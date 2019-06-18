A-K Valley athletes honored at Positive Athlete Awards
By: Michael Love
Tuesday, June 18, 2019 | 4:46 PM
When Gregory Guzzo was 13, he was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect, and open-heart surgery was needed to correct the issue.
The recent Valley graduate was given a renewed opportunity at life, and he didn’t want to waste it.
Guzzo was told he couldn’t take part in contact sports, which included his love of competitive wrestling.
But he fueled his athletic focus as a member of the Vikings boys soccer, swimming and track and field teams, and he served as a team captain.
Away from the field of battle, he championed causes that helped others dealing with congenital heart defects. He began an awareness foundation which earned recognition from the state senate and the governor, raised money for Children’s Hospital and has participated in various heart walks both locally and throughout the region.
“I love to show the passion for these kids,” said Guzzo, who plans to study secondary education at Penn State New Kensington.
Guzzo’s determination to live life to the fullest in and out of sports and his impact on others gained the recognition of the Positive Athlete Pittsburgh program and former Pittsburgh Steelers player Hines Ward.
He, along with 31 other student-athletes representing boys and girls high school sports throughout western Pennsylvania, including three others from the Alle-Kiski Valley, were honored Monday with scholarships at the eighth annual Positive High School Athlete Awards at the Sen. John Heinz History Center and Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum.
Guzzo, representing the boys multi-sport athlete category, joined Fox Chapel’s Brent Brewster (boys swimming), Kiski Area’s Kierra Shreffler (girls multi-sport — cross country and track and field) and Plum’s Isabella Stoll (cheerleading) as honorees. More than $16,000 in scholarships were presented to the award winners.
Positive Athlete Pittsburgh officials said they received more than 1,000 nominations from coaches, principals, athletic directors, teachers and parents representing 150 high schools in the region.
In addition to accomplishments in competition, the nominated Positive Athletes were to show characteristics such as an optimistic attitude, teammate encouragement, the ability to admit imperfections, giving 100 percent in all occasions and putting the team over personal goals. Those selected also showed their energy for excellence in the classroom and dedicated service to their community.
Brewster, a junior at Fox Chapel, was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and battled through three surgeries and months of chemotherapy. Through it all, he did what he could to be at swim practices, and he attended meets, cheered on teammates and provided inspiration wherever he could.
He maintained a positive attitude, worked to regain his strength and conditioning and returned to swim in every meet for the 2018-19 season.
“My older brother Brandon, when I was diagnosed, he was the (swim team) captain, and he really motivated the team,” Brewster said. “He was a really great guy. He cheered me on and inspired me to swim as fast as I did and try as hard as I did.”
In addition to the scholarships awarded to the athletes in each of the numerous sports, a select number also received other scholarships.
Fox Chapel senior Kate Carnevale, who played basketball before transitioning into track and field sprinting, battled back from knee, foot and leg injuries to produce a record-breaking high school athletic career.
She was presented one of two Comeback Player Awards with a $1,000 scholarship in honor of her ability to overcome those challenges and make a positive impact on her team and teammates.
Guzzo also was awarded the Jeff Boynton Memorial Scholarship for his team leadership as the late Plum football standout did during his high school days. Guzzo received a $2,200 scholarship, reflective of Boynton’s No. 22 jersey.
“I circle this date on my calendar every year because I get a chance to meet kids who inspire me to be a better person,” Ward said. “These kids are approaching life the right way with a positive attitude. They are involved in charitable causes, have already learned the meaning of giving back at an early age, and many have overcome difficult circumstances and remained positive.”
Award winners for each sport:
Football: Andrew Engel, Canon-McMillan
Girls volleyball: Julia Fiedor, Thomas Jefferson
Boys volleyball: Nick Bridges, North Allegheny
Softball: Elizabeth Ohorodnyk, Beaver Falls
Boys cross country: Darion Gregory, Smethport Area
Girls cross country: Elizabeth Simms, Butler
Cheerleading: Isabella Stoll, Plum
Boys basketball: Leonard Robinson III, Clairton
Girls basketball: Kaitlyn Lyons, Central Valley
Wrestling: Matthew Ferraro, North Catholic
Boys swimming: Brent Brewster, Fox Chapel
Girls swimming: Aria Eppinger, Winchester Thurston
Gymnastics: Hannah Schepner, Hampton
Boys soccer: Connor Anderson, Pine-Richland
Girls soccer: Julia Chakos, Trinity
Boys lacrosse: Daniel Kovalan, Mt. Lebanon
Girls lacrosse: Samantha Louis, South Fayette
Boys tennis: Khalil Frazier, Blackhawk
Girls tennis: Ashley Pesarsick, Norwin
Boys track: Hunter Boyd, Mars
Girls track: Mia Anthony, Rochester
Boys golf: Gregory Hensh, Laurel Highlands
Girls golf: Lexi Tofanelli, Seneca Valley
Baseball: Dominic Giallonardo, Mt. Pleasant
Field hockey: Alena Lateef, The Ellis School
Ice hockey: Bailey Julian, Hempfield
Boys multi-sport: Gregory Guzzo, Valley
Girls nulti-sport: Kierra Shreffler, Kiski Area
Rowing: Kyle Pollock, Upper St. Clair
Dance: Madalyn Gorgacz, Union
Boys coach: Darryl Wiley, Nazareth Prep
Girls coach: Jane Bock, Brownsville
