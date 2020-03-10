A-K Valley athletes of the week: Freeport’s Julia Cummings and Kiski Area’s Jack Blumer

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 | 5:29 PM

Freeport's Julia Cummings is a member of the 2019-20 bowling team. Kiski Area's Jack Blumer is a member of the 2019-20 wrestling team.

Julia Cummings

Class: Freshman

School: Freeport

Sport: Bowling

Report card: Cummings was runner-up to Woodland Hills’ Johnna Hill at the Western Regional on Friday, losing in a roll off 58-28 after tying 201-201 after 10 frames. Cummings was one of six girls from the Alle-Kiski Valley to advance to the state championship this weekend at North Versailles Bowling Centre. Cummings carried the sixth-highest average (194.67) in the girls division during WPIBL play.

What was it like to make it all the way to the Western Regional finals as a freshman?

I was really happy. I just thought I would make it to states, but I actually made it to the finals. I was really surprised. I really liked going up against Johnna Hill because she is the best.

What are your goals for the state championships?

I would really, really like to finish first, but I would like to be in the top three, for sure.

How did you become interesting in bowling?

My dad started bowling, and he asked me when I was 8 or 9 if I wanted to join a league. We started from there and then got more serious with it. We started getting equipment and bowling balls and started getting into tournaments.

What is your best career score and when did you get it?

I had a 278 last year during my league. We were actually pre-bowling because we had to be somewhere for league night, and I got it. I was really happy with it.

Do you have any superstitions or pregame routines?

I’m not that superstitious, but I really don’t like to sit down before I bowl because I feel like that’s a bad thing.

What’s your favorite school subject?

I like math and chemistry. I struggled with math when I was younger, but then somehow I just got into it and started liking it because I became good at it. I like the labs we do for chemistry.

Who are your best friends on the team?

Amber Cepec and Jackie Clark

What’s your favorite TV show?

I don’t really watch TV, but I do like the “Christmas Vacation” movie.

What’s something interesting about you people might not know?

I’ve never been on an airplane before, but this year I’m going out to Las Vegas for USA Bowling Junior Gold tournament this summer and I’m getting on a plane for the first time.

Jack Blumer

Class: Senior

School: Kiski Area

Sport: Wrestling

Report Card: Blumer made the Class AAA 160-pound semifinals and finished fourth in his final PIAA tournament Saturday in Hershey. Blumer, a West Virginia recruit, is the Cavaliers’ all-time leader in pins with 107. He closed his Kiski Area career with two WPIAL championships and two PIAA medals.

What are your thoughts on your final PIAA tournament?

It’s not the way I wanted it to end, but I can’t be disappointed. I thought I wrestled well, but I ended up with fourth.

What does it mean to have Kiski Area’s all-time pin record?

I’m really excited to have it. I feel like it could be there for a while, so that means I will be part of that program’s history for a long time until someone breaks it.

What’s the fondest memory as you reflect back on your career?

My freshman year when I got wrestle with my brother (Joey). It was pretty fun. Getting to practice with him when he was a senior was special and so was getting to go to the state team championships with him.

If you had entrance music on to the mat, what song would you choose?

“Bitter Sweet Symphony” (by The Verve).

Do you have any superstitions or pregame routines?

I’m not too superstitious, but I do wear the same underwear for every match. I don’t know why, but I do.

Do you have a favorite pregame meal?

I always eat a buffalo chicken wrap.

What’s your favorite school subject?

Math, because it just really came easy to me, but of course the further I went through the school, the harder it became.

Who are your best friends on the team?

Jared Curico and Nick Delp

What’s your favorite TV show?

“Workaholics”

What’s something interesting about you that people may not know?

I can juggle.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

Tags: Freeport, Kiski Area