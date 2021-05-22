A closer look at 2021 Westmoreland County Scholar-Athlete honorees

By:

Saturday, May 22, 2021 | 10:21 PM

BELLE VERNON

Grace Henderson

Sports: Cross country, soccer and track and field

Parents: Scott and Denise Henderson

Class rank: 34 of 193

GPA: 4.3

College: Akron

Extracurricular activities and honors: Highest honors, National Honor Society, Youth Summer Track volunteer

Ian Christopher Shahan

Sport: Swimming

Parents: Christopher and Lisa Shahan

Class rank: 13 of 193

GPA: 4.21

College: United States Military Academy, West Point

Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society, Academic All-American four years, swim instructor at West Newton Community pool and Mon Valley Healthplex

MT. PLEASANT

Lucas Toohey

Sports: Soccer and basketball

Parents: Paul and Jeanne Toohey

Class rank: 18 of 155

GPA: 4.2

College: Westminster College

Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society, French National Honor Society, class officer four year, Foothills Soccer Club, AAU Basketball

Haylie Brunson

Sports: Softball, basketball and tennis

Parents: Chris and Heather Brunson

Class rank: 27 of 155

GPA: 4.037

College: University of Pittsburgh

Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society treasurer, SADD, CSAY, soloist at church, coached Mt. Pleasant recreation basketball and Fury fast pitch softball

FRANKLIN REGIONAL

Carter Dibert

Sport: Wrestling

Parents: Michael and Jill Dibert

Class rank: 136 of 284

GPA: 3.79

College: Arizona State University

Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, choir, volunteer for Franklin Regional Junior Olympics program, Young Guns Club

Aly Kindelberger

Sports: Volleyball and track and field

Parents: Walt and Beth Kindelberger

Class rank: 79 of 284

GPA: 3.95

College: DePaul University

Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society, Gateway Engineering Competition winner, club volleyball, mentor for basketball, track and field team

LATROBE

Lauren Bisignani

Sports: Diving, softball and volleyball

Parents: Geof and Kelly Bisignani

Class rank: 10 of 327

GPA: 4.31

College: University of Notre Dame

Extracurricular activities and honors: Helped raise $4,000 for Alex Lemonade Stand Foundation Beverly’s birthday, student council, National Honor Society, nominated for Latrobe Business and Professional Women of the Month Award

Tucker Knupp

Sports: Football and baseball

Parents: Brian and Jackie Knupp

Class rank: 17 of 327

GPA: 4.2330

College: Lehigh University

Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Special Olympics Winter Olympics volunteer, volunteer for Latrobe Parks and Recreation

BURRELL

Ian S. Oswalt

Sports: Wrestling, tennis and cross country

Parents: Brian and Dana Oswalt

Class rank: 18 of 150

GPA: 4.2

College: Brown University

Extracurricular activities and honors: Distinguished Honors, National Honor Society and Interact Club

Annie Weimer

Sports: Soccer, basketball and track and field

Parents: Stefanie and Talbert Weimer

Class rank: 75 of 150

GPA: 3.5

College: Edinboro University

Extracurricular activities and honors: Distinguished Honor Roll, cup soccer, church server, Interact Club, Reading Railroad Club and Spanish Club

MONESSEN

Alexander Danko

Sports: Soccer and track and field

Parent: Carolynn Renea’ Danko

Class rank: Not available

GPA: 4.0

College: University of Pittsburgh

Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society secretary, French National Honor Society secretary, Academic League captain, Lion’s Club Student of the Month.

Hannah Yorty

Sport: Softball

Parents: Brandon and Tara Yorty

Class rank: 1 of 60

GPA: 4.66

College: Waynesburg University

Extracurricular activities and honors: Highest Honors, Women in Science Award, majorette, The Future Is Mine, French National Honor Society, National Honor Society

JEANNETTE

Roberto Smith Jr.

Sports: Football and track and field

Parents: Roberto Smith and Demita Jo Ford

Class rank: 18 of 60

GPA: 3.5289

College: Lincoln University

Extracurricular activities and honors: Club Aide, volunteer coach for youth football

Taylor-Lynn Finken

Sport: Softball

Parent: Heatherlee Finken

Class rank: 21 of 69

GPA: 3.8

College: Westminster College

Extracurricular activities and honors: Marching band, concert band, Art Club, Spanish Club, travel softball

DERRY

Leah Perry

Sports: Track and field, tennis, cross country

Parents: Thomas and Kathy Perry

Class rank: 26 of 140

GPA: 4.0

College: Clarion University

Extracurricular activities and honors: Distinguished Honors Academic Excellence Awards, competitive cheer club, Literature Reading Camp, Interact Club, Leadership Awards

Ty Cymmerman

Sport: Wrestling

Parent: Laura Polinsky

Class rank: 53 of 140

GPA: 3.5

College: Hofstra University

Extracurricular activities and honors: Honor roll, teaching sports at T&K daycare, employed at Buddy Young’s Paving, three-time WPIAL champion

YOUGH

Christopher J. Waldier

Sports: Football and basketball

Parents: Chris and Theresa Waldier

Class rank: 34 of 155

GPA: 4.0

College: Edinboro University

Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society, church youth group

Kaylyn Mae Odelli

Sports: Softball, basketball and volleyball

Parents: Tracy and Todd Odelli

Class rank: 3 of 155

GPA: 4.0

College: John Carroll University

Extracurricular activities and honors: Pennsylvania Certificate of Merit, Tri-Scholar Athlete Award, Women in Science and Mathematics Award, National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame Scholarship

