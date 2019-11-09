A by-the-numbers look at Baldwin’s football season

Friday, November 8, 2019 | 7:58 PM

Tribune-Review Baldwin quarterback Mason Stahl (6) cracked the 1,000-yard mark this season.

Several players on the Baldwin football team enjoyed outstanding statistical seasons.

Many have been three-year starters for the Highlanders, who advanced to the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs with a 5-5 record this season.

A four-game winning streak against Woodland Hills (30-27), Chartiers Valley (42-35), West Allegheny (23-0) and Bethel Park (31-28) propelled Baldwin to its first WPIAL playoff berth since 2013.

The Fighting Highlanders lost a gut-wrenching 21-20 decision to host McKeesport in the WPIAL first round. The Tigers scored the game-winning points with just 1 minute, 4 seconds left.

“I thought our team fought hard, through injuries and adversity,” coach Loran Cooley said. “I couldn’t be more proud of this great group of kids.”

• Passing: Senior QB/LB Mason Stahl was a 1,000-yard passer, hitting on 78 of 145 attempts for 1,062 yards and eight touchdowns with five interceptions.

Stahl also accounted for 837 yards and 13 scores on the ground, giving him a 1,899 yards in total offense.

Over the past two seasons, Stahl threw for 2,543 yards and 24 touchdowns and ran for 1,375 and scored 16 times.

• Receiving: Stahl’s favorite targets this season were seniors Nasser Penn (525 yards), Jarren Kelly (228 yards), both with 24 receptions, and Connor Lavelle, who nabbed 21 passes for 252 yards.

Penn averaged 21.9 yards per catch and scored eight touchdowns. Kelly and Lavelle reached the end zone once (on receptions). Kelly also was the team leader in kickoff and punt returns.

Eight players caught passes for the Highlanders this season, including senior RB Angelo Priore (8-43), junior C.J. Robbins (3-86), sophomore Nick Petrilli (3-25), senior Zach Pettit (1-15) and junior C.J. Lucas (1-9).

• Rushing: Priore led Baldwin with 893 yards and eight touchdowns on 143 carries. He averaged 6.2 yards per carry and 89.3 per game.

Priore finished first in all-purpose yards with 1,158 — 893 rushing, 222 on kickoff returns and 43 on punt returns. He was followed by Stahl (867), Kelly (762) and Penn (723).

Priore’s three-year rushing totals included 378 attempts, 2,324 yards and 18 TDs.

• Special teams: Junior kicker Joey Moeller and senior Emma Brandwene each finished with 17 points. Moeller connected on 11 of 13 PATs and two field goals. Brandwene hit on 14 of 17 PATs and one field goal.

• Tackles: Lavelle, Pettit and senior Matt Bauman led in tackles. All three manned linebacker positions. Pettit was credited with 66 tackles, including 46 unassisted stops.

Other leading players on defense included junior Dorien Ford (52 tackles), Penn (44), seniors Tekoah Henry and Robbie Keefe, Stahl, Kelly, Lucas, and juniors Maisen Bourquin, Lucas Strayer and Robbins.

Additional returning defensive prospects for 2020 include sophomores Keyshawn Palmer, Evan Lavelle, Kam Allen, and Petrilli and junior Luke Loeffert.

• Turnovers: Ford finished with a team-high four sacks and three fumble recoveries, and also blocked two kicks. He is considered one of the top juniors in the WPIAL.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound Ford is a Rivals three-star prospect. He is being reruited as a defensive lineman and has received Power 5 offers from Pitt, Penn State, Iowa State, Syracuse, Maryland, Nebraska and Michigan State.

