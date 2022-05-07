A-K Valley athletes of the week: Deer Lakes’ Jacob Danka, Apollo-Ridge’s Madison Butler

By:

Saturday, May 7, 2022 | 11:07 AM

Submitted by Madison Butler Apollo-Ridge’s Madison Butler is a member of the 2022 softball team. Submitted by Jacob Danka Deer Lakes’ Jacob Danka is a member of the 2022 baseball team. Previous Next

Jacob Danka

Class: Senior

School: Deer Lakes

Sport: Baseball

Report card: Senior pitcher, first baseman and outfielder Jacob Danka had a productive week for the Lancers as he went 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs in a 12-2 win over Valley on Monday. He followed up with a strong outing on the mound, striking out five batters and getting the win against Valley on Tuesday, as Deer Lakes improved to 8-9 overall and 6-4 in Section 3-3A.

What is one thing you do before every game?

I typically just get a good stretch in before I pitch or even just play the field for any game. It’s just to make sure I’m nice and loose when I get out there.

How did the team play against Valley this week?

I thought we played pretty well against Valley. We put up good runs in those games. In the second game, we stopped a little too early. We could have definitely gotten more runs, but we still got the win.

How does it make you feel when you produce as a pitcher and a hitter?

It feels good. Especially when say, we’re not really hitting the ball well or putting the ball in play to just get a couple of RBIs and get the ball out there and just really help the team out.

How did it feel when you hit your first home run earlier this year?

At first, when I hit it, I thought it was just gonna be over the right fielder’s head, maybe even off the fence and then I just kept watching. I noticed how hard the ball was hit and it happened to just go over.

What is your approach for each at-bat?

Typically, I’m a closed-stance type of guy, but I try to either hit it up the middle, or just really anywhere where it’s best, but preferably out the middle and a gap so I can drive in those runs.

What impact have your teammates had on you the past four years at Deer Lakes?

It’s been awesome. I love my teammates. They’re all really good guys, and they all know how to play baseball well and do their job.

Who has pushed you the most during your baseball career?

I would either have to say my high school coach, Josh Tysk, or my father.

What has been your defining moment during your baseball career?

I would have to say a couple of years ago for my travel team, we had a big tournament, and in those games I pitched. I had two shutouts in a row, and it really just helped the team both ways. It felt good.

What role have the coaches played in your past four seasons?

They’ve really helped me out when I was just like learning the game, or just some technical stuff that’s been going on in my game.

What’s next for Deer Lakes baseball?

Last week we finally clinched a playoff spot, so we’re just hoping to play well in the playoffs, be competitive, and try to win a WPIAL championship.

What are your off-field hobbies?

I like to golf and I have a job. I work at Giant Eagle in Gibsonia.

What are your plans for after baseball?

As of now, I’m not going to play baseball. I’m going to Clarion University. And I checked with them. They said their roster was full, but maybe in a year or two, I’ll try to walk on if that’s possible.

What will you be studying?

I will be majoring in business financial.

Madison Butler

Class: Freshman

School: Apollo-Ridge

Sport: Softball

Report card: Second baseman Madison Butler hit for the cycle, going 4 for 4 and drove three runs in leading Apollo-Ridge (7-4, 6-4) to a 16-7 victory in a Section 2-2A win over Steel Valley on Tuesday.

How did the team play against Steel Valley?

I thought we played pretty well. It was a good team effort.

What was your approach at the plate when you hit for the cycle?

I was really calm and confident because when I’m like that I do my best at the plate.

Do you have any off-field hobbies?

I like volleyball.

Which sport do you prefer?

Softball is my main priority other than school, so I want to make it in softball.

How did it feel to hit for the cycle?

I didn’t realize it at first because I was just so focused on the game. Once my coach told me, I was happy.

What was the team’s reaction when you hit for the cycle?

They all were happy too, and they were very supportive.

How does it feel to be able to contribute as a freshman?

I’m glad I’m playing, and I’m just trying to help the team out as much as I can.

What can be expected from the team the next couple of weeks?

We made the playoffs, so I hope to go further than that. We’re gonna try to make it as far as we can.

Who has pushed you the most during your softball career?

Either my dad or my brother.

Do you have any athletes you look up?

Jennie Finch. I like her as a pitcher.

What’s next for you for the next three years for softball?

For the next few years, I want to keep playing softball and I want to play softball in college too, so I want to make it.

Tags: Apollo-Ridge, Deer Lakes