SOUTHMORELAND

Zach Cernuto

Sports: Football and basketball

Parents: Michael and Amber Cernuto

Class rank: 22 of 122

GPA: 4.09

College: Washington & Jefferson College

Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society Scholar Athlete, Reading Buddies, Spanish Club, volunteer breakfast with Santa

Hannah Schaeffer

Sport: Soccer

Parents: Jeffrey and Jennifer Schaeffer

Class rank: 1 of 122

GPA: 4.25

College: Duquesne University

Extracurricular activities and honors: FBI Teen Academy, Faith in Action co-president, Reading Buddies, Spanish Club, church youth group, Southmoreland Musical, captain of the soccer team

VALLEY

Gillian Danielle Guzzo

Sport: Soccer

Parents: Katie and step-father Jeremy Enciso and Greg Guzzo

Class rank: 5 of 109

GPA: 4.21

College: University of Arizona, College of Biochemistry Science

Extracurricular activities and honors: President of the Science Club, Spanish Club, Math Club, yearbook and prom committee, founder of The Trevi Foundation (a charitable organization to help those in need), second degree black belt

Emma Ruby Ward

Sports: Soccer and basketball

Parents: Dean and Leslie Ward

Class rank: 6 of 109

GPA: 4.3

College: Grove City College

Extracurricular activities and honors: Top 10 National Honor Society, French Club, Science Club, volunteer at Whitehall Camp and Conference Center after school tutoring program

GREENSBURG SALEM

Madison Cassidy

Sports: Swimming and track and field

Parents: Corey and Victoria Cassidy

Class rank: Decile 4 (top 40%)

GPA: 3.4107

College: Saint Vincent College

Extracurricular activities and honors: Four-time WPIAL medalist in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM, threw discus and shot put

Wyatt Ramer

Sports: Soccer and football

Parents: Stephen and Amy Ramer

Class rank: Decile 2 of 193

GPA: 3.6607

College: California University of Pa.

Extracurricular activities and honors: Honor roll, Greensburg Salem soccer, Century United Soccer, Barbarian FC

PENN-TRAFFORD

Chase Vecchio

Sports: Football and basketball

Parents: James and Susanne Vecchio

Class rank: 68 of 330

GPA: 4.14

College: Penn State University

Extracurricular activities and honors: Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Young Life, Coach Kelly’s Youth Basketball Camp staff, Penn-Trafford Youth Football Camp staff, Community Action Program Make-A-Wish

Emma Little

Sports: Softball, field hockey

Parents: Denny and Amy Little

Class rank: 75 of 330

GPA: 4.1092

College: Bloomsburg University

Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society, CAP, community service, volunteer softball coach, helped Warriors win Class 5A state title in 2019

LIGONIER VALLEY

Isaac Neidbalson

Sports: Golf, basketball, and track and field

Parents: Robert and Margo Neidbalson

Class rank: 5 of 106

GPA: 4.04

College: Penn State University

Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, student council, class committee, SADD, Future Business Leaders of America, Ligonier Diamond Holiday decorating.

Kailey Johnston

Sports: Volleyball and softball

Parents: Nathan and Kristin Johnston

Class rank: 21 of 106

GPA: 3.89

College: Seton Hill University

Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Kitty Hawk National Honor Society, Food2Go4Kids, JROTC, Open Hands Ministry

KISKI AREA

Jordan M. Fairman

Sports: Cross country and track and field

Parents: Les and Dawna Fairman

Class rank: 3 of 265

GPA: 104.265%

College: Seton Hill University

Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society, Key Club, senior committee, Cavalier Leadership Council, president of the senior class, volunteer at Pleasant Ridge Mature Living and Allegheny Valley Hospital

Sammy Starr

Sports: Wrestling and track and field

Parents: John and Margi Starr

Class rank: 43 of 265

GPA: 4.02

College: Either West Virginia or United States Military Academy, West Point

Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society, Key Club, president of Cavalier Leadership Council, Food Bank and Blood Drives.

NORWIN

Alexander Gabauer

Sports: Baseball, football and basketball

Parents: Tim and Melissa Gabauer

Class rank: 42 of 426

GPA: 96.625%

College: University of Pennsylvania

Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society, all-section honors

Katelyn Kauffman

Sports: Soccer and track and field

Parents: Molly and John Kauffman

Class rank: 32 of 426

GPA: 4.0

College: University of Pittsburgh

Extracurricular activities and honors: Four-year member of National Honor Society, received college credits at Seton Hill University, Unified Special Olympics team, volunteer at church to pack and deliver food to the elderly

HEMPFIELD

Christian Zilli

Sports: Football, basketball and baseball

Parents: David and Cathy Zilli

Class rank: 28 of 443

GPA: 98.5%

College: Seton Hill University

Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, volunteered at the Westmoreland County Food Bank, Saint Vincent DePaul Environmental Activism, Hempfield Sports Camps, homecoming king

Emma Rose Hoffner

Sport: Softball and basketball

Parents: Jim and Rachel Hoffner

Class rank: 38 of 433

GPA: 98.1%

College: Ohio University

Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, History Honor Society, president of Project 18, volunteer at Animal Friends of Westmoreland

GREENSBURG CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Ava Bailey

Sports: Volleyball and softball

Parents: Terri and Greg Bailey

Class rank: 3 of 68

GPA: 4.3

College: Duquesne University

Extracurricular activities and honors: National Art Honor Society, president of German Honor Society, altar server at Holy Cross Parish, Youngwood

Dylan Sebek

Sports: Basketball, soccer, baseball and track and field

Parents: Todd and Kim Sebek

Class rank: 8 of 68

GPA: 4.225

College: Undecided

Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society, German Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, student council president, altar server

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

