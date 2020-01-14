A-K Valley Athletes of the Week: Riverview’s Sydney McDonough, Knoch’s Ryan Lang

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 | 6:04 PM

Sydney McDonough

Class: Sr.

School: Riverview

Sport: Basketball

Report card: McDonough scored a game-high 22 points to help Riverview earn a crucial Section 2-2A win at Brentwood on Thursday. She also had a team-high 12 points in a 43-22 nonsection win over St. Joseph last Tuesday. McDonough is the all-time assists leader in school history.

How did it feel to come through with a big performance in a big section road win?

It felt good for sure, because we needed that win to get into fourth place. It was an important win.

What do you enjoy more, hitting a big shot or making a good pass for an assist?

A big shot. I love them both, but making a big shot is a really good feeling.

Do you have any college plans?

I’m going to college and hopefully going to play (basketball), but I’m not positive where yet.

Do you have any superstitions or pregame routines?

As a team, we have a prayer we say before every game. I say it along with Alyssa (Cappa) and Francesca (Lio).

Do you have a favorite pregame meal?

My mom always makes peanut butter and jelly sandwiches before every game, so that’s what I eat. My mom found out Sidney Crosby eats them before every game, so that’s what I eat before every game.

What’s your favorite school subject?

Probably gym. It’s fun to have a break from school, and I have some friends in it with me.

What is your favorite NBA or college team?

Probably Penn State, because they aren’t a big basketball school, so it’s fun to watch them do well and beat big teams that they aren’t supposed to beat.

Who are your best friends on the team?

We’re all pretty close, but the starting five is probably my closest friends along with Eleni (Wyrick) and Maddie Deem.

Who would win a team-wide game of H-O-R-S-E?

Probably Alyssa (Cappa), because she has a really nice shot. When she’s on, she can’t miss.

What’s your favorite TV show?

“Duck Dynasty,” for sure. My dad and I watch it together all the time.

What’s something interesting about you that people may not know?

I’m a certified scuba diver. My aunt lives in Florida, so we got certified when we were down there. We always go when we are on vacation.

Ryan Lang

Class: Sophomore

School: Knoch

Sport: Basketball

Report card: Lang posted a career-high 26 points for Class 4A No. 1 Knoch in a 74-69 win over previous No. 1 Highlands last Tuesday. He matched that performance with 26 more points in a 91-59 win over Derry on Friday, helping the Knights sweep Section 1-4A opponents for the week. He also scored 19 points in an 87-68 nonsection win Saturday at Greensburg Salem.

How did it feel to post a career high in points while knocking off one of your big rivals?

It felt great. As a team, we played really well and shared the ball. That lets me get open for shots. That’s how I’ve scored is off of ball movement and my teammates always finding me.

How has it been working with an experienced group of four senior starters as a sophomore?

It’s great. I always learn from them. They all started as sophomores, like I am this year, so they’ve been through it all. They’ve helped me progress into the player that I am

What’s it like playing for coach Ron McNabb?

It’s fun. He’s a really intense coach, and I really enjoy playing for him. He really cares about his players a lot.

Do you have any superstitions or pregame routines?

I eat a packet of yellow mustard before every game. I feel like it helps me not cramp.

Do your teammates eat mustard before games, too?

No, they all think it’s weird. They’re like ‘here we go again,’ and they watch me put it down.

What’s your favorite school subject?

I like English.

Who are your best friends on the team?

Jake Scheidt and Adam Bajuszik

Who would win a team-wide game of H-O-R-S-E?

I think I would win.

What NBA player would you like to play one-on-one?

Ja Morant. I love the way he plays. He’s explosive and can shoot, and he’s a great passer.

What’s your favorite TV show?

“All American” on The CW.

What’s something interesting about you that people may not know?

I like to golf. It’s just for fun. I’m not very good, but I like to go out and play with Jake Scheidt and Adam Bajuszik.

