A closer look at 2022 Westmoreland County Scholar-Athlete honorees
Saturday, April 30, 2022 | 6:22 PM
BELLE VERNON
Morgan Einodshofer
Sports: Soccer and track and field
Parents: Susan and Michael Einodshofer
Class rank: 1 of 191
GPA: 4.589
College: Undecided
Extracurricular activities and honors: Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Award in 2019. … National Honor Society. … Mid Mon Valley All-Sports Hall of Fame Scholar-Athlete. … All-WPIAL soccer all-star.
James Bryer
Sports: Football, wrestling and baseball
Parents: Scott and Tina Bryer
Class rank: 35 of 191
GPA: 4.211
College: Case Western Reserve
Extracurricular activities and honors: Highest Honor Roll. … National Honor Society. … Science National Honor Society. … Pennsylvania All-Academic Gold Team. … Football captain.
BURRELL
Brandon Coury
Sports: Basketball
Parents: Bill and Nicole Coury
Class rank: 18 of 136
GPA: 4.17
College: Undecided
Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society. … Distinguished Honors. … Math team. … Yearbook staff. … Scored more than 1,000 points in his career. … Three-year starter.
Nyjae Floyd
Sports: Basketball
Parent: Twaina Williams
Class rank: 31 of 136
GPA: 3.856
College: Slippery Rock
Extracurricular activities and honors: Received a Board of Governors Scholarship. … Distinguished Honors. … CPT Quality & Safety Certification. … Pre-Apprenticeship Certification.
DERRY
Makenzie Eades
Sports: Swimming and volleyball
Parents: Heather and Tim Burns
Class rank: 11 of 146
GPA: 4.0
College: Lock Haven
Extracurricular activities and honors: Academic Excellence Award. … Science National Honor Society. … French National Honor Society. … French Club. … Mu Alpha Theta (Math National Honor Society).
Tiana Moracco
Sports: Basketball and volleyball
Parents: Andrea Hagans and Brent McManaway
Class rank: 8 of 146
GPA: 98.297
College: Pitt-Greensburg
Extracurricular activities and honors: She finished with 1,163 career points, becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer. … She received an Academic Excellence Award (four years). … Monogram Club.
FRANKLIN REGIONAL
Sydney Lindeman
Sports: Soccer and basketball
Parents: Keith and Wendy Lindeman
Class rank: 163 to 265
GPA: 3.513
College: Towson
Extracurricular activities and honors: Regional All-American in 2021. … Four-year letterman and two-time soccer captain. … Soccer referee. … Received highest honors.
Anthony DiFalco
Sports: Soccer and football
Parents: Bob and Claire DiFalco
Class rank: 126 of 265
GPA: 3.72
College: Duquesne
Extracurricular activities and honors: Three-time Regional All-American and three-time All-American. … Four-year letterman, a captain and all-time leading goal soccer in school history. … A volunteer youth soccer coach.
GREENSBURG CENTRAL CATHOLIC
Ryan Appleby
Sports: Basketball, soccer and baseball
Parents: Thomas and Mary Beth Appleby
Class rank: 13 of 68
GPA: 4.2
College: Seton Hill
Extracurricular activities and honors: Elizabeth Seton Academic Scholarship. … Honors Program Scholarship. … Catholic High Schools Scholarship. … National Honor Society. … Student Council President.
Corinn Brewer
Sports: Cross country, track and field and gymnastics
Parents: Mike and Judy Brewer
Class rank: 3 of 68
GPA: 4.36
College: Notre Dame
Extracurricular activities and honors: WPIAL Class A cross country champion in 2021 and four-time WPIAL place winner. … Placed third in the PIAA last fall and is a three-time placewinner. … USATF Three Rivers Association Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
GREENSBURG SALEM
Abigail Mankins
Sports: Basketball and volleyball
Parents: Craig and Lisa Mankins
Class rank: First decile
GPA: 3.97
College: Seton Hill
Extracurricular activities and honors: Member of the National Honor Society. … Straight A’s seven of eight semesters. … A member of Cornerstone Ministries. … Westmoreland County Rotary Club spelling bee champion.
