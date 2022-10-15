A-K Valley athletes of the week: Leechburg’s Macy Kubla, Burrell’s Caden Canfield

Saturday, October 15, 2022 | 3:01 PM

Submitted by Caden Canfield Burrell’s Caden Canfield is a member of the 2022 hockey team. Submitted by Macy Kubla Leechburg’s Macy Kubla is a member of the 2022 volleyball team. Previous Next

Macy Kubla

Class: Senior

School: Leechburg

Sport: Volleyball

Report card: Macy Kubla helped Leechburg’s girls volleyball team to a pair of victories this week, as the Blue Devils moved to 10-3 overall and 7-3 in Section 4-A. An all-section selection last year, the senior outside hitter had 14 kills and three aces in a 3-0 win over Riverview on Tuesday and six kills and an ace in a 3-0 win over Valley on Wednesday.

How did the team play this week against Valley and Riverview?

We did pretty well. Against Valley, we started a little slow but we came together and won.

What are some things the team is doing well at this point in the season?

Our setting has improved so much. We’re able to get a lot of hits. Our serving has improved so much this season. Our passing has come a long way. It’s doing really well.

What are your goals for the rest of the regular season?

We want to at least tie for second in the section. We have a big game next week with GCC, our rivals. We also have to beat Trinity Christian on Thursday.

What are your goals for the WPIAL playoffs?

Going as far as we did last year would be amazing, even further. We lost in the fifth set of the state qualifier last year. Going farther than that would be amazing.

How did last year’s success help the returning members of this team?

It really pushed us to try and do it again. Last year was the first year we won our section ever in Leechburg volleyball (history). It would be really cool to get another year on the banner, but we have some new teams that have given us a hard time.

What is your role on this team?

I’m not a captain but being a senior I feel (it’s) like being a leader and helping the younger kids. We have a lot of younger players on the varsity team. They’ve done great this season. We wouldn’t have gotten this far without them. They aren’t nervous.

How did you get started in volleyball?

My sister (Shelby Greece) played when she was in high school. I’ve always looked up to her so I decided to play in seventh grade.

Have you made any plans for next year?

I thought about college. I’m not sure where yet. I want to go for a degree in business.

What is something people might not know about you?

I’m an aunt.

Caden Canfield

Class: Senior

School: Burrell

Sport: Hockey

Report card: Senior center Caden Canfield helped Burrell get its hockey season started on a high note Thursday, scoring four goals and picking up two assists alongside linemates Tyler Danko and Landon Johnson in an 8-2 victory over Central Valley. Canfield tied for the team high with 15 goals and had four assists last year when Burrell finished 9-7.

How did the team play against Central Valley on Thursday?

I think we did pretty well offensively. Defensively, we can clean it up a little bit. For the most part, we played a pretty complete game. Hopefully, we can keep it rolling.

What was going well for you personally with four goals and two assists?

I had a couple shots on goal that I was getting a little frustrated with, a 2-on-1 we missed. The shots I took were pretty good angles.

What are the team’s goals for this season?

Obviously, to win a championship would be nice. For the most part, we’re trying to get in the playoffs, win each game and go from there, take it one game at a time.

How did you get started playing hockey?

My pap has season tickets; he loves the Penguins. All my family played hockey. It came from the family pretty much. I grew up playing and loved it ever since.

Have you made plans for next year?

I’m not sure yet. I’m looking at colleges. We’ll see how this season goes. There were a couple of colleges who talked to me at the end of the season last year.

Are you involved in any other activities at Burrell?

I’m on the bocce team. I’m in yearbook and Reading Railroad.

What is something people might not know about you?

Honestly, I like sunsets. Sunsets are cool.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

