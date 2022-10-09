A-K Valley athletes of the week: Springdale’s Brianna Ross, Plum’s TJ Schrecengost

Sunday, October 9, 2022 | 8:19 AM

Briana Ross

Class: Sophomore

School: Springdale

Sport: Soccer

Report card: Springdale sophomore forward Briana Ross netted two goals Wednesday to help the Dynamos beat Serra Catholic, 4-0. An all-section selection last year, Ross has 14 goals and seven assists this season for Springdale (9-2, 8-1), which rebounded from a 5-1 loss to Seton LaSalle on Monday and leads the Section 1-A standings.

How did the team play against Serra Catholic on Wednesday?

They are a very difficult team to play against, especially since we just had that loss to Seton, but I felt like during the first half we weren’t playing as well as we usually do. In the second half, we started to get more comfortable, and it was easier for us to play with each other.

What are some things the team is doing well at this point in the season?

We’re connecting the ball really well and finishing the chances we get. We’re also doing a good job on defense stopping through balls from getting through.

What are the goals the rest of the way?

We really want to get to Highmark Stadium. That would be one of our biggest goals this year. We also want to see if we can get further in the (state) playoffs from years past.

What is your role on this team?

I think that I’m a good player and help the team, give them confidence. I work well with a lot of the girls on the team with the defense and midfield, and I connect well with the people around me and my sister (Ashley).

Are you involved in any other activities at Springdale?

I’m in a couple clubs: bio club, history club and Spanish club.

What is something people might not know about you?

I’m an outgoing person. People usually see me and think I’m shy, but when I join a team, I become friends with everybody. I like meeting new people.

TJ Schrecengost

Class: Senior

School: Plum

Sport: Soccer

Report card: Plum senior TJ Schrecengost scored three times and added an assist to help Plum beat Latrobe, 7-1, on Tuesday. He then had a goal and assist Thursday in a 9-0 victory over Gateway as the Mustangs improved to 13-1-1 overall and 11-1 in Section 4-3A. Schrecengost has 13 goals and 10 assists this season.

How did the team play against Latrobe on Tuesday?

We played good. We were all a little upset that we conceded a goal. Overall, I thought we played pretty well. We moved around well offensively.

What position have you been playing?

The last couple games, I’ve been playing up top. Overall this season, I’ve been at center mid.

How many hat tricks have you had in your career?

I had one or two last year and another one this year before.

What are some things the team is doing well at this point in the season?

Limiting goals. We let in a few lately that we shouldn’t have. Recently, we’ve been trying to do better at rotating up front. Everyone is moving to get people in better positions.

What are the goals the rest of the way?

To win WPIALs and states. We need to score more off set pieces. That’s what we need to do to be successful in the playoffs.

What is your role on this team?

A lot of other great players play up top with me so getting them the ball for them to succeed and win. My role is to spread the ball around make sure everyone gets it.

What is something people might not know about you?

I like playing basketball.

