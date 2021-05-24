A-K Valley baseball playoff preview capsule: Game Tuesday, May 25, 2021

By:

Monday, May 24, 2021 | 9:46 PM

Class A semifinals

7-Riverview (10-6) vs. 6-Jefferson-Morgan (13-5)

4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Plum

Coaches: Bill Gras, Riverview; John Curtis, Jefferson-Morgan

Winner plays: Winner of 1-Eden Christian (16-4)/4-Union (9-5) on June 1 or 2 in championship at Wild Things Park, Washington

Players to watch: Taylor Zellefrow, Jr., IF, Riverview; Bryce Bedilion, Sr., OF/1B/P Jefferson-Morgan

Extra bases: Riverview stormed unto the semifinals for the first time since 2014 with an impressive, 6-2 victory over No. 2 Greensburg Central Catholic. Zellefrow delivered a 2-for-3 performance with a three RBIs. Sophomore Enzo Lio allowed seven hits but struck out three and forced eight flyouts against a potent GCC lineup. Senior Dom Scassera added a double in the win. The Raiders have never won a WPIAL title in baseball. … Jefferson-Morgan took care of No. 3 Rochester, 6-1, in the quarterfinals, and Bedilion picked up the win on the mound. He struck out eight and allowed five hits in six innings before giving way to Kyle Clayton. Easton Hanko had two RBIs, and Clayton went 2 for 4 in the win. The Rockets, who have five wins in a row, lost in the first round in 2019.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Riverview