Billy McChesney
Sports: Wrestling, football and track and field
Parents: Chrissy McChesney and the late Dean Betler
Class rank: First decile
GPA: 3.8571
College: Columbia
Extracurricular activities and honors: Member of the National Honor Society. … Four-year starter and two-year captain in all three sports. … Letterman’s Club. … Two-time PIAA placewinner and WPIAL Class 3A champion.
HEMPFIELD
Katelyn Ross
Sports: Track and field and volleyball
Parents: Jason and Heidemarie Ross
Class rank: 60 of 446
GPA: 3.9
College: West Virginia
Extracurricular activities and honors: Member of the National Honor Society. … Peer mentor for freshmen. … Secretary of the senior class. … Captain of the volleyball team. … First girl at the school to start on volleyball team as a freshman.
Daniel Sierk
Sports: Football, basketball and track and field
Parents: Dr. Michael and Michelle Sierk
Class rank: 11 of 446
GPA: 4.5
College: Bucknell
Extracurricular activities and honors: National Merit Commended Scholar. … Distinguished Honor Roll (all semesters). … Pasta bridge engineering team. … Volunteer referee for youth basketball.
JEANNETTE
Christopher Heminger
Sports: Football
Parents: Conway and Jennifer Heminger
Class rank: 18 of 56
GPA: 3.6281
College: Undecided
Extracurricular activities and honors: Firefighter for the City of Jeannette. … Played four seasons of football.
Sophia Marcelli
Sports: Tennis
Parents: Dennis and Kelly Marcelli
Class rank: 1 of 56
GPA: 4.0
College: Seton Hill
Extracurricular activities and honors: Elizabeth Ann Seton Scholarship. … Seton Hill Honors Scholarship. … Captain of the tennis team. … Treasurer of the National Honor Society. … Member of the marching band.
KISKI AREA
Faith Andree
Sports: Soccer
Parents: Jeffrey Andree and Kimberly Faith Andree
Class rank: 10 of 277
GPA: 4.28
College: Wagner
Extracurricular activities and honors: Wagner College Soccer Scholarship and Wagner College Founders Scholarship. … Student Council class officer. … Environmental Club. … Scored 28 goals in her career.
Cody Dykes
Sports: Football and track and field
Parents: Carrie Dykes and Jon Dykes
Class rank: 3 of 277
GPA: 4.3
College: Ohio Northern
Extracurricular activities and honors: He was a four-year letterman and first-team all-conference kicker and two-time all-conference punter. … On the academic quiz team and math team. … High honor roll (four years).
LATROBE
Tyler Lynch
Sports: Football, wrestling and track and field
Parents: Sean and Lynn Lynch
Class rank: 28 of 291
GPA: 4.13
College: Appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point
Extracurricular activities and honors: First-team all-conference guard. … Team captain. … Co-founder of the Cats Pride Initiative. … Class president. … Academic high honor roll.
Jenna Bell
Sports: Tennis and swimming
Parents: Aaron and Samantha Bell
Class rank: 8 of 291
GPA: 4.26
College: Ohio Northern
Extracurricular activities and honors: Received the Ohio Northern Pharmacy Polar Award, the Ohio Northern Trustee Scholarship and Pharmacy Interview Scholarship. … She is a member of the National Honor Society. … WPIAL Class 3A runner-up and PIAA singles and doubles qualifier.
LIGONIER VALLEY
Madison Griffin
Sports: Softball, basketball
Parent: Mark Griffin
Class rank: 4 of 122
GPA: 4.08
College: Youngstown State
Extracurricular activities and honors: Struck out 21 batters in tossing a perfect game. … Threw 11 no-hitters as a junior. … Struck out 316 batters as a junior. … National Honor Society. … Helped the Food2Go4Kids program.
George Golden
Sports: Soccer, football and baseball
Parents: Joseph and Jessica Golden
Class rank: 11 of 122
GPA: 3.88
College: Montana State
Extracurricular activities and honors: Received Academic Achievement Award from Montana State. … Spanish National Honor Society. … He enjoys working on his fly tying skills and enjoys skiing and fly fishing.
