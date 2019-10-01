A-K Valley athletes of the week: Deer Lakes’ Will Meyer, Kiski Area’s Sidney Palla

Tuesday, October 1, 2019 | 4:01 PM

Will Meyer

School: Deer Lakes

Sport: Golf

Class: Senior

Report card: Meyer shot 78 and tied for ninth at the WPIAL Class AA boys golf championship Thursday at Allegheny Country Club and was the lone Alle-Kiski golfer to advance to the Western Regional Oct. 15 at Tom’s Run Golf Course. He birdied the 15th hole. Meyer has been a team captain since his sophomore year and also helped get Deer Lakes in the team playoffs. The Lancers finished second in Section 3-AA.

How did you feel about your round and when did you know that you had qualified?

It was a good day. I didn’t think I was playing all that well, but I putted well and that’s what saved me. It was really cool being out there; it is a beautiful course. My goal was to break 80, and once I came in and saw the scores I figured I had a good shot at qualifying.

What are you expectations for the Western Regional?

I’m going to go out and play (Tom’s Run) the Saturday and Sunday before it. It would be nice to move on to states, but I have no expectations. Once I play the course and see how tough it is, I’ll set a goal to hit. Other than that I just want to have fun.

How does it feel to also get to participate in the team playoffs?

It’s the first time since my freshman year that we’ve qualified. Last year we had some kids come up and shoot in the 60’s and to see them progress and get better is neat to see.

How did you get started in golf?

My grandfather took me to the driving range right down the road from my house when I was young, and he taught me how to play.

What club are you most comfortable with?

My driver. I just got it this year, and it’s my go-to club. I don’t like to lay up.

Is there a golf course you haven’t played that is on your bucket list?

Oakmont Country Club. I’ve been in the clubhouse before for a Western Pennsylvania Golf Association conference, but that’s as close as I’ve got to it.

Who’s your favorite pro golfer?

Dustin Johnson, because he hits the ball really far.

What is your favorite subject in school?

Math. I plan on majoring in finance.

What’s your favorite TV Show?

“Impractical Jokers.”

Do you have any hobbies outside of golf?

I like to hunt and fish. My first year hunting I got a 10-point buck.

Sidney Palla

School: Kiski Area

Sport: Soccer

Class: Senior

Report card: Palla scored six goals to help Kiski Area (7-3, 7-2) win a Section 1-AAA match over Knoch and had a goal in Monday’s 4-3 overtime win over Hampton. She has 10 goals after having to sit out most of last year with a torn ACL. Palla and her twin sister Christa are Morehead State recruits.

How did it feel to help contribute to three big section wins?

It was nice, because I tore my ACL five games into the season last year and my teammates helped me a lot. They made sure that I got goals on my senior night, which was nice.

What’s it been like playing for new coach Mike Spagnolo?

He’s helped us out offensively a lot. Last year we kind of played around randomly and moved around a lot. We’ve definitely become more comfortable with each other with him.

How is your relationship with your twin sister Christa on the field?

We both play midfield/forward and we have a very good connection. I know where she is at on the field. I don’t even have to look. We have that twin to twin telepathy thing going on out there.

Will you be roommates in college?

I think the dorm rooms have four people in it, so we’ll be in the same dorm, but with other people. Maybe that way we won’t fight with each other much.

Do you have a favorite pregame meal?

A peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

What’s your favorite school subject?

Math. I like having a definite answer.

Who are your best friends on the team?

Christa is one of them. Then there’s Reagan Frederick, Courtney Moyer and Kaylee Elwood.

Who’s your favorite soccer player?

Tobin Heath. She has crazy good foot skills.

What’s your favorite TV show?

“Stranger Things.”

What’s something interesting that people may not know about you?

I’ve actually torn my ACL twice. I was in sixth grade the first time and then I tore the same knee last year. It was so much rehab. It was a year for my first one and probably nine months for my second one. There’s a lot of patience needed. You can’t rush it, because if you do you’ll get hurt faster the next time.

