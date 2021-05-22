A closer look at 2021 Westmoreland County Scholar-Athlete honorees
Saturday, May 22, 2021 | 10:21 PM
BELLE VERNON
Grace Henderson
Sports: Cross country, soccer and track and field
Parents: Scott and Denise Henderson
Class rank: 34 of 193
GPA: 4.3
College: Akron
Extracurricular activities and honors: Highest honors, National Honor Society, Youth Summer Track volunteer
Ian Christopher Shahan
Sport: Swimming
Parents: Christopher and Lisa Shahan
Class rank: 13 of 193
GPA: 4.21
College: United States Military Academy, West Point
Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society, Academic All-American four years, swim instructor at West Newton Community pool and Mon Valley Healthplex
MT. PLEASANT
Lucas Toohey
Sports: Soccer and basketball
Parents: Paul and Jeanne Toohey
Class rank: 18 of 155
GPA: 4.2
College: Westminster College
Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society, French National Honor Society, class officer four year, Foothills Soccer Club, AAU Basketball
Haylie Brunson
Sports: Softball, basketball and tennis
Parents: Chris and Heather Brunson
Class rank: 27 of 155
GPA: 4.037
College: University of Pittsburgh
Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society treasurer, SADD, CSAY, soloist at church, coached Mt. Pleasant recreation basketball and Fury fast pitch softball
FRANKLIN REGIONAL
Carter Dibert
Sport: Wrestling
Parents: Michael and Jill Dibert
Class rank: 136 of 284
GPA: 3.79
College: Arizona State University
Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, choir, volunteer for Franklin Regional Junior Olympics program, Young Guns Club
Aly Kindelberger
Sports: Volleyball and track and field
Parents: Walt and Beth Kindelberger
Class rank: 79 of 284
GPA: 3.95
College: DePaul University
Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society, Gateway Engineering Competition winner, club volleyball, mentor for basketball, track and field team
LATROBE
Lauren Bisignani
Sports: Diving, softball and volleyball
Parents: Geof and Kelly Bisignani
Class rank: 10 of 327
GPA: 4.31
College: University of Notre Dame
Extracurricular activities and honors: Helped raise $4,000 for Alex Lemonade Stand Foundation Beverly’s birthday, student council, National Honor Society, nominated for Latrobe Business and Professional Women of the Month Award
Tucker Knupp
Sports: Football and baseball
Parents: Brian and Jackie Knupp
Class rank: 17 of 327
GPA: 4.2330
College: Lehigh University
Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Special Olympics Winter Olympics volunteer, volunteer for Latrobe Parks and Recreation
BURRELL
Ian S. Oswalt
Sports: Wrestling, tennis and cross country
Parents: Brian and Dana Oswalt
Class rank: 18 of 150
GPA: 4.2
College: Brown University
Extracurricular activities and honors: Distinguished Honors, National Honor Society and Interact Club
Annie Weimer
Sports: Soccer, basketball and track and field
Parents: Stefanie and Talbert Weimer
Class rank: 75 of 150
GPA: 3.5
College: Edinboro University
Extracurricular activities and honors: Distinguished Honor Roll, cup soccer, church server, Interact Club, Reading Railroad Club and Spanish Club
MONESSEN
Alexander Danko
Sports: Soccer and track and field
Parent: Carolynn Renea’ Danko
Class rank: Not available
GPA: 4.0
College: University of Pittsburgh
Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society secretary, French National Honor Society secretary, Academic League captain, Lion’s Club Student of the Month.
Hannah Yorty
Sport: Softball
Parents: Brandon and Tara Yorty
Class rank: 1 of 60
GPA: 4.66
College: Waynesburg University
Extracurricular activities and honors: Highest Honors, Women in Science Award, majorette, The Future Is Mine, French National Honor Society, National Honor Society
JEANNETTE
Roberto Smith Jr.
Sports: Football and track and field
Parents: Roberto Smith and Demita Jo Ford
Class rank: 18 of 60
GPA: 3.5289
College: Lincoln University
Extracurricular activities and honors: Club Aide, volunteer coach for youth football
Taylor-Lynn Finken
Sport: Softball
Parent: Heatherlee Finken
Class rank: 21 of 69
GPA: 3.8
College: Westminster College
Extracurricular activities and honors: Marching band, concert band, Art Club, Spanish Club, travel softball
DERRY
Leah Perry
Sports: Track and field, tennis, cross country
Parents: Thomas and Kathy Perry
Class rank: 26 of 140
GPA: 4.0
College: Clarion University
Extracurricular activities and honors: Distinguished Honors Academic Excellence Awards, competitive cheer club, Literature Reading Camp, Interact Club, Leadership Awards
Ty Cymmerman
Sport: Wrestling
Parent: Laura Polinsky
Class rank: 53 of 140
GPA: 3.5
College: Hofstra University
Extracurricular activities and honors: Honor roll, teaching sports at T&K daycare, employed at Buddy Young’s Paving, three-time WPIAL champion
YOUGH
Christopher J. Waldier
Sports: Football and basketball
Parents: Chris and Theresa Waldier
Class rank: 34 of 155
GPA: 4.0
College: Edinboro University
Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society, church youth group
Kaylyn Mae Odelli
Sports: Softball, basketball and volleyball
Parents: Tracy and Todd Odelli
Class rank: 3 of 155
GPA: 4.0
College: John Carroll University
Extracurricular activities and honors: Pennsylvania Certificate of Merit, Tri-Scholar Athlete Award, Women in Science and Mathematics Award, National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame Scholarship
SOUTHMORELAND
Zach Cernuto
Sports: Football and basketball
Parents: Michael and Amber Cernuto
Class rank: 22 of 122
GPA: 4.09
College: Washington & Jefferson College
Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society Scholar Athlete, Reading Buddies, Spanish Club, volunteer breakfast with Santa