MONESSEN
Loni Scott
Sports: Cheerleading, softball and basketball
Parent: Gina Thorpe
Class rank: 4 of 47
GPA: 4.24
College: Duquesne
Extracurricular activities and honors: Captain of the cheerleading squad. … Received a NEED Achiever Scholarship. … Class president. … Highest honors on honor roll throughout high school. … Leo Club.
Jack Sacco
Sports: Soccer, basketball and baseball
Parents: John and Marissa Scarvel Sacco
Class rank: 2 of 47
GPA: 4.6098
College: Washington & Jefferson
Extracurricular activities and honors: Class vice-president in 2022. … National Honor Society. … A member of the marching band. … Youth baseball umpire. … Was part of the school’s group for performing arts.
MT. PLEASANT
Dayton Pitzer
Sports: Wrestling
Parents: Kristy and Kevin Golkosky and Cliff Pitzer
Class rank: 33 of 133
GPA: 4.0
College: Pitt
Extracurricular activities and honors: Three-time WPIAL and PIAA Class 2A champion. … Had 100 career pins. … He is a member of the Robotics Club and Student Council. … He volunteered with Equestrian’s with disabilities helping youth on horseback. … National Honor Society.
Kathryn Hutter
Sports: Softball and tennis
Parents: Abbey and Aaron Hutter
Class rank: 21 of 133
GPA: 4.0
College: Akron
Extracurricular activities and honors: First-team all-state selection in softball. … Helped the Vikings win WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A titles in 2021. … Young Engineers Program through Kennametal. … Volunteer at Mt. Pleasant Glass Festival. … High honors.
NORWIN
Paloma Swankler
Sports: Soccer and unified bocce
Parents: Kimberly and Daniel Coyne
Class rank: 29 of 402
GPA: 3.995
College: Robert Morris
Extracurricular activities and honors: National Honor Society. … Accepted to the RMU Women’s Leadership and Mentorship Program. … Selected to the RMU Faculty Fellowship Program. … Is on the school’s unified bocce team.
Michael D. Fleming
Sports: Basketball and volleyball
Parents: Brian and Pattie Fleming
Class rank: 76 of 402
GPA: 3.964
College: Saint Vincent
Extracurricular activities and honors: Three-year starter on the basketball team and was selected captain of the Roundball Classic. … National Honor Society. … High/Excellent Honor Roll for every term of high school.
PENN-TRAFFORD
Gwendolyn Hershberger
Sports: Field hockey and lacrosse
Parents: Tina and Chad Hershberger
Class rank: 33 of 328
GPA: 4.3585
College: Ohio
Extracurricular activities and honors: 2021 National All-Academic team. … Helped Penn-Trafford win field hockey titles from 2018-21. … Undefeated as a goalie in WPIAL competition in 2020 and 2021. … Science Honor Society. … YWCA volunteer goalie coach.
Cade Yacamelli
Sports: Football
Parents: Kerry and Kristine Yacamelli
Class rank: 32 of 328
GPA: 4.3571
College: Wisconsin
Extracurricular activities and honors: Helped Penn-Trafford win its first WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A titles. … Was Tribune-Review of the Year. … He rushed for 1,866 yards and scored 24 touchdowns. … National Honor Society. … PA Football News All-Academic team.
SOUTHMORELAND
Kory Ansell
Sports: Football, baseball and track and field
Parents: Michael and Jackie Ansell
Class rank: 6 of 136
GPA: 3.93
College: Cal (Pa.)
Extracurricular activities and honors: Received a Vulcan Merit award. … Was part of the Scottie Iron Club. … Honor roll, all-academic team and scholar-athlete.
Grace Spadaro
Sports: Volleyball, basketball and track and field
Parents: Eugene and Susan Spadaro
Class rank: 17 of 136
GPA: 3.82
College: IUP
Extracurricular activities and honors: Was Tribune-Review Girls Basketball Player of the Year. … She scored more than 1,000 points in her career. … Was the captain of the basketball and track and field teams the past two seasons. … Received IUP’s Sutton Scholarship.
