9 WPIAL baseball teams learn sites, times for PIAA quarterfinal matchups

By:

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 | 11:49 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Brett Hamel tags second base for an out against Manheim Township during their PIAA Class 6A first round playoff game on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Boyce Mayview Park.

The first round of the 2023 PIAA baseball playoffs produced a mixed bag for WPIAL teams.

The big bags were dominant as Class 6A and 5A teams from District 7 were a combined 5-0.

Teams in the other four classifications were a combined 4-10.

Four WPIAL champions — Mt. Lebanon in 6A, Shaler in 5A, Hopewell in 4A and Riverside in 3A — advanced with opening-round victories. Seton LaSalle in 2A and Bishop Canevin in A saw their golden seasons end with losses.

The remaining nine teams all play schools from other district except for Shaler and Penn-Trafford in 5A. The Titans and Warriors square off at Gateway in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

The six tournaments conclude June 15-16 with championship games at Penn State.

Here’s a list of quarterfinal games from the western side of the bracket:

PIAA baseball playoffs

Thursday’s games

Class 6A

Mt. Lebanon (14-10) vs. Spring-Ford (22-3) at Big Spring, 2:30 p.m.

North Allegheny (17-7) vs. Cedar Cliff (19-6) at Mount Aloysius College, 2 p.m.

Class 5A

Penn-Trafford (16-6) vs. Shaler (20-4) at Gateway, 2 p.m.

Bethel Park (18-5) vs. Monsignor Bonner (11-3) at Big Spring, noon

Class 4A

Cathedral Prep (22-1) vs. Hopewell (13-11) at Slippery Rock University, 2:30 p.m.

Bellefonte (17-5) vs. Indiana (16-10) at Mount Aloysius College, 4:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Fairview (18-2) vs. Riverside (22-0) at Slippery Rock University at noon

Philipsburg-Osceola (17-5) vs. Punxsutawney (19-2) at Showers Field in DuBois, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Burgettstown (16-4) vs. Sharpsville (15-7) at Westminster College, 2:30 p.m.

Bald Eagle (19-4) vs. Karns City (16-7) at Showers Field in DuBois, 3 p.m.

Class A

West Middlesex (15-9) vs. Southern Fulton (23-1) at First Commonwealth Bank Field in Homer City, 4:30 p.m.

Clarion (18-4) vs. Saegertown (19-3) at Westminster College at noon

Tags: Bethel Park, Burgettstown, Hopewell, Indiana, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, Penn-Trafford, Riverside, Shaler