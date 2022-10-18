9 WPIAL coaches earn statewide award from PIAA

By:

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 | 1:20 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon head coach Bill Pfeifer celebrates with goalkeeper Serayah Leech after defeating Seneca Valley, 4-0, in the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Highmark Stadium.

Nine WPIAL coaches were name state coaches of the year by the PIAA for the 2021-22 school year.

Moon had two coaches earn the statewide honor: girls track coach Kyle Burgess and girls soccer coach Bill Pfeifer.

Joining them were Hampton boys soccer coach Matt McAwley, Seneca Valley boys swimming and diving coach Brian Blackwell, North Allegheny boys volleyball coach Dan Schall, Mars boys lacrosse coach Bob Marcoux, Neshannock girls basketball coach Luann Grybowski, Montour girls cross country coach Rob Naylor and Hempfield competitive spirit coach Suzannah Mayer.

The coaches are also nominated for national coaching awards chosen by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Hampton, Hempfield, Mars, Montour, Moon, Neshannock, North Allegheny, Seneca Valley