VALLEY
Rachel Lynn Schrock
Sports: Tennis and cheerleading
Parents: Terry and Denise Schrock
Class rank: 1 of 151
GPA: 4.297
College: Pitt
Extracurricular activities and honors: Captain of the tennis team. … Section doubles champion in 2021 and placed second singles. … Received an academic scholarship to Pitt. … She is valedictorian and was vice-president of the National Honor Society. … She was also class president.
Benjamin Aftanas
Sports: Baseball, basketball and golf
Parents: Doug and Erin Aftanas
Class rank: 5 of 151
GPA: 4.12
College: Pitt-Greensburg
Extracurricular activities and honors: First-team all-section infielder. … Played in the 2022 A-K Valley Cager Classic. … National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. … Vice-president of the Ski Club.
YOUGH
Kayla Gerdich
Sports: Basketball and soccer
Parents: Michael and Catherine Gerdich
Class rank: 1 of 157
GPA: 4.0
College: Rochester
Extracurricular activities and honors: She is the school’s valedictorian. … National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society. … President of The Future in Mine. … Captain of the basketball team.
Tristin Waldier
Sports: Football, basketball and baseball
Parents: Robert and Theresa Waldier
Class rank: 16 of 157
GPA: 3.95
College: Edinboro
Extracurricular activities and honors: Interstate Conference all-star as a linebacker. … Spanish National Honor Society. … Spirit Club. … Food Bank volunteer. … National Honor Society Senior Mentoring leader.
RECENT SCHOLAR-ATHLETE EXCELLENCE AWARD WINNERS
1986: Kenneth Patrick, Greensburg Salem
1987: Ronald Moore, Hempfield
1988: Not available
1989: Rob Holmberg, Mt. Pleasant
1990: Craig Fayak, Belle Vernon
1991: Not available
1992: Liz Silvis, Hempfield
1993: Joseph Bigler, Penn-Trafford
1994: Dan Stavisky, Mt. Pleasant
1995: Shane Kenney, Greensburg Salem
1996: Gina Naccarato, Monessen
1997: Christopher Dugan, Southmoreland
1998: Michael DeRenzo, Franklin Regional
1999: Katie Bruzda, Derry
2000: Chase Helon, Monessen; Jessica Mohamed, Kiski Area
2001: Jeff Mroz, Greensburg C.C.; Ashley Weimer, Norwin
2002: Anne Gagliardi, Franklin Regional; Brian Sticca, Greensburg Salem
2003: Karissa Walker, Latrobe; Christopher Marsh, Greensburg Salem
2004: Nicole Mannella, Penn-Trafford; Greg Mroz, Greensburg C.C.
2005: Anthony Manley, Greensburg Salem; Jennilee Morrison, Jeannette
2006: Caitlin Hewitt, Latrobe; Donnie Ament, Mt. Pleasant
2007: Rachel Roddy, Greensburg Salem; Justin Shaffer, Yough
2008: Nico Cortese, Greensburg C.C.; Amanda Palenchar, Derry
2009: Natalie Bower, Latrobe; Chris Klimchock, Greensburg Salem
2010: Samantha Pickens, Franklin Regional; Luke Graham, Penn-Trafford
2011: Travis Shaffer, Derry; Nicole Sleith, Yough
2012: Kasey Kemp, Norwin; Jim Gulibon, Derry
2013: Maddy Grimm, Ligonier Valley; Matt McCutcheon, Kiski Area
2014: Frannie Crouse, Greensburg C.C.; Brent Kennedy, Kiski Area
2015: Maddie Holmberg, Hempfield; Michael Kemerer, Franklin Regional
2016: Alayna Gribble, Norwin; Micky Phillippi, Derry
2017: Mikayla Bisignani, Greensburg C.C.; Spencer Lee, Franklin Regional
2018: Bailey Parshall, Belle Vernon; Robby Patrick, Ligonier Valley
2019: Palmer Jackson, Franklin Regional; Maggie Moore, Southmoreland
2020: Olivia Persin, Hempfield; Kurtis Phipps, Norwin
2021: Mt. Pleasant’s Haylie Brunson; Burrell’s Ian Oswalt
