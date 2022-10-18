TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

9 WPIAL coaches earn statewide award from PIAA

By:
Tuesday, October 18, 2022 | 1:20 PM

Nine WPIAL coaches were name state coaches of the year by the PIAA for the 2021-22 school year.

Moon had two coaches earn the statewide honor: girls track coach Kyle Burgess and girls soccer coach Bill Pfeifer.

Joining them were Hampton boys soccer coach Matt McAwley, Seneca Valley boys swimming and diving coach Brian Blackwell, North Allegheny boys volleyball coach Dan Schall, Mars boys lacrosse coach Bob Marcoux, Neshannock girls basketball coach Luann Grybowski, Montour girls cross country coach Rob Naylor and Hempfield competitive spirit coach Suzannah Mayer.

The coaches are also nominated for national coaching awards chosen by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More High School Other

WPIAL board increases to 21 seats with diversity advisory council addition
Shady Side Academy’s new Gene Deal Fields get rave reviews from namesake
Quaker Valley notebook: Quakers prevail in rivalry showdown
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 15, 2022
Westmoreland H.S. athletes of the week: Greensburg Central Catholic’s Sara Felder, Greensburg Central Catholic’s Carlo Denis

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter