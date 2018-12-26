A-K Valley Athletes of the Week: Riverview’s Francesca Lio, Apollo-Ridge’s Klay Fitzroy

By: William Whalen

Tuesday, December 25, 2018 | 11:23 PM

Francesca Lio

School: Riverview

Class: Junior

Sport: Basketball

Report card : Riverview (3-4, 2-0) started the season cold, but Lio has been red hot since the beginning. The 5-foot-8 guard/forward is on a run of four straight double-digit scoring performances, including a 20-point, 13-rebound outing in Riverview’s 47-37 win over Ellis. A two-year starter, Lio is averaging 11.8 points and 11.5 rebounds. Lio is also a two-time All-Section 1-A midfielder on the soccer team and a two-time WPIAL qualifier on the track and field team.

Why do you like basketball?

Because I’m really into team sports and really into my friends and playing with them.

How confident is this team playing right now?

I think our confidence is growing as we keep playing together. Confidence is a key component of our team.

Riverview started the season 0-3. What was going wrong?

We had a lot of injuries. We were just getting used to playing together, and we played some pretty good teams.

What is the strength of this year’s team?

We have some good shooters. We know how to pass to each other, and we know each other’s range. We’re good on communication.

Where do you see this team in late January?

Definitely continuing to improve and be more comfortable on the court. I see us getting some more wins.

Who is the one player that everyone is going to hear about as the season goes on?

Freshman Olivia Watts. She is doing really well and contributing a lot to the varsity team.

Who is the comedian in the locker room?

Sidney McDonough. She’s definitely the comedian on the team, and she keeps us laughing.

Do you have a dream school to go and play college basketball at?

This summer I visited UNC Chapel Hill, and that’s a really cool campus. I also like Ohio State.

What is your favorite basketball movie?

“Hoosiers.”

What three words best describe you?

Generous. Determined. Athletic.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

Zach Efron, Troy Polamalu and Sidney Crosby.

Do you have any New Year’s resolutions?

To drink more water and spend more time with my brother as well.

What is your favorite subject at school?

Chemistry.

What is something interesting about you that people don’t know?

I volunteer at a local (Oakmont) museum. It’s called the Kerr Museum. I help out with all the shows and stuff.

Klay Fitzroy

School: Apollo-Ridge

Class: Sophomore

Sport: Basketball

Report card: After starting the season 0-5, Apollo-Ridge (3-5, 2-1) is riding a three-game win streak with the help of Fitzroy’s production. The 6-foot-3 guard/forward had a 16-point, 16- rebound effort in the Vikings’ 64-61 win over undefeated Section 1-AA rival Riverview. Fitzroy came back the next day and scored 14 points in a win over nonsection foe St. Joseph and finished the week with another 16-point outing in the Vikings’ 54-38 section win over Northgate. Fitzroy is also a two-year starter at quarterback and wide receiver on the Apollo-Ridge football team.

Why do you like basketball?

It’s very fast-paced, and I like how the game’s played.

The Vikings started the season 0-5. What was going wrong?

Keighton Reese got hurt and sprained his ankle before the Leechburg tourney. Once we got him back, we were slow, but we’re starting to click.

What has gone right during this three-game win streak?

We’re just playing at our pace, running up and down the floor, and we’re all contributing on defense.

How confident is this team playing right now?

After the three-game win streak, I’d say we’re pretty confident with what we have to do.

What is the strength of this year’s team?

We have many strengths because we have Reese and (Jake) Fello as our outside shooters, and me, Bobby Mangan and Fello also drive (the lane).

Where do you see this team in late January?

I definitely see us in the playoff hunt this year.

Who is the one player that everyone is going to hear about as the season goes on?

I’d say sophomore guard Zach Hreha. He can really become a threat from the outside when he’s on. He can shoot.

Who is the comedian in the locker room.

I’d say Reese and Jake Fello.

Are you more of a football player or basketball player?

I think of myself as more of a basketball player, but other people think of me as more of a football player.

What is your favorite football movie?

I’d say “Friday Night Lights.”

Who is your favorite NBA player and team?

I like Steph Curry, and my favorite team is the Warriors.

Do you have a favorite college team?

Duke.

What three words best describe you?

Athletic. Fun. Social.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

Michael Jordan, Steph Curry and Tom Brady.

Do you have any New Year’s resolutions?

To start working out more for football.

What is your favorite subject at school?

Math.

What is something interesting about you that people don’t know?

I like to race quads.

William Whalen is a freelance writer.

