.

Sean Arnold graduated from Kiski Area in 1998 after a decorated varsity career with the Cavaliers that included nine varsity letters in soccer, football, basketball and track and field.

The All-WPIAL performer continued to play in college, enjoying a four-year soccer career at Robert Morris.

Arnold gave back to his alma mater the past 12 years as both an assistant and the head coach of the Kiski Area boys soccer team.

His athletic exploits, as well as those of eight other Cavaliers athletic greats, will be celebrated with induction in the Kiski Area Sports Hall of Fame on Sept. 2 at the Greek Orthodox Church Social Hall on Washington Avenue in Oakmont.

Joining Arnold in this year’s class are Victoria Brungo (Class of 2010, swimming and diving), Chelsy Cosentino (Class of 2010, softball and basketball), Brandon Faber (Class of 1995, baseball and basketball), Lynn Walton Fleckenstein (Class of 1995, track and field and cross county), Matt McCutcheon (Class of 2013, wrestling and baseball), Felicia Faye Reid (Class of 2011, volleyball and track and field), Andrew Vida (Class of 1976, football and track and field, posthumous induction) and Michael Wagner (Class of 2002, track and field and cross country).

This year’s class of nine brings the total number of individual inductees to more than 120 since the first group was enshrined in 2006.

The hall of fame went on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 because of the covid pandemic, but it returned last year

Anthony Nicholas and Frank Morea also will be honored at the banquet with the Bill Miller Community Service Award.

Plaques recognizing the inductees will be on display in the athletic wing of the high school.

Tickets for the banquet are on sale now.

They are $30 each and can be purchased by calling 724-727-2527.

All of the previous induction classes and information on each individual and team inductee can be found by visiting kiskiarea.com.

