9 WPIAL baseball teams learn sites, times for PIAA quarterfinal matchups
Tuesday, June 6, 2023 | 11:49 AM
The first round of the 2023 PIAA baseball playoffs produced a mixed bag for WPIAL teams.
The big bags were dominant as Class 6A and 5A teams from District 7 were a combined 5-0.
Teams in the other four classifications were a combined 4-10.
Four WPIAL champions — Mt. Lebanon in 6A, Shaler in 5A, Hopewell in 4A and Riverside in 3A — advanced with opening-round victories. Seton LaSalle in 2A and Bishop Canevin in A saw their golden seasons end with losses.
The remaining nine teams all play schools from other district except for Shaler and Penn-Trafford in 5A. The Titans and Warriors square off at Gateway in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
The six tournaments conclude June 15-16 with championship games at Penn State.
Here’s a list of quarterfinal games from the western side of the bracket:
PIAA baseball playoffs
Thursday’s games
Class 6A
Mt. Lebanon (14-10) vs. Spring-Ford (22-3) at Big Spring, 2:30 p.m.
North Allegheny (17-7) vs. Cedar Cliff (19-6) at Mount Aloysius College, 2 p.m.
Class 5A
Penn-Trafford (16-6) vs. Shaler (20-4) at Gateway, 2 p.m.
Bethel Park (18-5) vs. Monsignor Bonner (11-3) at Big Spring, noon
Class 4A
Cathedral Prep (22-1) vs. Hopewell (13-11) at Slippery Rock University, 2:30 p.m.
Bellefonte (17-5) vs. Indiana (16-10) at Mount Aloysius College, 4:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Fairview (18-2) vs. Riverside (22-0) at Slippery Rock University at noon
Philipsburg-Osceola (17-5) vs. Punxsutawney (19-2) at Showers Field in DuBois, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Burgettstown (16-4) vs. Sharpsville (15-7) at Westminster College, 2:30 p.m.
Bald Eagle (19-4) vs. Karns City (16-7) at Showers Field in DuBois, 3 p.m.
Class A
West Middlesex (15-9) vs. Southern Fulton (23-1) at First Commonwealth Bank Field in Homer City, 4:30 p.m.
Clarion (18-4) vs. Saegertown (19-3) at Westminster College at noon
