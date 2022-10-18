9 WPIAL coaches earn statewide award from PIAA
Tuesday, October 18, 2022 | 1:20 PM
Nine WPIAL coaches were name state coaches of the year by the PIAA for the 2021-22 school year.
Moon had two coaches earn the statewide honor: girls track coach Kyle Burgess and girls soccer coach Bill Pfeifer.
Joining them were Hampton boys soccer coach Matt McAwley, Seneca Valley boys swimming and diving coach Brian Blackwell, North Allegheny boys volleyball coach Dan Schall, Mars boys lacrosse coach Bob Marcoux, Neshannock girls basketball coach Luann Grybowski, Montour girls cross country coach Rob Naylor and Hempfield competitive spirit coach Suzannah Mayer.
The coaches are also nominated for national coaching awards chosen by the National Federation of State High School Associations.