Hannah Schaeffer
Sport: Soccer
Parents: Jeffrey and Jennifer Schaeffer
Class rank: 1 of 122
GPA: 4.25
College: Duquesne University
Extracurricular activities and honors: FBI Teen Academy, Faith in Action co-president, Reading Buddies, Spanish Club, church youth group, Southmoreland Musical, captain of the soccer team
VALLEY
Gillian Danielle Guzzo
Sport: Soccer
Parents: Katie and step-father Jeremy Enciso and Greg Guzzo
Class rank: 5 of 109
GPA: 4.21
College: University of Arizona, College of Biochemistry Science
Extracurricular activities and honors: President of the Science Club, Spanish Club, Math Club, yearbook and prom committee, founder of The Trevi Foundation (a charitable organization to help those in need), second degree black belt
Emma Ruby Ward
Sports: Soccer and basketball
Parents: Dean and Leslie Ward
Class rank: 6 of 109
GPA: 4.3
College: Grove City College
Extracurricular activities and honors: Top 10 National Honor Society, French Club, Science Club, volunteer at Whitehall Camp and Conference Center after school tutoring program
GREENSBURG SALEM
Madison Cassidy
Sports: Swimming and track and field
Parents: Corey and Victoria Cassidy
Class rank: Decile 4 (top 40%)
GPA: 3.4107
College: Saint Vincent College
Extracurricular activities and honors: Four-time WPIAL medalist in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM, threw discus and shot put
Wyatt Ramer
Sports: Soccer and football
Parents: Stephen and Amy Ramer
Class rank: Decile 2 of 193
GPA: 3.6607
College: California University of Pa.
Extracurricular activities and honors: Honor roll, Greensburg Salem soccer, Century United Soccer, Barbarian FC
PENN-TRAFFORD
Chase Vecchio
Sports: Football and basketball
Parents: James and Susanne Vecchio
Class rank: 68 of 330
GPA: 4.14
College: Penn State University
Extracurricular activities and honors: Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Young Life, Coach Kelly’s Youth Basketball Camp staff, Penn-Trafford Youth Football Camp staff, Community Action Program Make-A-Wish
Emma Little
Sports: Softball, field hockey
Parents: Denny and Amy Little
Class rank: 75 of 330
GPA: 4.1092
College: Bloomsburg University
Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society, CAP, community service, volunteer softball coach, helped Warriors win Class 5A state title in 2019
LIGONIER VALLEY
Isaac Neidbalson
Sports: Golf, basketball, and track and field
Parents: Robert and Margo Neidbalson
Class rank: 5 of 106
GPA: 4.04
College: Penn State University
Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, student council, class committee, SADD, Future Business Leaders of America, Ligonier Diamond Holiday decorating.
Kailey Johnston
Sports: Volleyball and softball
Parents: Nathan and Kristin Johnston
Class rank: 21 of 106
GPA: 3.89
College: Seton Hill University
Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Kitty Hawk National Honor Society, Food2Go4Kids, JROTC, Open Hands Ministry
KISKI AREA
Jordan M. Fairman
Sports: Cross country and track and field
Parents: Les and Dawna Fairman
Class rank: 3 of 265
GPA: 104.265%
College: Seton Hill University
Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society, Key Club, senior committee, Cavalier Leadership Council, president of the senior class, volunteer at Pleasant Ridge Mature Living and Allegheny Valley Hospital
Sammy Starr
Sports: Wrestling and track and field
Parents: John and Margi Starr
Class rank: 43 of 265
GPA: 4.02
College: Either West Virginia or United States Military Academy, West Point
Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society, Key Club, president of Cavalier Leadership Council, Food Bank and Blood Drives.
NORWIN
Alexander Gabauer
Sports: Baseball, football and basketball
Parents: Tim and Melissa Gabauer
Class rank: 42 of 426
GPA: 96.625%
College: University of Pennsylvania
Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society, all-section honors
Katelyn Kauffman
Sports: Soccer and track and field
Parents: Molly and John Kauffman
Class rank: 32 of 426
GPA: 4.0
College: University of Pittsburgh
Extracurricular activities and honors: Four-year member of National Honor Society, received college credits at Seton Hill University, Unified Special Olympics team, volunteer at church to pack and deliver food to the elderly
HEMPFIELD
Christian Zilli
Sports: Football, basketball and baseball
Parents: David and Cathy Zilli
Class rank: 28 of 443
GPA: 98.5%
College: Seton Hill University
Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, volunteered at the Westmoreland County Food Bank, Saint Vincent DePaul Environmental Activism, Hempfield Sports Camps, homecoming king
Emma Rose Hoffner
Sport: Softball and basketball
Parents: Jim and Rachel Hoffner
Class rank: 38 of 433
GPA: 98.1%
College: Ohio University
Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, History Honor Society, president of Project 18, volunteer at Animal Friends of Westmoreland
GREENSBURG CENTRAL CATHOLIC
Ava Bailey
Sports: Volleyball and softball
Parents: Terri and Greg Bailey
Class rank: 3 of 68
GPA: 4.3
College: Duquesne University
Extracurricular activities and honors: National Art Honor Society, president of German Honor Society, altar server at Holy Cross Parish, Youngwood
Dylan Sebek
Sports: Basketball, soccer, baseball and track and field
Parents: Todd and Kim Sebek
Class rank: 8 of 68
GPA: 4.225
College: Undecided
Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society, German Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, student council president, altar server
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Belle Vernon, Burrell, Derry Area, Greensburg C.C., Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Jeannette, Kiski Area, Latrobe, Ligonier Valley, Monessen, Mt. Pleasant, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Southmoreland, Valley, Yough
