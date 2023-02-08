A closer look at the 5 WPIAL entries in the PIAA team wrestling championship field

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Canon-McMillan’s Brandon Dami takes down Norwin’s John White during a 133-pound match in the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals Feb. 1.

The PIAA team wrestling championship will begin with first-round matches Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey. Here is a closer look at the five WPIAL teams in the field.

Class 3A

Canon-McMillan

2022-23 record: 14-2

Opponent: Chambersburg, 8 p.m.

PIAA appearances: 11

PIAA records: 29-18

PIAA titles: 2, 2012, 2013

Wrestlers to watch: Tanner Mizenko (27-7) at 107; Brandon Dami (25-5) at 121; Andrew Binni (31-4) at 127; Matt Furman (27-2) at 172.

Waynesburg

2022-23 record: 13-3

Opponent: Shikellamy, 6 p.m.

PIAA appearances: 4

PIAA records: 10-2

PIAA titles: 1, 2021

Wrestlers to watch: Ky Szewczyk (28-8) at 114; Mac Church (21-1) at 145; Rocco Welsh (27-0) at 189; Eli Makel (31-3) at 215.

Hempfield

2022-23 record: 10-5

Opponent: Pennridge, 6 p.m.

PIAA appearances: 3

PIAA records: 2-3

PIAA titles: 0

Wrestlers to watch: Ethan Lebin (24-3) at 133; Eli Carr (28-4) at 139; Lucas Kapusta (26-2) at 152; Elijah Binakonsky (25-8) at 215.

Class 2A

Burgettstown

2022-23 record: 15-0

Opponent: Honesdale, 2 p.m.

PIAA appearances: 3

PIAA records: 1-4

PIAA titles: 0

Wrestlers to watch: Parker Sentipal (31-2) at 114; Gavin Suica (29-5) at 133; Joey Sentipal (30-4) at 139; Joey Baronick (28-4) at 285.

Burrell

2022-23 record: 11-4

Opponent and time: Brookville, 4 p.m.

PIAA appearances: 20

PIAA records: 43-30

PIAA titles: 1, 2008

Wrestlers to watch: Cam Baker (28-6) at 107; Cooper Hornack (26-5) at 127; Niko Ferra (29-7) at at 139; Isaac Lacinski (27-9) at 172.

